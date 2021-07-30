Migrant rush on Italy's Lampedusa amid crisis in Tunisia

A group, thought to be migrants from Tunisia, aboard a flimsy wooden boat wait to be assisted by rescue teams near the Italian island of Lampedusa. AP

Hundreds of migrants have arrived by boat on the Italian island of Lampedusa in the past two days, amid political crisis across the Mediterranean in Tunisia.

The charity Open Arms said most of the 170 people it rescued near Italy's southernmost island had set sail from Tunisia, about 110 kilometres away.

Open Arms, a Spanish non-government organisation involved in search and rescue at sea, said migrants were found adrift on board six flimsy boats south of Lampedusa.

The island is a longstanding entry point for migrants and refugees trying to reach Europe.

At least 875 people landed on Thursday on Friday and more than 1,100 were now sheltering on the island, Italian media said.

There were 27 different landings, with some Tunisians intercepted by patrol boats in the early hours of the morning.

Italy expressed concern about the situation in Tunisia after President Kais Saied announced he was suspending parliament and dismissing the prime minister.

Rome said a political and economic crisis was being exacerbated by the epidemiological situation – with Covid-19 lockdowns in place to manage a new outbreak.

Tunisia is a key partner in stemming the flow of migrants from Africa to Europe, with EU members divided over how to manage the arrivals.

But Tunisians themselves now make up one of the largest groups of people seeking asylum in Europe.

From 2019 to 2020, the number of people reaching Italy from Tunisia grew by almost 400 per cent.

The rise to more than 13,000 people came in a year when migrant flows were restricted by the pandemic.

Italy is touting its assistance to Tunisia, with 80,000 litres of oxygen to help manage the pandemic delivered to the country on Friday.

Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio told his Tunisian counterpart Othman Jerandi that Rome and Brussels would work to ensure Tunisia’s stability.

The EU invested about $1.9 billion in Tunisia from 2014 to 2020, in an effort to support democracy and provide social and economic aid.

Italy also provides assistance to Libyan coast guards, in order to help them manage migration flows from Libya's coastline.

Lampedusa saw a surge in arrivals in May when more than 1,400 people arrived in one weekend.

The mass landings sparked fresh calls from far-right politicians for action to stem the flow.

It's Monty Python's Crashing Rocket Circus To the theme tune of the famous zany British comedy TV show, SpaceX has shown exactly what can go wrong when you try to land a rocket. The two minute video posted on YouTube is a compilation of crashes and explosion as the company, created by billionaire Elon Musk, refined the technique of reusable space flight. SpaceX is able to land its rockets on land once they have completed the first stage of their mission, and is able to resuse them multiple times - a first for space flight. But as the video, How Not to Land an Orbital Rocket Booster, demonstrates, it was a case if you fail, try and try again.

The stats and facts 1.9 million women are at risk of developing cervical cancer in the UAE 80% of people, females and males, will get human papillomavirus (HPV) once in their lifetime Out of more than 100 types of HPV, 14 strains are cancer-causing 99.9% of cervical cancers are caused by the virus A five-year survival rate of close to 96% can be achieved with regular screenings for cervical cancer detection Women aged 25 to 29 should get a Pap smear every three years Women aged 30 to 65 should do a Pap smear and HPV test every five years Children aged 13 and above should get the HPV vaccine

PROFILE OF SWVL Started: April 2017 Founders: Mostafa Kandil, Ahmed Sabbah and Mahmoud Nouh Based: Cairo, Egypt Sector: transport Size: 450+ employees Investment: approximately $80 million Investors include: Dubai’s Beco Capital, US’s Endeavor Catalyst, China’s MSA, Egypt’s Sawari Ventures, Sweden’s Vostok New Ventures, Property Finder CEO Michael Lahyani

Where to donate in the UAE The Emirates Charity Portal You can donate to several registered charities through a “donation catalogue”. The use of the donation is quite specific, such as buying a fan for a poor family in Niger for Dh130. The General Authority of Islamic Affairs & Endowments The site has an e-donation service accepting debit card, credit card or e-Dirham, an electronic payment tool developed by the Ministry of Finance and First Abu Dhabi Bank. Al Noor Special Needs Centre You can donate online or order Smiles n’ Stuff products handcrafted by Al Noor students. The centre publishes a wish list of extras needed, starting at Dh500. Beit Al Khair Society Beit Al Khair Society has the motto “From – and to – the UAE,” with donations going towards the neediest in the country. Its website has a list of physical donation sites, but people can also contribute money by SMS, bank transfer and through the hotline 800-22554. Dar Al Ber Society Dar Al Ber Society, which has charity projects in 39 countries, accept cash payments, money transfers or SMS donations. Its donation hotline is 800-79. Dubai Cares Dubai Cares provides several options for individuals and companies to donate, including online, through banks, at retail outlets, via phone and by purchasing Dubai Cares branded merchandise. It is currently running a campaign called Bookings 2030, which allows people to help change the future of six underprivileged children and young people. Emirates Airline Foundation Those who travel on Emirates have undoubtedly seen the little donation envelopes in the seat pockets. But the foundation also accepts donations online and in the form of Skywards Miles. Donated miles are used to sponsor travel for doctors, surgeons, engineers and other professionals volunteering on humanitarian missions around the world. Emirates Red Crescent On the Emirates Red Crescent website you can choose between 35 different purposes for your donation, such as providing food for fasters, supporting debtors and contributing to a refugee women fund. It also has a list of bank accounts for each donation type. Gulf for Good Gulf for Good raises funds for partner charity projects through challenges, like climbing Kilimanjaro and cycling through Thailand. This year’s projects are in partnership with Street Child Nepal, Larchfield Kids, the Foundation for African Empowerment and SOS Children's Villages. Since 2001, the organisation has raised more than $3.5 million (Dh12.8m) in support of over 50 children’s charities. Noor Dubai Foundation Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum launched the Noor Dubai Foundation a decade ago with the aim of eliminating all forms of preventable blindness globally. You can donate Dh50 to support mobile eye camps by texting the word “Noor” to 4565 (Etisalat) or 4849 (du).

Afghanistan fixtures v Australia, today

v Sri Lanka, Tuesday

v New Zealand, Saturday,

v South Africa, June 15

v England, June 18

v India, June 22

v Bangladesh, June 24

v Pakistan, June 29

v West Indies, July 4

More from David Lepeska How two 16th-century pirates inspired Erdogan's foreign policy

