Cop26's Alok Sharma: China and India need to 'justify' watered down coal pledge

China and India will have to “justify” themselves to climate-vulnerable countries after pressure by the two nations watered down language on coal in the final Cop26 text.

Vulnerable countries, including small island nations, voiced their displeasure at the last-minute change to “phase down” rather than “phase out” coal power, the largest source of greenhouse gas emissions.

Alok Sharma, the president of the UN climate summit in Glasgow, did however note the inclusion of coal in the deal for the first time.

“I should point out that for the very first time in any of these conferences, the word 'coal' is actually reflected in the text — that again is a first. Yes, of course, I would have liked to ensure that we maintain the 'phase out' and rather than changing the wording to 'phase down.' But, you know, on the way to phasing out, you've got to phase down,” he told Sky News.

“But ultimately, of course, what we need to ensure is that we continue to work on this deal, on the commitments. And on the issue of coal, China and India, of course, are going to have to justify to some of the most climate-vulnerable countries what happened. You heard that disappointment on the floor.”

Mr Sharma said the Glasgow deal was a historic agreement that "we can be really, really proud of".

“But of course, this is just a start. We now need to deliver on the commitments.”