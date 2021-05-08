British man arrested on suspicion of terrorism offences in France released

Police have released a man arrested on suspicion of terrorism at a French port

Police have released a British man arrested at a French port on suspicion of plotting acts of terrorism.

The 37-year-old man was arrested on April 28 within the British control zone in Coquelles, France, as part of a pre-planned operation by officers from Scotland Yard's Counter Terrorism Command.

He was arrested on suspicion of preparing for terrorist acts and membership of a proscribed organisation.

While in police custody, he was detained under the Terrorism Act 2000.

A warrant of further detention granted at Westminster Magistrates' Court was due to expire on Monday.

But on Friday, the police said "following extensive enquiries" by officers and in consultation with the Crown Prosecution Service, the man was released from custody with no further action to be taken.

