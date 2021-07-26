Canary Islands garage converted into Spanish school for migrants

A resident of Gran Canaria, one of Spain's Canary Islands off north-western Africa, has converted his garage into a classroom to teach migrants Spanish amid a surge of arrivals.
Tito Martin, who lives in the city of Las Palmas, made the move after deciding there were not enough resources to support migrants.
Local authorities have struggled to handle the sharp rise in arrivals, with 7,260 people landing on the Canary Island between January and mid-July, compared with 2,800 in the same period of 2020.
The journey across the Atlantic from north-western Africa is particularly perilous.
“I thought it was time to stop just agreeing with news and commentary about the [migrant] situation and decided to take action,” Mr Martin said.
The devastating impact of Covid-19 on tourism and other industries has been blamed for the increase in arrivals.
“I want to learn Spanish. Before I lived in Senegal, I had never been to school, I didn't know how to read,” said Mar Low, 25. He arrived on the Canary Islands eight months ago and attends Spanish lessons three times a week.
Mr Low spent two weeks at sea, and five days without food or water, before being rescued by a Spanish ship.
“If they hadn't helped us we would all have died for sure,” he said.
As well as learning Spanish, students can eat and have a shower.
“What I have had first and foremost from the boys is gratitude, in spite of their desperate situation,” said Mr Martin.
Local languages teacher Isabel Florido is one of the tutors at the makeshift classroom.
“I'm a conscious person, aware of what's going on around me and the reality is that … my island is suffering right now, I care about it,” she said.
Brown rice: consume an amount that fits in the palm of your hand
Non-starchy vegetables, such as broccoli: consume raw or at low temperatures, and don’t reheat
Oatmeal: look out for pure whole oat grains or kernels, which are locally grown and packaged; avoid those that have travelled from afar
Fruit: a medium bowl a day and no more, and never fruit juices
Lentils and lentil pasta: soak these well and cook them at a low temperature; refrain from eating highly processed pasta variants
Courtesy Roma Megchiani, functional nutritionist at Dubai’s 77 Veggie Boutique
Schedule:
Pakistan v Sri Lanka:
28 Sep-2 Oct, 1st Test, Abu Dhabi
6-10 Oct, 2nd Test (day-night), Dubai
13 Oct, 1st ODI, Dubai
16 Oct, 2nd ODI, Abu Dhabi
18 Oct, 3rd ODI, Abu Dhabi
20 Oct, 4th ODI, Sharjah
23 Oct, 5th ODI, Sharjah
26 Oct, 1st T20I, Abu Dhabi
27 Oct, 2nd T20I, Abu Dhabi
29 Oct, 3rd T20I, Lahore
Flying
Despite the extreme distance, flying to Fairbanks is relatively simple, requiring just one transfer in Seattle, which can be reached directly from Dubai with Emirates for Dh6,800 return.
Touring
Gondwana Ecotours’ seven-day Polar Bear Adventure starts in Fairbanks in central Alaska before visiting Kaktovik and Utqiarvik on the North Slope. Polar bear viewing is highly likely in Kaktovik, with up to five two-hour boat tours included. Prices start from Dh11,500 per person, with all local flights, meals and accommodation included; gondwanaecotours.com
