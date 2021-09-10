German election pledges fall short of climate targets - even the Greens

Disastrous summer floods in Germany helped make climate change a major topic in the election campaign. AFP

None of Germany’s major parties are pledging action on climate strong enough to meet the country’s green targets, a think tank has said.

The Greens have the strongest pitch – but even the environmentalists have an “ambition gap”, which falls short of global goals, according to the German Institute for Economic Research.

Climate change is a key issue at this month’s election, especially after catastrophic summer floods that were widely blamed on global warming.

Germany’s climate law calls for a 55 per cent reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 2030, but there are disagreements over how to achieve this.

The head of the institute’s energy department, Claudia Kemfert, said even stronger action was needed to fulfil the Paris Agreement, which calls for a limit on global warming to 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels.

“None of the manifestos contain a policy that is sufficient to meet the climate targets set in law for 2030,” she said.

“That means meeting the 1.5°C target of the Paris Agreement is not possible, which actually calls for more emissions reductions than envisaged in law.”

Analysts looked at the manifestos of five major parties and gave them a score out of four based on how they plan to tackle climate change.

No score was given to the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD), which questions the scientific consensus and wants to abandon the Paris Agreement.

The Greens were the winners with a score of 3.62 thanks to climate pledges that were detailed, ambitious and grounded in science, Ms Kemfert said.

Green pledges

Climate change is the main theme of the Green manifesto, which calls for an end to Germany’s use of coal to be brought forward eight years to 2030.

The party wants to review all new laws for their climate impact to ensure they are compatible with Germany’s targets.

Nonetheless, “even the Greens have an implementation gap with regard to the climate targets for 2030”, Ms Kemfert said.

“In addition, even they cannot close the gap between the German climate law and the 1.5°C target.”

The left-wing Linke received the second-highest grade after promising to make Germany carbon-neutral by 2035, a bolder target than the Greens are offering.

But the party lost points for rejecting carbon pricing, which its manifesto says does “not provide effective climate protection”.

Social Democrat candidate Olaf Scholz, left, and Christian Democrat nominee Armin Laschet, right, during a parliamentary debate in Berlin. AFP

The Christian Democrats (CDU) and Social Democrats (SPD), the two parties most likely to win the chancellorship, received similar scores.

Analysts said the CDU had strengths in energy policy and the SPD in transport, but accused both of lacking detail.

They said the SPD was vague about the planned 2038 exit from coal, while the CDU manifesto did not address a transition away from natural gas.

Armin Laschet, the CDU candidate and governor of a coal-rich state, has stressed the importance of maintaining jobs in industry while tackling climate change.

SPD candidate Olaf Scholz has championed the idea of a “climate club” of major emitters, which he presented to Cabinet ministers last month.

The pro-business FDP received the weakest score, with what Ms Kemfert described as the least concrete measures of the five parties.

Party leader Christian Lindner has emphasised innovation as a means of tackling climate change, with a motto of “inventing rather than banning”.

Profile Company: Justmop.com Date started: December 2015 Founders: Kerem Kuyucu and Cagatay Ozcan Sector: Technology and home services Based: Jumeirah Lake Towers, Dubai Size: 55 employees and 100,000 cleaning requests a month Funding: The company’s investors include Collective Spark, Faith Capital Holding, Oak Capital, VentureFriends, and 500 Startups.

The Beach Bum Director: Harmony Korine Stars: Matthew McConaughey, Isla Fisher, Snoop Dogg Two stars

How being social media savvy can improve your well being Next time when procastinating online remember that you can save thousands on paying for a personal trainer and a gym membership simply by watching YouTube videos and keeping up with the latest health tips and trends. As social media apps are becoming more and more consumed by health experts and nutritionists who are using it to awareness and encourage patients to engage in physical activity. Elizabeth Watson, a personal trainer from Stay Fit gym in Abu Dhabi suggests that “individuals can use social media as a means of keeping fit, there are a lot of great exercises you can do and train from experts at home just by watching videos on YouTube”. Norlyn Torrena, a clinical nutritionist from Burjeel Hospital advises her clients to be more technologically active “most of my clients are so engaged with their phones that I advise them to download applications that offer health related services”. Torrena said that “most people believe that dieting and keeping fit is boring”. However, by using social media apps keeping fit means that people are “modern and are kept up to date with the latest heath tips and trends”. “It can be a guide to a healthy lifestyle and exercise if used in the correct way, so I really encourage my clients to download health applications” said Mrs Torrena. People can also connect with each other and exchange “tips and notes, it’s extremely healthy and fun”.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Monster Hunter: World Capcom PlayStation 4, Xbox One

Teaching your child to save Pre-school (three - five years) You can’t yet talk about investing or borrowing, but introduce a “classic” money bank and start putting gifts and allowances away. When the child wants a specific toy, have them save for it and help them track their progress. Early childhood (six - eight years) Replace the money bank with three jars labelled ‘saving’, ‘spending’ and ‘sharing’. Have the child divide their allowance into the three jars each week and explain their choices in splitting their pocket money. A guide could be 25 per cent saving, 50 per cent spending, 25 per cent for charity and gift-giving. Middle childhood (nine - 11 years) Open a bank savings account and help your child establish a budget and set a savings goal. Introduce the notion of ‘paying yourself first’ by putting away savings as soon as your allowance is paid. Young teens (12 - 14 years) Change your child’s allowance from weekly to monthly and help them pinpoint long-range goals such as a trip, so they can start longer-term saving and find new ways to increase their saving. Teenage (15 - 18 years) Discuss mutual expectations about university costs and identify what they can help fund and set goals. Don’t pay for everything, so they can experience the pride of contributing. Young adulthood (19 - 22 years) Discuss post-graduation plans and future life goals, quantify expenses such as first apartment, work wardrobe, holidays and help them continue to save towards these goals. * JP Morgan Private Bank

COMPANY PROFILE Name: Lamsa Founder: Badr Ward Launched: 2014 Employees: 60 Based: Abu Dhabi Sector: EdTech Funding to date: $15 million

