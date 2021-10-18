In the two years since Cop25 was held in Madrid, Spain, the proliferation of extreme weather events, paired with the emergence of direct action environmental groups such as Extinction Rebellion and Insulate Britain, have ensured the issue of climate change has never been more pressing.

Given the volume of interest in planetary temperatures, a ticket to Cop26, which starts in Glasgow, Scotland, on October 31, will be – pun intended – the hottest ticket in town.

What is the Cop26 Green Zone?

In addition to the World Leaders Summit, on November 1 and 2, a host of events will be open to the public throughout the conference.

They will be held in the Green Zone, at visitor attraction Glasgow Science Centre, from November 1 to 12, from 9am to 6pm daily.

More on climate change Climate change is biggest risk to financial institutions, says UAE Central Bank governor

People from around the world will convene to host events, exhibitions, cultural performances, workshops and talks.

With more than 100 exhibitors, 200 events and 11 sponsors, the events are too plentiful to list, but a snapshot of those taking place on the first Monday illustrates the breadth and depth of the offering.

Highlights include members of the Global Citizens’ Assembly presenting their findings, a discussion on whether religious leaders are doing enough to highlight the threat of climate change, and a presentation from the scientists behind the surreally titled Walrus from Space project.

How to book Cop26 Green Zone tickets

To book Green Zone tickets, simply visit the Cop26 website and select the events you would like to attend by browsing its events programme.

Once decided, click onto the booking site to complete the process. One person can book for up six people at a time, across a maximum number of three days.

All tickets are free and all events are ticketed, bar those taking place in Glasgow Science Centre’s atrium.

How to attend Cop26 Green Zone remotely?

For those unable to get to the Cop26 Green Zone in person, it is possible to join online by subscribing to the COP26 YouTube channel.

The programmes list on the website will be updated one week before the conference to include a link to the live stream of each event. All will be available to view free of charge.

Cop26 preparation - in pictures