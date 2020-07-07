Indians anxious as Kuwait moves ahead with foreign worker quota

A group of Indians in the waiting room of Kuwait city airport waiting to leave for India. Alamy

Chef Sheikh Firdous has been desperately trying to take a flight from Kuwait City to India’s eastern Kolkata city to meet his mother for weeks.

The coronavirus pandemic means the restaurant where he works is shut, but the 22-year-old is worried about leaving the oil-rich nation after Kuwaiti legislators proposed a new quota for the number of foreign workers allowed to live in the country.

The law could mean hundreds of thousands of Indians will be forced to leave as it states the community – one of the largest in the country – should not exceed 15 per cent of the national population. There are currently about a million Indians living in Kuwait, a country of 4.1 million.

“What if I am not allowed to come back?” Mr Firdous said.

“My life would be destroyed ... The situation in India is extremely bad ... there are no jobs. I will get way less salary."

The young chef moved to the Gulf nation in 2018 and started working for a multi-cuisine restaurant in Kuwait’s Hawally city, earning enough to support his widowed mother in India and securing his future.

Although, he has been out of work for the past four months because of the pandemic and the subsequent restrictions, he is hopeful that he will regain his employment after the health emergency is over.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 13 KUWAIT-HEALTH-VIRUS A Kuwaiti national, residing abroad, shows the tracking bracelet provided by authorities as she leaves at the Kuwait International airport in the capital upon her return as part of a repatriation plan on April 19, 2020, and ahead of being taken to mandatory home quarantine. AFP (AFP)

Kuwaiti Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al Khaled Al Sabah said last month that the country would like the number of foreign workers to drop from 70 per cent of the population to 30 per cent. More than 3 million people in the country are non-citizens, with Egyptians the second largest of the expat population.

Anti-immigration sentiments have become shriller across the world as countries deal with economic slowdown and growing unemployment because of the raging pandemic.

The proposal has caused panic among the Indian community, although it was still unclear which sectors will be affected or when will be the cut off date for securing a residency.

About half a million Indians are employed in the private sector as engineers, doctors and IT experts and more 300,000 are involved in blue-collar jobs as drivers, gardeners, cooks and housemaids, according to the Indian Embassy in Kuwait.

Indians began migrating to Kuwait in the 1970s following a boom in the tiny-nation’s economy, mostly driven by oil exports, and since then have played a pivotal role in the development of the country.

Lack of opportunities and poor living standards in the South Asian nation has made the Gulf a popular destination for job seekers, hosting more than 10 million Indians.

In 2018, Indians living in Kuwait sent home US$4.8 billion in remittances.

Experts say the proposed repatriation of thousands of Indians followed by restrictions on foreign worker numbers will deal a crippling blow to job hunters in India, who are seeking greener pastures as New Delhi struggles to revive its sluggish economy and unemployment rates are at a 45-year high.

"The proposed bill will affect Indian community badly. If the bill is passed, the impact will be huge," said Ashraf Ali, chairman of recruitment consultancy HR International globally, told The National.

“As many as 600,000 to 800,000 Indians could lose their jobs and be evicted from Kuwait."

Although approved by the National Assembly committee, the bill will now be referred to the concerned committee for consideration.

The move could impact the bilateral relations between India and Kuwait, which have improved under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government.

The Indian government is yet to react to the proposed law, but its foreign ministry said they were watching the developments closely.

“We have nothing to say on this because it is still at committee level; it is still to be introduced in parliament,” said an official at the ministry.

Experts said the proposed law was not aimed at India, but questioned the rationale behind it.

“The main point to be noted is that every worker in Kuwait has gone there legally, against a legal contract and a visa issued by the state of Kuwait,” said Talmiz Ahmed, a former Indian diplomat.

“The services of expatriates have transformed the small desert kingdom into a modern flourishing state. The proposal betrays a serious ignorance with regards to the history of recruitment of foreign workers in Kuwait and the ground reality that prevails in that country."

It's Monty Python's Crashing Rocket Circus To the theme tune of the famous zany British comedy TV show, SpaceX has shown exactly what can go wrong when you try to land a rocket. The two minute video posted on YouTube is a compilation of crashes and explosion as the company, created by billionaire Elon Musk, refined the technique of reusable space flight. SpaceX is able to land its rockets on land once they have completed the first stage of their mission, and is able to resuse them multiple times - a first for space flight. But as the video, How Not to Land an Orbital Rocket Booster, demonstrates, it was a case if you fail, try and try again.

It's Monty Python's Crashing Rocket Circus To the theme tune of the famous zany British comedy TV show, SpaceX has shown exactly what can go wrong when you try to land a rocket. The two minute video posted on YouTube is a compilation of crashes and explosion as the company, created by billionaire Elon Musk, refined the technique of reusable space flight. SpaceX is able to land its rockets on land once they have completed the first stage of their mission, and is able to resuse them multiple times - a first for space flight. But as the video, How Not to Land an Orbital Rocket Booster, demonstrates, it was a case if you fail, try and try again.

It's Monty Python's Crashing Rocket Circus To the theme tune of the famous zany British comedy TV show, SpaceX has shown exactly what can go wrong when you try to land a rocket. The two minute video posted on YouTube is a compilation of crashes and explosion as the company, created by billionaire Elon Musk, refined the technique of reusable space flight. SpaceX is able to land its rockets on land once they have completed the first stage of their mission, and is able to resuse them multiple times - a first for space flight. But as the video, How Not to Land an Orbital Rocket Booster, demonstrates, it was a case if you fail, try and try again.

It's Monty Python's Crashing Rocket Circus To the theme tune of the famous zany British comedy TV show, SpaceX has shown exactly what can go wrong when you try to land a rocket. The two minute video posted on YouTube is a compilation of crashes and explosion as the company, created by billionaire Elon Musk, refined the technique of reusable space flight. SpaceX is able to land its rockets on land once they have completed the first stage of their mission, and is able to resuse them multiple times - a first for space flight. But as the video, How Not to Land an Orbital Rocket Booster, demonstrates, it was a case if you fail, try and try again.

It's Monty Python's Crashing Rocket Circus To the theme tune of the famous zany British comedy TV show, SpaceX has shown exactly what can go wrong when you try to land a rocket. The two minute video posted on YouTube is a compilation of crashes and explosion as the company, created by billionaire Elon Musk, refined the technique of reusable space flight. SpaceX is able to land its rockets on land once they have completed the first stage of their mission, and is able to resuse them multiple times - a first for space flight. But as the video, How Not to Land an Orbital Rocket Booster, demonstrates, it was a case if you fail, try and try again.

It's Monty Python's Crashing Rocket Circus To the theme tune of the famous zany British comedy TV show, SpaceX has shown exactly what can go wrong when you try to land a rocket. The two minute video posted on YouTube is a compilation of crashes and explosion as the company, created by billionaire Elon Musk, refined the technique of reusable space flight. SpaceX is able to land its rockets on land once they have completed the first stage of their mission, and is able to resuse them multiple times - a first for space flight. But as the video, How Not to Land an Orbital Rocket Booster, demonstrates, it was a case if you fail, try and try again.

It's Monty Python's Crashing Rocket Circus To the theme tune of the famous zany British comedy TV show, SpaceX has shown exactly what can go wrong when you try to land a rocket. The two minute video posted on YouTube is a compilation of crashes and explosion as the company, created by billionaire Elon Musk, refined the technique of reusable space flight. SpaceX is able to land its rockets on land once they have completed the first stage of their mission, and is able to resuse them multiple times - a first for space flight. But as the video, How Not to Land an Orbital Rocket Booster, demonstrates, it was a case if you fail, try and try again.

It's Monty Python's Crashing Rocket Circus To the theme tune of the famous zany British comedy TV show, SpaceX has shown exactly what can go wrong when you try to land a rocket. The two minute video posted on YouTube is a compilation of crashes and explosion as the company, created by billionaire Elon Musk, refined the technique of reusable space flight. SpaceX is able to land its rockets on land once they have completed the first stage of their mission, and is able to resuse them multiple times - a first for space flight. But as the video, How Not to Land an Orbital Rocket Booster, demonstrates, it was a case if you fail, try and try again.

It's Monty Python's Crashing Rocket Circus To the theme tune of the famous zany British comedy TV show, SpaceX has shown exactly what can go wrong when you try to land a rocket. The two minute video posted on YouTube is a compilation of crashes and explosion as the company, created by billionaire Elon Musk, refined the technique of reusable space flight. SpaceX is able to land its rockets on land once they have completed the first stage of their mission, and is able to resuse them multiple times - a first for space flight. But as the video, How Not to Land an Orbital Rocket Booster, demonstrates, it was a case if you fail, try and try again.

It's Monty Python's Crashing Rocket Circus To the theme tune of the famous zany British comedy TV show, SpaceX has shown exactly what can go wrong when you try to land a rocket. The two minute video posted on YouTube is a compilation of crashes and explosion as the company, created by billionaire Elon Musk, refined the technique of reusable space flight. SpaceX is able to land its rockets on land once they have completed the first stage of their mission, and is able to resuse them multiple times - a first for space flight. But as the video, How Not to Land an Orbital Rocket Booster, demonstrates, it was a case if you fail, try and try again.

It's Monty Python's Crashing Rocket Circus To the theme tune of the famous zany British comedy TV show, SpaceX has shown exactly what can go wrong when you try to land a rocket. The two minute video posted on YouTube is a compilation of crashes and explosion as the company, created by billionaire Elon Musk, refined the technique of reusable space flight. SpaceX is able to land its rockets on land once they have completed the first stage of their mission, and is able to resuse them multiple times - a first for space flight. But as the video, How Not to Land an Orbital Rocket Booster, demonstrates, it was a case if you fail, try and try again.

It's Monty Python's Crashing Rocket Circus To the theme tune of the famous zany British comedy TV show, SpaceX has shown exactly what can go wrong when you try to land a rocket. The two minute video posted on YouTube is a compilation of crashes and explosion as the company, created by billionaire Elon Musk, refined the technique of reusable space flight. SpaceX is able to land its rockets on land once they have completed the first stage of their mission, and is able to resuse them multiple times - a first for space flight. But as the video, How Not to Land an Orbital Rocket Booster, demonstrates, it was a case if you fail, try and try again.

It's Monty Python's Crashing Rocket Circus To the theme tune of the famous zany British comedy TV show, SpaceX has shown exactly what can go wrong when you try to land a rocket. The two minute video posted on YouTube is a compilation of crashes and explosion as the company, created by billionaire Elon Musk, refined the technique of reusable space flight. SpaceX is able to land its rockets on land once they have completed the first stage of their mission, and is able to resuse them multiple times - a first for space flight. But as the video, How Not to Land an Orbital Rocket Booster, demonstrates, it was a case if you fail, try and try again.

It's Monty Python's Crashing Rocket Circus To the theme tune of the famous zany British comedy TV show, SpaceX has shown exactly what can go wrong when you try to land a rocket. The two minute video posted on YouTube is a compilation of crashes and explosion as the company, created by billionaire Elon Musk, refined the technique of reusable space flight. SpaceX is able to land its rockets on land once they have completed the first stage of their mission, and is able to resuse them multiple times - a first for space flight. But as the video, How Not to Land an Orbital Rocket Booster, demonstrates, it was a case if you fail, try and try again.

It's Monty Python's Crashing Rocket Circus To the theme tune of the famous zany British comedy TV show, SpaceX has shown exactly what can go wrong when you try to land a rocket. The two minute video posted on YouTube is a compilation of crashes and explosion as the company, created by billionaire Elon Musk, refined the technique of reusable space flight. SpaceX is able to land its rockets on land once they have completed the first stage of their mission, and is able to resuse them multiple times - a first for space flight. But as the video, How Not to Land an Orbital Rocket Booster, demonstrates, it was a case if you fail, try and try again.

It's Monty Python's Crashing Rocket Circus To the theme tune of the famous zany British comedy TV show, SpaceX has shown exactly what can go wrong when you try to land a rocket. The two minute video posted on YouTube is a compilation of crashes and explosion as the company, created by billionaire Elon Musk, refined the technique of reusable space flight. SpaceX is able to land its rockets on land once they have completed the first stage of their mission, and is able to resuse them multiple times - a first for space flight. But as the video, How Not to Land an Orbital Rocket Booster, demonstrates, it was a case if you fail, try and try again.

EMERGENCY PHONE NUMBERS Estijaba – 8001717 – number to call to request coronavirus testing Ministry of Health and Prevention – 80011111 Dubai Health Authority – 800342 – The number to book a free video or voice consultation with a doctor or connect to a local health centre Emirates airline – 600555555 Etihad Airways – 600555666 Ambulance – 998 Knowledge and Human Development Authority – 8005432 ext. 4 for Covid-19 queries

EMERGENCY PHONE NUMBERS Estijaba – 8001717 – number to call to request coronavirus testing Ministry of Health and Prevention – 80011111 Dubai Health Authority – 800342 – The number to book a free video or voice consultation with a doctor or connect to a local health centre Emirates airline – 600555555 Etihad Airways – 600555666 Ambulance – 998 Knowledge and Human Development Authority – 8005432 ext. 4 for Covid-19 queries

EMERGENCY PHONE NUMBERS Estijaba – 8001717 – number to call to request coronavirus testing Ministry of Health and Prevention – 80011111 Dubai Health Authority – 800342 – The number to book a free video or voice consultation with a doctor or connect to a local health centre Emirates airline – 600555555 Etihad Airways – 600555666 Ambulance – 998 Knowledge and Human Development Authority – 8005432 ext. 4 for Covid-19 queries

EMERGENCY PHONE NUMBERS Estijaba – 8001717 – number to call to request coronavirus testing Ministry of Health and Prevention – 80011111 Dubai Health Authority – 800342 – The number to book a free video or voice consultation with a doctor or connect to a local health centre Emirates airline – 600555555 Etihad Airways – 600555666 Ambulance – 998 Knowledge and Human Development Authority – 8005432 ext. 4 for Covid-19 queries

EMERGENCY PHONE NUMBERS Estijaba – 8001717 – number to call to request coronavirus testing Ministry of Health and Prevention – 80011111 Dubai Health Authority – 800342 – The number to book a free video or voice consultation with a doctor or connect to a local health centre Emirates airline – 600555555 Etihad Airways – 600555666 Ambulance – 998 Knowledge and Human Development Authority – 8005432 ext. 4 for Covid-19 queries

EMERGENCY PHONE NUMBERS Estijaba – 8001717 – number to call to request coronavirus testing Ministry of Health and Prevention – 80011111 Dubai Health Authority – 800342 – The number to book a free video or voice consultation with a doctor or connect to a local health centre Emirates airline – 600555555 Etihad Airways – 600555666 Ambulance – 998 Knowledge and Human Development Authority – 8005432 ext. 4 for Covid-19 queries

EMERGENCY PHONE NUMBERS Estijaba – 8001717 – number to call to request coronavirus testing Ministry of Health and Prevention – 80011111 Dubai Health Authority – 800342 – The number to book a free video or voice consultation with a doctor or connect to a local health centre Emirates airline – 600555555 Etihad Airways – 600555666 Ambulance – 998 Knowledge and Human Development Authority – 8005432 ext. 4 for Covid-19 queries

EMERGENCY PHONE NUMBERS Estijaba – 8001717 – number to call to request coronavirus testing Ministry of Health and Prevention – 80011111 Dubai Health Authority – 800342 – The number to book a free video or voice consultation with a doctor or connect to a local health centre Emirates airline – 600555555 Etihad Airways – 600555666 Ambulance – 998 Knowledge and Human Development Authority – 8005432 ext. 4 for Covid-19 queries

EMERGENCY PHONE NUMBERS Estijaba – 8001717 – number to call to request coronavirus testing Ministry of Health and Prevention – 80011111 Dubai Health Authority – 800342 – The number to book a free video or voice consultation with a doctor or connect to a local health centre Emirates airline – 600555555 Etihad Airways – 600555666 Ambulance – 998 Knowledge and Human Development Authority – 8005432 ext. 4 for Covid-19 queries

EMERGENCY PHONE NUMBERS Estijaba – 8001717 – number to call to request coronavirus testing Ministry of Health and Prevention – 80011111 Dubai Health Authority – 800342 – The number to book a free video or voice consultation with a doctor or connect to a local health centre Emirates airline – 600555555 Etihad Airways – 600555666 Ambulance – 998 Knowledge and Human Development Authority – 8005432 ext. 4 for Covid-19 queries

EMERGENCY PHONE NUMBERS Estijaba – 8001717 – number to call to request coronavirus testing Ministry of Health and Prevention – 80011111 Dubai Health Authority – 800342 – The number to book a free video or voice consultation with a doctor or connect to a local health centre Emirates airline – 600555555 Etihad Airways – 600555666 Ambulance – 998 Knowledge and Human Development Authority – 8005432 ext. 4 for Covid-19 queries

EMERGENCY PHONE NUMBERS Estijaba – 8001717 – number to call to request coronavirus testing Ministry of Health and Prevention – 80011111 Dubai Health Authority – 800342 – The number to book a free video or voice consultation with a doctor or connect to a local health centre Emirates airline – 600555555 Etihad Airways – 600555666 Ambulance – 998 Knowledge and Human Development Authority – 8005432 ext. 4 for Covid-19 queries

EMERGENCY PHONE NUMBERS Estijaba – 8001717 – number to call to request coronavirus testing Ministry of Health and Prevention – 80011111 Dubai Health Authority – 800342 – The number to book a free video or voice consultation with a doctor or connect to a local health centre Emirates airline – 600555555 Etihad Airways – 600555666 Ambulance – 998 Knowledge and Human Development Authority – 8005432 ext. 4 for Covid-19 queries

EMERGENCY PHONE NUMBERS Estijaba – 8001717 – number to call to request coronavirus testing Ministry of Health and Prevention – 80011111 Dubai Health Authority – 800342 – The number to book a free video or voice consultation with a doctor or connect to a local health centre Emirates airline – 600555555 Etihad Airways – 600555666 Ambulance – 998 Knowledge and Human Development Authority – 8005432 ext. 4 for Covid-19 queries

EMERGENCY PHONE NUMBERS Estijaba – 8001717 – number to call to request coronavirus testing Ministry of Health and Prevention – 80011111 Dubai Health Authority – 800342 – The number to book a free video or voice consultation with a doctor or connect to a local health centre Emirates airline – 600555555 Etihad Airways – 600555666 Ambulance – 998 Knowledge and Human Development Authority – 8005432 ext. 4 for Covid-19 queries

EMERGENCY PHONE NUMBERS Estijaba – 8001717 – number to call to request coronavirus testing Ministry of Health and Prevention – 80011111 Dubai Health Authority – 800342 – The number to book a free video or voice consultation with a doctor or connect to a local health centre Emirates airline – 600555555 Etihad Airways – 600555666 Ambulance – 998 Knowledge and Human Development Authority – 8005432 ext. 4 for Covid-19 queries

The biog Favourite book: Men are from Mars Women are from Venus Favourite travel destination: Ooty, a hill station in South India Hobbies: Cooking. Biryani, pepper crab are her signature dishes Favourite place in UAE: Marjan Island

The biog Favourite book: Men are from Mars Women are from Venus Favourite travel destination: Ooty, a hill station in South India Hobbies: Cooking. Biryani, pepper crab are her signature dishes Favourite place in UAE: Marjan Island

The biog Favourite book: Men are from Mars Women are from Venus Favourite travel destination: Ooty, a hill station in South India Hobbies: Cooking. Biryani, pepper crab are her signature dishes Favourite place in UAE: Marjan Island

The biog Favourite book: Men are from Mars Women are from Venus Favourite travel destination: Ooty, a hill station in South India Hobbies: Cooking. Biryani, pepper crab are her signature dishes Favourite place in UAE: Marjan Island

The biog Favourite book: Men are from Mars Women are from Venus Favourite travel destination: Ooty, a hill station in South India Hobbies: Cooking. Biryani, pepper crab are her signature dishes Favourite place in UAE: Marjan Island

The biog Favourite book: Men are from Mars Women are from Venus Favourite travel destination: Ooty, a hill station in South India Hobbies: Cooking. Biryani, pepper crab are her signature dishes Favourite place in UAE: Marjan Island

The biog Favourite book: Men are from Mars Women are from Venus Favourite travel destination: Ooty, a hill station in South India Hobbies: Cooking. Biryani, pepper crab are her signature dishes Favourite place in UAE: Marjan Island

The biog Favourite book: Men are from Mars Women are from Venus Favourite travel destination: Ooty, a hill station in South India Hobbies: Cooking. Biryani, pepper crab are her signature dishes Favourite place in UAE: Marjan Island

The biog Favourite book: Men are from Mars Women are from Venus Favourite travel destination: Ooty, a hill station in South India Hobbies: Cooking. Biryani, pepper crab are her signature dishes Favourite place in UAE: Marjan Island

The biog Favourite book: Men are from Mars Women are from Venus Favourite travel destination: Ooty, a hill station in South India Hobbies: Cooking. Biryani, pepper crab are her signature dishes Favourite place in UAE: Marjan Island

The biog Favourite book: Men are from Mars Women are from Venus Favourite travel destination: Ooty, a hill station in South India Hobbies: Cooking. Biryani, pepper crab are her signature dishes Favourite place in UAE: Marjan Island

The biog Favourite book: Men are from Mars Women are from Venus Favourite travel destination: Ooty, a hill station in South India Hobbies: Cooking. Biryani, pepper crab are her signature dishes Favourite place in UAE: Marjan Island

The biog Favourite book: Men are from Mars Women are from Venus Favourite travel destination: Ooty, a hill station in South India Hobbies: Cooking. Biryani, pepper crab are her signature dishes Favourite place in UAE: Marjan Island

The biog Favourite book: Men are from Mars Women are from Venus Favourite travel destination: Ooty, a hill station in South India Hobbies: Cooking. Biryani, pepper crab are her signature dishes Favourite place in UAE: Marjan Island

The biog Favourite book: Men are from Mars Women are from Venus Favourite travel destination: Ooty, a hill station in South India Hobbies: Cooking. Biryani, pepper crab are her signature dishes Favourite place in UAE: Marjan Island

The biog Favourite book: Men are from Mars Women are from Venus Favourite travel destination: Ooty, a hill station in South India Hobbies: Cooking. Biryani, pepper crab are her signature dishes Favourite place in UAE: Marjan Island

Race card 6.30pm: Al Maktoum Challenge Round-3 Group 1 (PA) US$100,000 (Dirt) 2,000m 7.05pm: Meydan Classic Listed (TB) $175,000 (Turf) 1,600m 7.40pm: Handicap (TB) $135,000 (T) 2,000m 8.15pm: Handicap (TB) $135,000 (D) 1,600m 8.50pm: Nad Al Sheba Trophy Group 2 (TB) $300,000 (T) 2,810m 9.25pm: Curlin Stakes Listed (TB) $175,000 (D) 2,000m 10pm: Handicap (TB) $135,000 (T) 2,000m 10.35pm: Handicap (TB) $175,000 (T) 1,400m The National selections 6.30pm: Shahm, 7.05pm: Well Of Wisdom, 7.40pm: Lucius Tiberius, 8.15pm: Captain Von Trapp, 8.50pm: Secret Advisor, 9.25pm: George Villiers, 10pm: American Graffiti, 10.35pm: On The Warpath

Race card 6.30pm: Al Maktoum Challenge Round-3 Group 1 (PA) US$100,000 (Dirt) 2,000m 7.05pm: Meydan Classic Listed (TB) $175,000 (Turf) 1,600m 7.40pm: Handicap (TB) $135,000 (T) 2,000m 8.15pm: Handicap (TB) $135,000 (D) 1,600m 8.50pm: Nad Al Sheba Trophy Group 2 (TB) $300,000 (T) 2,810m 9.25pm: Curlin Stakes Listed (TB) $175,000 (D) 2,000m 10pm: Handicap (TB) $135,000 (T) 2,000m 10.35pm: Handicap (TB) $175,000 (T) 1,400m The National selections 6.30pm: Shahm, 7.05pm: Well Of Wisdom, 7.40pm: Lucius Tiberius, 8.15pm: Captain Von Trapp, 8.50pm: Secret Advisor, 9.25pm: George Villiers, 10pm: American Graffiti, 10.35pm: On The Warpath

Race card 6.30pm: Al Maktoum Challenge Round-3 Group 1 (PA) US$100,000 (Dirt) 2,000m 7.05pm: Meydan Classic Listed (TB) $175,000 (Turf) 1,600m 7.40pm: Handicap (TB) $135,000 (T) 2,000m 8.15pm: Handicap (TB) $135,000 (D) 1,600m 8.50pm: Nad Al Sheba Trophy Group 2 (TB) $300,000 (T) 2,810m 9.25pm: Curlin Stakes Listed (TB) $175,000 (D) 2,000m 10pm: Handicap (TB) $135,000 (T) 2,000m 10.35pm: Handicap (TB) $175,000 (T) 1,400m The National selections 6.30pm: Shahm, 7.05pm: Well Of Wisdom, 7.40pm: Lucius Tiberius, 8.15pm: Captain Von Trapp, 8.50pm: Secret Advisor, 9.25pm: George Villiers, 10pm: American Graffiti, 10.35pm: On The Warpath

Race card 6.30pm: Al Maktoum Challenge Round-3 Group 1 (PA) US$100,000 (Dirt) 2,000m 7.05pm: Meydan Classic Listed (TB) $175,000 (Turf) 1,600m 7.40pm: Handicap (TB) $135,000 (T) 2,000m 8.15pm: Handicap (TB) $135,000 (D) 1,600m 8.50pm: Nad Al Sheba Trophy Group 2 (TB) $300,000 (T) 2,810m 9.25pm: Curlin Stakes Listed (TB) $175,000 (D) 2,000m 10pm: Handicap (TB) $135,000 (T) 2,000m 10.35pm: Handicap (TB) $175,000 (T) 1,400m The National selections 6.30pm: Shahm, 7.05pm: Well Of Wisdom, 7.40pm: Lucius Tiberius, 8.15pm: Captain Von Trapp, 8.50pm: Secret Advisor, 9.25pm: George Villiers, 10pm: American Graffiti, 10.35pm: On The Warpath

Race card 6.30pm: Al Maktoum Challenge Round-3 Group 1 (PA) US$100,000 (Dirt) 2,000m 7.05pm: Meydan Classic Listed (TB) $175,000 (Turf) 1,600m 7.40pm: Handicap (TB) $135,000 (T) 2,000m 8.15pm: Handicap (TB) $135,000 (D) 1,600m 8.50pm: Nad Al Sheba Trophy Group 2 (TB) $300,000 (T) 2,810m 9.25pm: Curlin Stakes Listed (TB) $175,000 (D) 2,000m 10pm: Handicap (TB) $135,000 (T) 2,000m 10.35pm: Handicap (TB) $175,000 (T) 1,400m The National selections 6.30pm: Shahm, 7.05pm: Well Of Wisdom, 7.40pm: Lucius Tiberius, 8.15pm: Captain Von Trapp, 8.50pm: Secret Advisor, 9.25pm: George Villiers, 10pm: American Graffiti, 10.35pm: On The Warpath

Race card 6.30pm: Al Maktoum Challenge Round-3 Group 1 (PA) US$100,000 (Dirt) 2,000m 7.05pm: Meydan Classic Listed (TB) $175,000 (Turf) 1,600m 7.40pm: Handicap (TB) $135,000 (T) 2,000m 8.15pm: Handicap (TB) $135,000 (D) 1,600m 8.50pm: Nad Al Sheba Trophy Group 2 (TB) $300,000 (T) 2,810m 9.25pm: Curlin Stakes Listed (TB) $175,000 (D) 2,000m 10pm: Handicap (TB) $135,000 (T) 2,000m 10.35pm: Handicap (TB) $175,000 (T) 1,400m The National selections 6.30pm: Shahm, 7.05pm: Well Of Wisdom, 7.40pm: Lucius Tiberius, 8.15pm: Captain Von Trapp, 8.50pm: Secret Advisor, 9.25pm: George Villiers, 10pm: American Graffiti, 10.35pm: On The Warpath

Race card 6.30pm: Al Maktoum Challenge Round-3 Group 1 (PA) US$100,000 (Dirt) 2,000m 7.05pm: Meydan Classic Listed (TB) $175,000 (Turf) 1,600m 7.40pm: Handicap (TB) $135,000 (T) 2,000m 8.15pm: Handicap (TB) $135,000 (D) 1,600m 8.50pm: Nad Al Sheba Trophy Group 2 (TB) $300,000 (T) 2,810m 9.25pm: Curlin Stakes Listed (TB) $175,000 (D) 2,000m 10pm: Handicap (TB) $135,000 (T) 2,000m 10.35pm: Handicap (TB) $175,000 (T) 1,400m The National selections 6.30pm: Shahm, 7.05pm: Well Of Wisdom, 7.40pm: Lucius Tiberius, 8.15pm: Captain Von Trapp, 8.50pm: Secret Advisor, 9.25pm: George Villiers, 10pm: American Graffiti, 10.35pm: On The Warpath

Race card 6.30pm: Al Maktoum Challenge Round-3 Group 1 (PA) US$100,000 (Dirt) 2,000m 7.05pm: Meydan Classic Listed (TB) $175,000 (Turf) 1,600m 7.40pm: Handicap (TB) $135,000 (T) 2,000m 8.15pm: Handicap (TB) $135,000 (D) 1,600m 8.50pm: Nad Al Sheba Trophy Group 2 (TB) $300,000 (T) 2,810m 9.25pm: Curlin Stakes Listed (TB) $175,000 (D) 2,000m 10pm: Handicap (TB) $135,000 (T) 2,000m 10.35pm: Handicap (TB) $175,000 (T) 1,400m The National selections 6.30pm: Shahm, 7.05pm: Well Of Wisdom, 7.40pm: Lucius Tiberius, 8.15pm: Captain Von Trapp, 8.50pm: Secret Advisor, 9.25pm: George Villiers, 10pm: American Graffiti, 10.35pm: On The Warpath

Race card 6.30pm: Al Maktoum Challenge Round-3 Group 1 (PA) US$100,000 (Dirt) 2,000m 7.05pm: Meydan Classic Listed (TB) $175,000 (Turf) 1,600m 7.40pm: Handicap (TB) $135,000 (T) 2,000m 8.15pm: Handicap (TB) $135,000 (D) 1,600m 8.50pm: Nad Al Sheba Trophy Group 2 (TB) $300,000 (T) 2,810m 9.25pm: Curlin Stakes Listed (TB) $175,000 (D) 2,000m 10pm: Handicap (TB) $135,000 (T) 2,000m 10.35pm: Handicap (TB) $175,000 (T) 1,400m The National selections 6.30pm: Shahm, 7.05pm: Well Of Wisdom, 7.40pm: Lucius Tiberius, 8.15pm: Captain Von Trapp, 8.50pm: Secret Advisor, 9.25pm: George Villiers, 10pm: American Graffiti, 10.35pm: On The Warpath

Race card 6.30pm: Al Maktoum Challenge Round-3 Group 1 (PA) US$100,000 (Dirt) 2,000m 7.05pm: Meydan Classic Listed (TB) $175,000 (Turf) 1,600m 7.40pm: Handicap (TB) $135,000 (T) 2,000m 8.15pm: Handicap (TB) $135,000 (D) 1,600m 8.50pm: Nad Al Sheba Trophy Group 2 (TB) $300,000 (T) 2,810m 9.25pm: Curlin Stakes Listed (TB) $175,000 (D) 2,000m 10pm: Handicap (TB) $135,000 (T) 2,000m 10.35pm: Handicap (TB) $175,000 (T) 1,400m The National selections 6.30pm: Shahm, 7.05pm: Well Of Wisdom, 7.40pm: Lucius Tiberius, 8.15pm: Captain Von Trapp, 8.50pm: Secret Advisor, 9.25pm: George Villiers, 10pm: American Graffiti, 10.35pm: On The Warpath

Race card 6.30pm: Al Maktoum Challenge Round-3 Group 1 (PA) US$100,000 (Dirt) 2,000m 7.05pm: Meydan Classic Listed (TB) $175,000 (Turf) 1,600m 7.40pm: Handicap (TB) $135,000 (T) 2,000m 8.15pm: Handicap (TB) $135,000 (D) 1,600m 8.50pm: Nad Al Sheba Trophy Group 2 (TB) $300,000 (T) 2,810m 9.25pm: Curlin Stakes Listed (TB) $175,000 (D) 2,000m 10pm: Handicap (TB) $135,000 (T) 2,000m 10.35pm: Handicap (TB) $175,000 (T) 1,400m The National selections 6.30pm: Shahm, 7.05pm: Well Of Wisdom, 7.40pm: Lucius Tiberius, 8.15pm: Captain Von Trapp, 8.50pm: Secret Advisor, 9.25pm: George Villiers, 10pm: American Graffiti, 10.35pm: On The Warpath

Race card 6.30pm: Al Maktoum Challenge Round-3 Group 1 (PA) US$100,000 (Dirt) 2,000m 7.05pm: Meydan Classic Listed (TB) $175,000 (Turf) 1,600m 7.40pm: Handicap (TB) $135,000 (T) 2,000m 8.15pm: Handicap (TB) $135,000 (D) 1,600m 8.50pm: Nad Al Sheba Trophy Group 2 (TB) $300,000 (T) 2,810m 9.25pm: Curlin Stakes Listed (TB) $175,000 (D) 2,000m 10pm: Handicap (TB) $135,000 (T) 2,000m 10.35pm: Handicap (TB) $175,000 (T) 1,400m The National selections 6.30pm: Shahm, 7.05pm: Well Of Wisdom, 7.40pm: Lucius Tiberius, 8.15pm: Captain Von Trapp, 8.50pm: Secret Advisor, 9.25pm: George Villiers, 10pm: American Graffiti, 10.35pm: On The Warpath

Race card 6.30pm: Al Maktoum Challenge Round-3 Group 1 (PA) US$100,000 (Dirt) 2,000m 7.05pm: Meydan Classic Listed (TB) $175,000 (Turf) 1,600m 7.40pm: Handicap (TB) $135,000 (T) 2,000m 8.15pm: Handicap (TB) $135,000 (D) 1,600m 8.50pm: Nad Al Sheba Trophy Group 2 (TB) $300,000 (T) 2,810m 9.25pm: Curlin Stakes Listed (TB) $175,000 (D) 2,000m 10pm: Handicap (TB) $135,000 (T) 2,000m 10.35pm: Handicap (TB) $175,000 (T) 1,400m The National selections 6.30pm: Shahm, 7.05pm: Well Of Wisdom, 7.40pm: Lucius Tiberius, 8.15pm: Captain Von Trapp, 8.50pm: Secret Advisor, 9.25pm: George Villiers, 10pm: American Graffiti, 10.35pm: On The Warpath

Race card 6.30pm: Al Maktoum Challenge Round-3 Group 1 (PA) US$100,000 (Dirt) 2,000m 7.05pm: Meydan Classic Listed (TB) $175,000 (Turf) 1,600m 7.40pm: Handicap (TB) $135,000 (T) 2,000m 8.15pm: Handicap (TB) $135,000 (D) 1,600m 8.50pm: Nad Al Sheba Trophy Group 2 (TB) $300,000 (T) 2,810m 9.25pm: Curlin Stakes Listed (TB) $175,000 (D) 2,000m 10pm: Handicap (TB) $135,000 (T) 2,000m 10.35pm: Handicap (TB) $175,000 (T) 1,400m The National selections 6.30pm: Shahm, 7.05pm: Well Of Wisdom, 7.40pm: Lucius Tiberius, 8.15pm: Captain Von Trapp, 8.50pm: Secret Advisor, 9.25pm: George Villiers, 10pm: American Graffiti, 10.35pm: On The Warpath

Race card 6.30pm: Al Maktoum Challenge Round-3 Group 1 (PA) US$100,000 (Dirt) 2,000m 7.05pm: Meydan Classic Listed (TB) $175,000 (Turf) 1,600m 7.40pm: Handicap (TB) $135,000 (T) 2,000m 8.15pm: Handicap (TB) $135,000 (D) 1,600m 8.50pm: Nad Al Sheba Trophy Group 2 (TB) $300,000 (T) 2,810m 9.25pm: Curlin Stakes Listed (TB) $175,000 (D) 2,000m 10pm: Handicap (TB) $135,000 (T) 2,000m 10.35pm: Handicap (TB) $175,000 (T) 1,400m The National selections 6.30pm: Shahm, 7.05pm: Well Of Wisdom, 7.40pm: Lucius Tiberius, 8.15pm: Captain Von Trapp, 8.50pm: Secret Advisor, 9.25pm: George Villiers, 10pm: American Graffiti, 10.35pm: On The Warpath

Race card 6.30pm: Al Maktoum Challenge Round-3 Group 1 (PA) US$100,000 (Dirt) 2,000m 7.05pm: Meydan Classic Listed (TB) $175,000 (Turf) 1,600m 7.40pm: Handicap (TB) $135,000 (T) 2,000m 8.15pm: Handicap (TB) $135,000 (D) 1,600m 8.50pm: Nad Al Sheba Trophy Group 2 (TB) $300,000 (T) 2,810m 9.25pm: Curlin Stakes Listed (TB) $175,000 (D) 2,000m 10pm: Handicap (TB) $135,000 (T) 2,000m 10.35pm: Handicap (TB) $175,000 (T) 1,400m The National selections 6.30pm: Shahm, 7.05pm: Well Of Wisdom, 7.40pm: Lucius Tiberius, 8.15pm: Captain Von Trapp, 8.50pm: Secret Advisor, 9.25pm: George Villiers, 10pm: American Graffiti, 10.35pm: On The Warpath

ETFs explained Exhchange traded funds are bought and sold like shares, but operate as index-tracking funds, passively following their chosen indices, such as the S&P 500, FTSE 100 and the FTSE All World, plus a vast range of smaller exchanges and commodities, such as gold, silver, copper sugar, coffee and oil. ETFs have zero upfront fees and annual charges as low as 0.07 per cent a year, which means you get to keep more of your returns, as actively managed funds can charge as much as 1.5 per cent a year. There are thousands to choose from, with the five biggest providers BlackRock’s iShares range, Vanguard, State Street Global Advisors SPDR ETFs, Deutsche Bank AWM X-trackers and Invesco PowerShares.

ETFs explained Exhchange traded funds are bought and sold like shares, but operate as index-tracking funds, passively following their chosen indices, such as the S&P 500, FTSE 100 and the FTSE All World, plus a vast range of smaller exchanges and commodities, such as gold, silver, copper sugar, coffee and oil. ETFs have zero upfront fees and annual charges as low as 0.07 per cent a year, which means you get to keep more of your returns, as actively managed funds can charge as much as 1.5 per cent a year. There are thousands to choose from, with the five biggest providers BlackRock’s iShares range, Vanguard, State Street Global Advisors SPDR ETFs, Deutsche Bank AWM X-trackers and Invesco PowerShares.

ETFs explained Exhchange traded funds are bought and sold like shares, but operate as index-tracking funds, passively following their chosen indices, such as the S&P 500, FTSE 100 and the FTSE All World, plus a vast range of smaller exchanges and commodities, such as gold, silver, copper sugar, coffee and oil. ETFs have zero upfront fees and annual charges as low as 0.07 per cent a year, which means you get to keep more of your returns, as actively managed funds can charge as much as 1.5 per cent a year. There are thousands to choose from, with the five biggest providers BlackRock’s iShares range, Vanguard, State Street Global Advisors SPDR ETFs, Deutsche Bank AWM X-trackers and Invesco PowerShares.

ETFs explained Exhchange traded funds are bought and sold like shares, but operate as index-tracking funds, passively following their chosen indices, such as the S&P 500, FTSE 100 and the FTSE All World, plus a vast range of smaller exchanges and commodities, such as gold, silver, copper sugar, coffee and oil. ETFs have zero upfront fees and annual charges as low as 0.07 per cent a year, which means you get to keep more of your returns, as actively managed funds can charge as much as 1.5 per cent a year. There are thousands to choose from, with the five biggest providers BlackRock’s iShares range, Vanguard, State Street Global Advisors SPDR ETFs, Deutsche Bank AWM X-trackers and Invesco PowerShares.

ETFs explained Exhchange traded funds are bought and sold like shares, but operate as index-tracking funds, passively following their chosen indices, such as the S&P 500, FTSE 100 and the FTSE All World, plus a vast range of smaller exchanges and commodities, such as gold, silver, copper sugar, coffee and oil. ETFs have zero upfront fees and annual charges as low as 0.07 per cent a year, which means you get to keep more of your returns, as actively managed funds can charge as much as 1.5 per cent a year. There are thousands to choose from, with the five biggest providers BlackRock’s iShares range, Vanguard, State Street Global Advisors SPDR ETFs, Deutsche Bank AWM X-trackers and Invesco PowerShares.

ETFs explained Exhchange traded funds are bought and sold like shares, but operate as index-tracking funds, passively following their chosen indices, such as the S&P 500, FTSE 100 and the FTSE All World, plus a vast range of smaller exchanges and commodities, such as gold, silver, copper sugar, coffee and oil. ETFs have zero upfront fees and annual charges as low as 0.07 per cent a year, which means you get to keep more of your returns, as actively managed funds can charge as much as 1.5 per cent a year. There are thousands to choose from, with the five biggest providers BlackRock’s iShares range, Vanguard, State Street Global Advisors SPDR ETFs, Deutsche Bank AWM X-trackers and Invesco PowerShares.

ETFs explained Exhchange traded funds are bought and sold like shares, but operate as index-tracking funds, passively following their chosen indices, such as the S&P 500, FTSE 100 and the FTSE All World, plus a vast range of smaller exchanges and commodities, such as gold, silver, copper sugar, coffee and oil. ETFs have zero upfront fees and annual charges as low as 0.07 per cent a year, which means you get to keep more of your returns, as actively managed funds can charge as much as 1.5 per cent a year. There are thousands to choose from, with the five biggest providers BlackRock’s iShares range, Vanguard, State Street Global Advisors SPDR ETFs, Deutsche Bank AWM X-trackers and Invesco PowerShares.

ETFs explained Exhchange traded funds are bought and sold like shares, but operate as index-tracking funds, passively following their chosen indices, such as the S&P 500, FTSE 100 and the FTSE All World, plus a vast range of smaller exchanges and commodities, such as gold, silver, copper sugar, coffee and oil. ETFs have zero upfront fees and annual charges as low as 0.07 per cent a year, which means you get to keep more of your returns, as actively managed funds can charge as much as 1.5 per cent a year. There are thousands to choose from, with the five biggest providers BlackRock’s iShares range, Vanguard, State Street Global Advisors SPDR ETFs, Deutsche Bank AWM X-trackers and Invesco PowerShares.

ETFs explained Exhchange traded funds are bought and sold like shares, but operate as index-tracking funds, passively following their chosen indices, such as the S&P 500, FTSE 100 and the FTSE All World, plus a vast range of smaller exchanges and commodities, such as gold, silver, copper sugar, coffee and oil. ETFs have zero upfront fees and annual charges as low as 0.07 per cent a year, which means you get to keep more of your returns, as actively managed funds can charge as much as 1.5 per cent a year. There are thousands to choose from, with the five biggest providers BlackRock’s iShares range, Vanguard, State Street Global Advisors SPDR ETFs, Deutsche Bank AWM X-trackers and Invesco PowerShares.

ETFs explained Exhchange traded funds are bought and sold like shares, but operate as index-tracking funds, passively following their chosen indices, such as the S&P 500, FTSE 100 and the FTSE All World, plus a vast range of smaller exchanges and commodities, such as gold, silver, copper sugar, coffee and oil. ETFs have zero upfront fees and annual charges as low as 0.07 per cent a year, which means you get to keep more of your returns, as actively managed funds can charge as much as 1.5 per cent a year. There are thousands to choose from, with the five biggest providers BlackRock’s iShares range, Vanguard, State Street Global Advisors SPDR ETFs, Deutsche Bank AWM X-trackers and Invesco PowerShares.

ETFs explained Exhchange traded funds are bought and sold like shares, but operate as index-tracking funds, passively following their chosen indices, such as the S&P 500, FTSE 100 and the FTSE All World, plus a vast range of smaller exchanges and commodities, such as gold, silver, copper sugar, coffee and oil. ETFs have zero upfront fees and annual charges as low as 0.07 per cent a year, which means you get to keep more of your returns, as actively managed funds can charge as much as 1.5 per cent a year. There are thousands to choose from, with the five biggest providers BlackRock’s iShares range, Vanguard, State Street Global Advisors SPDR ETFs, Deutsche Bank AWM X-trackers and Invesco PowerShares.

ETFs explained Exhchange traded funds are bought and sold like shares, but operate as index-tracking funds, passively following their chosen indices, such as the S&P 500, FTSE 100 and the FTSE All World, plus a vast range of smaller exchanges and commodities, such as gold, silver, copper sugar, coffee and oil. ETFs have zero upfront fees and annual charges as low as 0.07 per cent a year, which means you get to keep more of your returns, as actively managed funds can charge as much as 1.5 per cent a year. There are thousands to choose from, with the five biggest providers BlackRock’s iShares range, Vanguard, State Street Global Advisors SPDR ETFs, Deutsche Bank AWM X-trackers and Invesco PowerShares.

ETFs explained Exhchange traded funds are bought and sold like shares, but operate as index-tracking funds, passively following their chosen indices, such as the S&P 500, FTSE 100 and the FTSE All World, plus a vast range of smaller exchanges and commodities, such as gold, silver, copper sugar, coffee and oil. ETFs have zero upfront fees and annual charges as low as 0.07 per cent a year, which means you get to keep more of your returns, as actively managed funds can charge as much as 1.5 per cent a year. There are thousands to choose from, with the five biggest providers BlackRock’s iShares range, Vanguard, State Street Global Advisors SPDR ETFs, Deutsche Bank AWM X-trackers and Invesco PowerShares.

ETFs explained Exhchange traded funds are bought and sold like shares, but operate as index-tracking funds, passively following their chosen indices, such as the S&P 500, FTSE 100 and the FTSE All World, plus a vast range of smaller exchanges and commodities, such as gold, silver, copper sugar, coffee and oil. ETFs have zero upfront fees and annual charges as low as 0.07 per cent a year, which means you get to keep more of your returns, as actively managed funds can charge as much as 1.5 per cent a year. There are thousands to choose from, with the five biggest providers BlackRock’s iShares range, Vanguard, State Street Global Advisors SPDR ETFs, Deutsche Bank AWM X-trackers and Invesco PowerShares.

ETFs explained Exhchange traded funds are bought and sold like shares, but operate as index-tracking funds, passively following their chosen indices, such as the S&P 500, FTSE 100 and the FTSE All World, plus a vast range of smaller exchanges and commodities, such as gold, silver, copper sugar, coffee and oil. ETFs have zero upfront fees and annual charges as low as 0.07 per cent a year, which means you get to keep more of your returns, as actively managed funds can charge as much as 1.5 per cent a year. There are thousands to choose from, with the five biggest providers BlackRock’s iShares range, Vanguard, State Street Global Advisors SPDR ETFs, Deutsche Bank AWM X-trackers and Invesco PowerShares.

ETFs explained Exhchange traded funds are bought and sold like shares, but operate as index-tracking funds, passively following their chosen indices, such as the S&P 500, FTSE 100 and the FTSE All World, plus a vast range of smaller exchanges and commodities, such as gold, silver, copper sugar, coffee and oil. ETFs have zero upfront fees and annual charges as low as 0.07 per cent a year, which means you get to keep more of your returns, as actively managed funds can charge as much as 1.5 per cent a year. There are thousands to choose from, with the five biggest providers BlackRock’s iShares range, Vanguard, State Street Global Advisors SPDR ETFs, Deutsche Bank AWM X-trackers and Invesco PowerShares.

RESULTS 6.30pm Maiden (TB) Dh82.500 (Dirt) 1,400m Winner Meshakel, Royston Ffrench (jockey), Salem bin Ghadayer (trainer) 7.05pm Handicap (TB) Dh87,500 (D) 1,400m Winner Gervais, Connor Beasley, Ali Rashid Al Raihe. 7.40pm Handicap (TB) Dh92,500 (Turf) 2,410m Winner Global Heat, Pat Cosgrave, Saeed bin Suroor. 8.15pm Handicap (TB) Dh105,000 (D) 1,900m Winner Firnas, Royston Ffrench, Salem bin Ghadayer. 8.50pm UAE 2000 Guineas Trial (TB) Conditions Dh183,650 (D) 1,600m Winner Rebel’s Romance, William Buick, Charlie Appleby 9.25pm Dubai Trophy (TB) Conditions Dh183,650 (T) 1,200m Winner Topper Bill, Richard Mullen, Satish Seemar 10pm Handicap (TB) Dh102,500 (T) 1,400m Winner Wasim, Mickael Barzalona, Ismail Mohammed.

RESULTS 6.30pm Maiden (TB) Dh82.500 (Dirt) 1,400m Winner Meshakel, Royston Ffrench (jockey), Salem bin Ghadayer (trainer) 7.05pm Handicap (TB) Dh87,500 (D) 1,400m Winner Gervais, Connor Beasley, Ali Rashid Al Raihe. 7.40pm Handicap (TB) Dh92,500 (Turf) 2,410m Winner Global Heat, Pat Cosgrave, Saeed bin Suroor. 8.15pm Handicap (TB) Dh105,000 (D) 1,900m Winner Firnas, Royston Ffrench, Salem bin Ghadayer. 8.50pm UAE 2000 Guineas Trial (TB) Conditions Dh183,650 (D) 1,600m Winner Rebel’s Romance, William Buick, Charlie Appleby 9.25pm Dubai Trophy (TB) Conditions Dh183,650 (T) 1,200m Winner Topper Bill, Richard Mullen, Satish Seemar 10pm Handicap (TB) Dh102,500 (T) 1,400m Winner Wasim, Mickael Barzalona, Ismail Mohammed.

RESULTS 6.30pm Maiden (TB) Dh82.500 (Dirt) 1,400m Winner Meshakel, Royston Ffrench (jockey), Salem bin Ghadayer (trainer) 7.05pm Handicap (TB) Dh87,500 (D) 1,400m Winner Gervais, Connor Beasley, Ali Rashid Al Raihe. 7.40pm Handicap (TB) Dh92,500 (Turf) 2,410m Winner Global Heat, Pat Cosgrave, Saeed bin Suroor. 8.15pm Handicap (TB) Dh105,000 (D) 1,900m Winner Firnas, Royston Ffrench, Salem bin Ghadayer. 8.50pm UAE 2000 Guineas Trial (TB) Conditions Dh183,650 (D) 1,600m Winner Rebel’s Romance, William Buick, Charlie Appleby 9.25pm Dubai Trophy (TB) Conditions Dh183,650 (T) 1,200m Winner Topper Bill, Richard Mullen, Satish Seemar 10pm Handicap (TB) Dh102,500 (T) 1,400m Winner Wasim, Mickael Barzalona, Ismail Mohammed.

RESULTS 6.30pm Maiden (TB) Dh82.500 (Dirt) 1,400m Winner Meshakel, Royston Ffrench (jockey), Salem bin Ghadayer (trainer) 7.05pm Handicap (TB) Dh87,500 (D) 1,400m Winner Gervais, Connor Beasley, Ali Rashid Al Raihe. 7.40pm Handicap (TB) Dh92,500 (Turf) 2,410m Winner Global Heat, Pat Cosgrave, Saeed bin Suroor. 8.15pm Handicap (TB) Dh105,000 (D) 1,900m Winner Firnas, Royston Ffrench, Salem bin Ghadayer. 8.50pm UAE 2000 Guineas Trial (TB) Conditions Dh183,650 (D) 1,600m Winner Rebel’s Romance, William Buick, Charlie Appleby 9.25pm Dubai Trophy (TB) Conditions Dh183,650 (T) 1,200m Winner Topper Bill, Richard Mullen, Satish Seemar 10pm Handicap (TB) Dh102,500 (T) 1,400m Winner Wasim, Mickael Barzalona, Ismail Mohammed.

RESULTS 6.30pm Maiden (TB) Dh82.500 (Dirt) 1,400m Winner Meshakel, Royston Ffrench (jockey), Salem bin Ghadayer (trainer) 7.05pm Handicap (TB) Dh87,500 (D) 1,400m Winner Gervais, Connor Beasley, Ali Rashid Al Raihe. 7.40pm Handicap (TB) Dh92,500 (Turf) 2,410m Winner Global Heat, Pat Cosgrave, Saeed bin Suroor. 8.15pm Handicap (TB) Dh105,000 (D) 1,900m Winner Firnas, Royston Ffrench, Salem bin Ghadayer. 8.50pm UAE 2000 Guineas Trial (TB) Conditions Dh183,650 (D) 1,600m Winner Rebel’s Romance, William Buick, Charlie Appleby 9.25pm Dubai Trophy (TB) Conditions Dh183,650 (T) 1,200m Winner Topper Bill, Richard Mullen, Satish Seemar 10pm Handicap (TB) Dh102,500 (T) 1,400m Winner Wasim, Mickael Barzalona, Ismail Mohammed.

RESULTS 6.30pm Maiden (TB) Dh82.500 (Dirt) 1,400m Winner Meshakel, Royston Ffrench (jockey), Salem bin Ghadayer (trainer) 7.05pm Handicap (TB) Dh87,500 (D) 1,400m Winner Gervais, Connor Beasley, Ali Rashid Al Raihe. 7.40pm Handicap (TB) Dh92,500 (Turf) 2,410m Winner Global Heat, Pat Cosgrave, Saeed bin Suroor. 8.15pm Handicap (TB) Dh105,000 (D) 1,900m Winner Firnas, Royston Ffrench, Salem bin Ghadayer. 8.50pm UAE 2000 Guineas Trial (TB) Conditions Dh183,650 (D) 1,600m Winner Rebel’s Romance, William Buick, Charlie Appleby 9.25pm Dubai Trophy (TB) Conditions Dh183,650 (T) 1,200m Winner Topper Bill, Richard Mullen, Satish Seemar 10pm Handicap (TB) Dh102,500 (T) 1,400m Winner Wasim, Mickael Barzalona, Ismail Mohammed.

RESULTS 6.30pm Maiden (TB) Dh82.500 (Dirt) 1,400m Winner Meshakel, Royston Ffrench (jockey), Salem bin Ghadayer (trainer) 7.05pm Handicap (TB) Dh87,500 (D) 1,400m Winner Gervais, Connor Beasley, Ali Rashid Al Raihe. 7.40pm Handicap (TB) Dh92,500 (Turf) 2,410m Winner Global Heat, Pat Cosgrave, Saeed bin Suroor. 8.15pm Handicap (TB) Dh105,000 (D) 1,900m Winner Firnas, Royston Ffrench, Salem bin Ghadayer. 8.50pm UAE 2000 Guineas Trial (TB) Conditions Dh183,650 (D) 1,600m Winner Rebel’s Romance, William Buick, Charlie Appleby 9.25pm Dubai Trophy (TB) Conditions Dh183,650 (T) 1,200m Winner Topper Bill, Richard Mullen, Satish Seemar 10pm Handicap (TB) Dh102,500 (T) 1,400m Winner Wasim, Mickael Barzalona, Ismail Mohammed.

RESULTS 6.30pm Maiden (TB) Dh82.500 (Dirt) 1,400m Winner Meshakel, Royston Ffrench (jockey), Salem bin Ghadayer (trainer) 7.05pm Handicap (TB) Dh87,500 (D) 1,400m Winner Gervais, Connor Beasley, Ali Rashid Al Raihe. 7.40pm Handicap (TB) Dh92,500 (Turf) 2,410m Winner Global Heat, Pat Cosgrave, Saeed bin Suroor. 8.15pm Handicap (TB) Dh105,000 (D) 1,900m Winner Firnas, Royston Ffrench, Salem bin Ghadayer. 8.50pm UAE 2000 Guineas Trial (TB) Conditions Dh183,650 (D) 1,600m Winner Rebel’s Romance, William Buick, Charlie Appleby 9.25pm Dubai Trophy (TB) Conditions Dh183,650 (T) 1,200m Winner Topper Bill, Richard Mullen, Satish Seemar 10pm Handicap (TB) Dh102,500 (T) 1,400m Winner Wasim, Mickael Barzalona, Ismail Mohammed.

RESULTS 6.30pm Maiden (TB) Dh82.500 (Dirt) 1,400m Winner Meshakel, Royston Ffrench (jockey), Salem bin Ghadayer (trainer) 7.05pm Handicap (TB) Dh87,500 (D) 1,400m Winner Gervais, Connor Beasley, Ali Rashid Al Raihe. 7.40pm Handicap (TB) Dh92,500 (Turf) 2,410m Winner Global Heat, Pat Cosgrave, Saeed bin Suroor. 8.15pm Handicap (TB) Dh105,000 (D) 1,900m Winner Firnas, Royston Ffrench, Salem bin Ghadayer. 8.50pm UAE 2000 Guineas Trial (TB) Conditions Dh183,650 (D) 1,600m Winner Rebel’s Romance, William Buick, Charlie Appleby 9.25pm Dubai Trophy (TB) Conditions Dh183,650 (T) 1,200m Winner Topper Bill, Richard Mullen, Satish Seemar 10pm Handicap (TB) Dh102,500 (T) 1,400m Winner Wasim, Mickael Barzalona, Ismail Mohammed.

RESULTS 6.30pm Maiden (TB) Dh82.500 (Dirt) 1,400m Winner Meshakel, Royston Ffrench (jockey), Salem bin Ghadayer (trainer) 7.05pm Handicap (TB) Dh87,500 (D) 1,400m Winner Gervais, Connor Beasley, Ali Rashid Al Raihe. 7.40pm Handicap (TB) Dh92,500 (Turf) 2,410m Winner Global Heat, Pat Cosgrave, Saeed bin Suroor. 8.15pm Handicap (TB) Dh105,000 (D) 1,900m Winner Firnas, Royston Ffrench, Salem bin Ghadayer. 8.50pm UAE 2000 Guineas Trial (TB) Conditions Dh183,650 (D) 1,600m Winner Rebel’s Romance, William Buick, Charlie Appleby 9.25pm Dubai Trophy (TB) Conditions Dh183,650 (T) 1,200m Winner Topper Bill, Richard Mullen, Satish Seemar 10pm Handicap (TB) Dh102,500 (T) 1,400m Winner Wasim, Mickael Barzalona, Ismail Mohammed.

RESULTS 6.30pm Maiden (TB) Dh82.500 (Dirt) 1,400m Winner Meshakel, Royston Ffrench (jockey), Salem bin Ghadayer (trainer) 7.05pm Handicap (TB) Dh87,500 (D) 1,400m Winner Gervais, Connor Beasley, Ali Rashid Al Raihe. 7.40pm Handicap (TB) Dh92,500 (Turf) 2,410m Winner Global Heat, Pat Cosgrave, Saeed bin Suroor. 8.15pm Handicap (TB) Dh105,000 (D) 1,900m Winner Firnas, Royston Ffrench, Salem bin Ghadayer. 8.50pm UAE 2000 Guineas Trial (TB) Conditions Dh183,650 (D) 1,600m Winner Rebel’s Romance, William Buick, Charlie Appleby 9.25pm Dubai Trophy (TB) Conditions Dh183,650 (T) 1,200m Winner Topper Bill, Richard Mullen, Satish Seemar 10pm Handicap (TB) Dh102,500 (T) 1,400m Winner Wasim, Mickael Barzalona, Ismail Mohammed.

RESULTS 6.30pm Maiden (TB) Dh82.500 (Dirt) 1,400m Winner Meshakel, Royston Ffrench (jockey), Salem bin Ghadayer (trainer) 7.05pm Handicap (TB) Dh87,500 (D) 1,400m Winner Gervais, Connor Beasley, Ali Rashid Al Raihe. 7.40pm Handicap (TB) Dh92,500 (Turf) 2,410m Winner Global Heat, Pat Cosgrave, Saeed bin Suroor. 8.15pm Handicap (TB) Dh105,000 (D) 1,900m Winner Firnas, Royston Ffrench, Salem bin Ghadayer. 8.50pm UAE 2000 Guineas Trial (TB) Conditions Dh183,650 (D) 1,600m Winner Rebel’s Romance, William Buick, Charlie Appleby 9.25pm Dubai Trophy (TB) Conditions Dh183,650 (T) 1,200m Winner Topper Bill, Richard Mullen, Satish Seemar 10pm Handicap (TB) Dh102,500 (T) 1,400m Winner Wasim, Mickael Barzalona, Ismail Mohammed.

RESULTS 6.30pm Maiden (TB) Dh82.500 (Dirt) 1,400m Winner Meshakel, Royston Ffrench (jockey), Salem bin Ghadayer (trainer) 7.05pm Handicap (TB) Dh87,500 (D) 1,400m Winner Gervais, Connor Beasley, Ali Rashid Al Raihe. 7.40pm Handicap (TB) Dh92,500 (Turf) 2,410m Winner Global Heat, Pat Cosgrave, Saeed bin Suroor. 8.15pm Handicap (TB) Dh105,000 (D) 1,900m Winner Firnas, Royston Ffrench, Salem bin Ghadayer. 8.50pm UAE 2000 Guineas Trial (TB) Conditions Dh183,650 (D) 1,600m Winner Rebel’s Romance, William Buick, Charlie Appleby 9.25pm Dubai Trophy (TB) Conditions Dh183,650 (T) 1,200m Winner Topper Bill, Richard Mullen, Satish Seemar 10pm Handicap (TB) Dh102,500 (T) 1,400m Winner Wasim, Mickael Barzalona, Ismail Mohammed.

RESULTS 6.30pm Maiden (TB) Dh82.500 (Dirt) 1,400m Winner Meshakel, Royston Ffrench (jockey), Salem bin Ghadayer (trainer) 7.05pm Handicap (TB) Dh87,500 (D) 1,400m Winner Gervais, Connor Beasley, Ali Rashid Al Raihe. 7.40pm Handicap (TB) Dh92,500 (Turf) 2,410m Winner Global Heat, Pat Cosgrave, Saeed bin Suroor. 8.15pm Handicap (TB) Dh105,000 (D) 1,900m Winner Firnas, Royston Ffrench, Salem bin Ghadayer. 8.50pm UAE 2000 Guineas Trial (TB) Conditions Dh183,650 (D) 1,600m Winner Rebel’s Romance, William Buick, Charlie Appleby 9.25pm Dubai Trophy (TB) Conditions Dh183,650 (T) 1,200m Winner Topper Bill, Richard Mullen, Satish Seemar 10pm Handicap (TB) Dh102,500 (T) 1,400m Winner Wasim, Mickael Barzalona, Ismail Mohammed.

RESULTS 6.30pm Maiden (TB) Dh82.500 (Dirt) 1,400m Winner Meshakel, Royston Ffrench (jockey), Salem bin Ghadayer (trainer) 7.05pm Handicap (TB) Dh87,500 (D) 1,400m Winner Gervais, Connor Beasley, Ali Rashid Al Raihe. 7.40pm Handicap (TB) Dh92,500 (Turf) 2,410m Winner Global Heat, Pat Cosgrave, Saeed bin Suroor. 8.15pm Handicap (TB) Dh105,000 (D) 1,900m Winner Firnas, Royston Ffrench, Salem bin Ghadayer. 8.50pm UAE 2000 Guineas Trial (TB) Conditions Dh183,650 (D) 1,600m Winner Rebel’s Romance, William Buick, Charlie Appleby 9.25pm Dubai Trophy (TB) Conditions Dh183,650 (T) 1,200m Winner Topper Bill, Richard Mullen, Satish Seemar 10pm Handicap (TB) Dh102,500 (T) 1,400m Winner Wasim, Mickael Barzalona, Ismail Mohammed.

RESULTS 6.30pm Maiden (TB) Dh82.500 (Dirt) 1,400m Winner Meshakel, Royston Ffrench (jockey), Salem bin Ghadayer (trainer) 7.05pm Handicap (TB) Dh87,500 (D) 1,400m Winner Gervais, Connor Beasley, Ali Rashid Al Raihe. 7.40pm Handicap (TB) Dh92,500 (Turf) 2,410m Winner Global Heat, Pat Cosgrave, Saeed bin Suroor. 8.15pm Handicap (TB) Dh105,000 (D) 1,900m Winner Firnas, Royston Ffrench, Salem bin Ghadayer. 8.50pm UAE 2000 Guineas Trial (TB) Conditions Dh183,650 (D) 1,600m Winner Rebel’s Romance, William Buick, Charlie Appleby 9.25pm Dubai Trophy (TB) Conditions Dh183,650 (T) 1,200m Winner Topper Bill, Richard Mullen, Satish Seemar 10pm Handicap (TB) Dh102,500 (T) 1,400m Winner Wasim, Mickael Barzalona, Ismail Mohammed.

RESULTS 6.30pm Handicap (TB) US$65,000 (Dirt) 1,400m Winner Golden Goal, Pat Dobbs (jockey), Doug Watson (trainer) 7.05pm Dubai Racing Club Classic Listed Handicap (TB) $88,000 (Turf) 2,410m Winner: Walton Street, William Buick, Charlie Appleby. 7.40pm Dubai Stakes Group 3 (TB) $130,000 (D) 1,200m Winner Switzerland, Tadhg O’Shea, Satish Seemar 8.15pm Singspiel Stakes Group 3 (TB) $163,000 (T) 1,800m Winner Lord Giltters, Adrie de Vries, David O’Meara 8.50pm Al Maktoum Challenge Round-1 (TB) $228,000 (D) 1,600m Winner Military Law, Antonio Fresu, Musabah Al Muhairi. 9.25pm Al Fahidi Fort Group 2 (TB) $163,000 (T) 1,400m Winner Land Of Legends, Frankie Dettori, Saeed bin Suroor 10pm Dubai Dash Listed Handicap (TB) $88,000 (T) 1,000m Winner Equilateral, Frankie Dettori, Charles Hills.

RESULTS 6.30pm Handicap (TB) US$65,000 (Dirt) 1,400m Winner Golden Goal, Pat Dobbs (jockey), Doug Watson (trainer) 7.05pm Dubai Racing Club Classic Listed Handicap (TB) $88,000 (Turf) 2,410m Winner: Walton Street, William Buick, Charlie Appleby. 7.40pm Dubai Stakes Group 3 (TB) $130,000 (D) 1,200m Winner Switzerland, Tadhg O’Shea, Satish Seemar 8.15pm Singspiel Stakes Group 3 (TB) $163,000 (T) 1,800m Winner Lord Giltters, Adrie de Vries, David O’Meara 8.50pm Al Maktoum Challenge Round-1 (TB) $228,000 (D) 1,600m Winner Military Law, Antonio Fresu, Musabah Al Muhairi. 9.25pm Al Fahidi Fort Group 2 (TB) $163,000 (T) 1,400m Winner Land Of Legends, Frankie Dettori, Saeed bin Suroor 10pm Dubai Dash Listed Handicap (TB) $88,000 (T) 1,000m Winner Equilateral, Frankie Dettori, Charles Hills.

RESULTS 6.30pm Handicap (TB) US$65,000 (Dirt) 1,400m Winner Golden Goal, Pat Dobbs (jockey), Doug Watson (trainer) 7.05pm Dubai Racing Club Classic Listed Handicap (TB) $88,000 (Turf) 2,410m Winner: Walton Street, William Buick, Charlie Appleby. 7.40pm Dubai Stakes Group 3 (TB) $130,000 (D) 1,200m Winner Switzerland, Tadhg O’Shea, Satish Seemar 8.15pm Singspiel Stakes Group 3 (TB) $163,000 (T) 1,800m Winner Lord Giltters, Adrie de Vries, David O’Meara 8.50pm Al Maktoum Challenge Round-1 (TB) $228,000 (D) 1,600m Winner Military Law, Antonio Fresu, Musabah Al Muhairi. 9.25pm Al Fahidi Fort Group 2 (TB) $163,000 (T) 1,400m Winner Land Of Legends, Frankie Dettori, Saeed bin Suroor 10pm Dubai Dash Listed Handicap (TB) $88,000 (T) 1,000m Winner Equilateral, Frankie Dettori, Charles Hills.

RESULTS 6.30pm Handicap (TB) US$65,000 (Dirt) 1,400m Winner Golden Goal, Pat Dobbs (jockey), Doug Watson (trainer) 7.05pm Dubai Racing Club Classic Listed Handicap (TB) $88,000 (Turf) 2,410m Winner: Walton Street, William Buick, Charlie Appleby. 7.40pm Dubai Stakes Group 3 (TB) $130,000 (D) 1,200m Winner Switzerland, Tadhg O’Shea, Satish Seemar 8.15pm Singspiel Stakes Group 3 (TB) $163,000 (T) 1,800m Winner Lord Giltters, Adrie de Vries, David O’Meara 8.50pm Al Maktoum Challenge Round-1 (TB) $228,000 (D) 1,600m Winner Military Law, Antonio Fresu, Musabah Al Muhairi. 9.25pm Al Fahidi Fort Group 2 (TB) $163,000 (T) 1,400m Winner Land Of Legends, Frankie Dettori, Saeed bin Suroor 10pm Dubai Dash Listed Handicap (TB) $88,000 (T) 1,000m Winner Equilateral, Frankie Dettori, Charles Hills.

RESULTS 6.30pm Handicap (TB) US$65,000 (Dirt) 1,400m Winner Golden Goal, Pat Dobbs (jockey), Doug Watson (trainer) 7.05pm Dubai Racing Club Classic Listed Handicap (TB) $88,000 (Turf) 2,410m Winner: Walton Street, William Buick, Charlie Appleby. 7.40pm Dubai Stakes Group 3 (TB) $130,000 (D) 1,200m Winner Switzerland, Tadhg O’Shea, Satish Seemar 8.15pm Singspiel Stakes Group 3 (TB) $163,000 (T) 1,800m Winner Lord Giltters, Adrie de Vries, David O’Meara 8.50pm Al Maktoum Challenge Round-1 (TB) $228,000 (D) 1,600m Winner Military Law, Antonio Fresu, Musabah Al Muhairi. 9.25pm Al Fahidi Fort Group 2 (TB) $163,000 (T) 1,400m Winner Land Of Legends, Frankie Dettori, Saeed bin Suroor 10pm Dubai Dash Listed Handicap (TB) $88,000 (T) 1,000m Winner Equilateral, Frankie Dettori, Charles Hills.

RESULTS 6.30pm Handicap (TB) US$65,000 (Dirt) 1,400m Winner Golden Goal, Pat Dobbs (jockey), Doug Watson (trainer) 7.05pm Dubai Racing Club Classic Listed Handicap (TB) $88,000 (Turf) 2,410m Winner: Walton Street, William Buick, Charlie Appleby. 7.40pm Dubai Stakes Group 3 (TB) $130,000 (D) 1,200m Winner Switzerland, Tadhg O’Shea, Satish Seemar 8.15pm Singspiel Stakes Group 3 (TB) $163,000 (T) 1,800m Winner Lord Giltters, Adrie de Vries, David O’Meara 8.50pm Al Maktoum Challenge Round-1 (TB) $228,000 (D) 1,600m Winner Military Law, Antonio Fresu, Musabah Al Muhairi. 9.25pm Al Fahidi Fort Group 2 (TB) $163,000 (T) 1,400m Winner Land Of Legends, Frankie Dettori, Saeed bin Suroor 10pm Dubai Dash Listed Handicap (TB) $88,000 (T) 1,000m Winner Equilateral, Frankie Dettori, Charles Hills.

RESULTS 6.30pm Handicap (TB) US$65,000 (Dirt) 1,400m Winner Golden Goal, Pat Dobbs (jockey), Doug Watson (trainer) 7.05pm Dubai Racing Club Classic Listed Handicap (TB) $88,000 (Turf) 2,410m Winner: Walton Street, William Buick, Charlie Appleby. 7.40pm Dubai Stakes Group 3 (TB) $130,000 (D) 1,200m Winner Switzerland, Tadhg O’Shea, Satish Seemar 8.15pm Singspiel Stakes Group 3 (TB) $163,000 (T) 1,800m Winner Lord Giltters, Adrie de Vries, David O’Meara 8.50pm Al Maktoum Challenge Round-1 (TB) $228,000 (D) 1,600m Winner Military Law, Antonio Fresu, Musabah Al Muhairi. 9.25pm Al Fahidi Fort Group 2 (TB) $163,000 (T) 1,400m Winner Land Of Legends, Frankie Dettori, Saeed bin Suroor 10pm Dubai Dash Listed Handicap (TB) $88,000 (T) 1,000m Winner Equilateral, Frankie Dettori, Charles Hills.

RESULTS 6.30pm Handicap (TB) US$65,000 (Dirt) 1,400m Winner Golden Goal, Pat Dobbs (jockey), Doug Watson (trainer) 7.05pm Dubai Racing Club Classic Listed Handicap (TB) $88,000 (Turf) 2,410m Winner: Walton Street, William Buick, Charlie Appleby. 7.40pm Dubai Stakes Group 3 (TB) $130,000 (D) 1,200m Winner Switzerland, Tadhg O’Shea, Satish Seemar 8.15pm Singspiel Stakes Group 3 (TB) $163,000 (T) 1,800m Winner Lord Giltters, Adrie de Vries, David O’Meara 8.50pm Al Maktoum Challenge Round-1 (TB) $228,000 (D) 1,600m Winner Military Law, Antonio Fresu, Musabah Al Muhairi. 9.25pm Al Fahidi Fort Group 2 (TB) $163,000 (T) 1,400m Winner Land Of Legends, Frankie Dettori, Saeed bin Suroor 10pm Dubai Dash Listed Handicap (TB) $88,000 (T) 1,000m Winner Equilateral, Frankie Dettori, Charles Hills.

RESULTS 6.30pm Handicap (TB) US$65,000 (Dirt) 1,400m Winner Golden Goal, Pat Dobbs (jockey), Doug Watson (trainer) 7.05pm Dubai Racing Club Classic Listed Handicap (TB) $88,000 (Turf) 2,410m Winner: Walton Street, William Buick, Charlie Appleby. 7.40pm Dubai Stakes Group 3 (TB) $130,000 (D) 1,200m Winner Switzerland, Tadhg O’Shea, Satish Seemar 8.15pm Singspiel Stakes Group 3 (TB) $163,000 (T) 1,800m Winner Lord Giltters, Adrie de Vries, David O’Meara 8.50pm Al Maktoum Challenge Round-1 (TB) $228,000 (D) 1,600m Winner Military Law, Antonio Fresu, Musabah Al Muhairi. 9.25pm Al Fahidi Fort Group 2 (TB) $163,000 (T) 1,400m Winner Land Of Legends, Frankie Dettori, Saeed bin Suroor 10pm Dubai Dash Listed Handicap (TB) $88,000 (T) 1,000m Winner Equilateral, Frankie Dettori, Charles Hills.

RESULTS 6.30pm Handicap (TB) US$65,000 (Dirt) 1,400m Winner Golden Goal, Pat Dobbs (jockey), Doug Watson (trainer) 7.05pm Dubai Racing Club Classic Listed Handicap (TB) $88,000 (Turf) 2,410m Winner: Walton Street, William Buick, Charlie Appleby. 7.40pm Dubai Stakes Group 3 (TB) $130,000 (D) 1,200m Winner Switzerland, Tadhg O’Shea, Satish Seemar 8.15pm Singspiel Stakes Group 3 (TB) $163,000 (T) 1,800m Winner Lord Giltters, Adrie de Vries, David O’Meara 8.50pm Al Maktoum Challenge Round-1 (TB) $228,000 (D) 1,600m Winner Military Law, Antonio Fresu, Musabah Al Muhairi. 9.25pm Al Fahidi Fort Group 2 (TB) $163,000 (T) 1,400m Winner Land Of Legends, Frankie Dettori, Saeed bin Suroor 10pm Dubai Dash Listed Handicap (TB) $88,000 (T) 1,000m Winner Equilateral, Frankie Dettori, Charles Hills.

RESULTS 6.30pm Handicap (TB) US$65,000 (Dirt) 1,400m Winner Golden Goal, Pat Dobbs (jockey), Doug Watson (trainer) 7.05pm Dubai Racing Club Classic Listed Handicap (TB) $88,000 (Turf) 2,410m Winner: Walton Street, William Buick, Charlie Appleby. 7.40pm Dubai Stakes Group 3 (TB) $130,000 (D) 1,200m Winner Switzerland, Tadhg O’Shea, Satish Seemar 8.15pm Singspiel Stakes Group 3 (TB) $163,000 (T) 1,800m Winner Lord Giltters, Adrie de Vries, David O’Meara 8.50pm Al Maktoum Challenge Round-1 (TB) $228,000 (D) 1,600m Winner Military Law, Antonio Fresu, Musabah Al Muhairi. 9.25pm Al Fahidi Fort Group 2 (TB) $163,000 (T) 1,400m Winner Land Of Legends, Frankie Dettori, Saeed bin Suroor 10pm Dubai Dash Listed Handicap (TB) $88,000 (T) 1,000m Winner Equilateral, Frankie Dettori, Charles Hills.

RESULTS 6.30pm Handicap (TB) US$65,000 (Dirt) 1,400m Winner Golden Goal, Pat Dobbs (jockey), Doug Watson (trainer) 7.05pm Dubai Racing Club Classic Listed Handicap (TB) $88,000 (Turf) 2,410m Winner: Walton Street, William Buick, Charlie Appleby. 7.40pm Dubai Stakes Group 3 (TB) $130,000 (D) 1,200m Winner Switzerland, Tadhg O’Shea, Satish Seemar 8.15pm Singspiel Stakes Group 3 (TB) $163,000 (T) 1,800m Winner Lord Giltters, Adrie de Vries, David O’Meara 8.50pm Al Maktoum Challenge Round-1 (TB) $228,000 (D) 1,600m Winner Military Law, Antonio Fresu, Musabah Al Muhairi. 9.25pm Al Fahidi Fort Group 2 (TB) $163,000 (T) 1,400m Winner Land Of Legends, Frankie Dettori, Saeed bin Suroor 10pm Dubai Dash Listed Handicap (TB) $88,000 (T) 1,000m Winner Equilateral, Frankie Dettori, Charles Hills.

RESULTS 6.30pm Handicap (TB) US$65,000 (Dirt) 1,400m Winner Golden Goal, Pat Dobbs (jockey), Doug Watson (trainer) 7.05pm Dubai Racing Club Classic Listed Handicap (TB) $88,000 (Turf) 2,410m Winner: Walton Street, William Buick, Charlie Appleby. 7.40pm Dubai Stakes Group 3 (TB) $130,000 (D) 1,200m Winner Switzerland, Tadhg O’Shea, Satish Seemar 8.15pm Singspiel Stakes Group 3 (TB) $163,000 (T) 1,800m Winner Lord Giltters, Adrie de Vries, David O’Meara 8.50pm Al Maktoum Challenge Round-1 (TB) $228,000 (D) 1,600m Winner Military Law, Antonio Fresu, Musabah Al Muhairi. 9.25pm Al Fahidi Fort Group 2 (TB) $163,000 (T) 1,400m Winner Land Of Legends, Frankie Dettori, Saeed bin Suroor 10pm Dubai Dash Listed Handicap (TB) $88,000 (T) 1,000m Winner Equilateral, Frankie Dettori, Charles Hills.

RESULTS 6.30pm Handicap (TB) US$65,000 (Dirt) 1,400m Winner Golden Goal, Pat Dobbs (jockey), Doug Watson (trainer) 7.05pm Dubai Racing Club Classic Listed Handicap (TB) $88,000 (Turf) 2,410m Winner: Walton Street, William Buick, Charlie Appleby. 7.40pm Dubai Stakes Group 3 (TB) $130,000 (D) 1,200m Winner Switzerland, Tadhg O’Shea, Satish Seemar 8.15pm Singspiel Stakes Group 3 (TB) $163,000 (T) 1,800m Winner Lord Giltters, Adrie de Vries, David O’Meara 8.50pm Al Maktoum Challenge Round-1 (TB) $228,000 (D) 1,600m Winner Military Law, Antonio Fresu, Musabah Al Muhairi. 9.25pm Al Fahidi Fort Group 2 (TB) $163,000 (T) 1,400m Winner Land Of Legends, Frankie Dettori, Saeed bin Suroor 10pm Dubai Dash Listed Handicap (TB) $88,000 (T) 1,000m Winner Equilateral, Frankie Dettori, Charles Hills.

RESULTS 6.30pm Handicap (TB) US$65,000 (Dirt) 1,400m Winner Golden Goal, Pat Dobbs (jockey), Doug Watson (trainer) 7.05pm Dubai Racing Club Classic Listed Handicap (TB) $88,000 (Turf) 2,410m Winner: Walton Street, William Buick, Charlie Appleby. 7.40pm Dubai Stakes Group 3 (TB) $130,000 (D) 1,200m Winner Switzerland, Tadhg O’Shea, Satish Seemar 8.15pm Singspiel Stakes Group 3 (TB) $163,000 (T) 1,800m Winner Lord Giltters, Adrie de Vries, David O’Meara 8.50pm Al Maktoum Challenge Round-1 (TB) $228,000 (D) 1,600m Winner Military Law, Antonio Fresu, Musabah Al Muhairi. 9.25pm Al Fahidi Fort Group 2 (TB) $163,000 (T) 1,400m Winner Land Of Legends, Frankie Dettori, Saeed bin Suroor 10pm Dubai Dash Listed Handicap (TB) $88,000 (T) 1,000m Winner Equilateral, Frankie Dettori, Charles Hills.

RESULTS 6.30pm Handicap (TB) US$65,000 (Dirt) 1,400m Winner Golden Goal, Pat Dobbs (jockey), Doug Watson (trainer) 7.05pm Dubai Racing Club Classic Listed Handicap (TB) $88,000 (Turf) 2,410m Winner: Walton Street, William Buick, Charlie Appleby. 7.40pm Dubai Stakes Group 3 (TB) $130,000 (D) 1,200m Winner Switzerland, Tadhg O’Shea, Satish Seemar 8.15pm Singspiel Stakes Group 3 (TB) $163,000 (T) 1,800m Winner Lord Giltters, Adrie de Vries, David O’Meara 8.50pm Al Maktoum Challenge Round-1 (TB) $228,000 (D) 1,600m Winner Military Law, Antonio Fresu, Musabah Al Muhairi. 9.25pm Al Fahidi Fort Group 2 (TB) $163,000 (T) 1,400m Winner Land Of Legends, Frankie Dettori, Saeed bin Suroor 10pm Dubai Dash Listed Handicap (TB) $88,000 (T) 1,000m Winner Equilateral, Frankie Dettori, Charles Hills.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Healthcare spending to double to $2.2 trillion rupees Launched a 641billion-rupee federal health scheme Allotted 200 billion rupees for the recapitalisation of state-run banks Around 1.75 trillion rupees allotted for privatisation and stake sales in state-owned assets

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Healthcare spending to double to $2.2 trillion rupees Launched a 641billion-rupee federal health scheme Allotted 200 billion rupees for the recapitalisation of state-run banks Around 1.75 trillion rupees allotted for privatisation and stake sales in state-owned assets

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Healthcare spending to double to $2.2 trillion rupees Launched a 641billion-rupee federal health scheme Allotted 200 billion rupees for the recapitalisation of state-run banks Around 1.75 trillion rupees allotted for privatisation and stake sales in state-owned assets

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Healthcare spending to double to $2.2 trillion rupees Launched a 641billion-rupee federal health scheme Allotted 200 billion rupees for the recapitalisation of state-run banks Around 1.75 trillion rupees allotted for privatisation and stake sales in state-owned assets

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Healthcare spending to double to $2.2 trillion rupees Launched a 641billion-rupee federal health scheme Allotted 200 billion rupees for the recapitalisation of state-run banks Around 1.75 trillion rupees allotted for privatisation and stake sales in state-owned assets

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Healthcare spending to double to $2.2 trillion rupees Launched a 641billion-rupee federal health scheme Allotted 200 billion rupees for the recapitalisation of state-run banks Around 1.75 trillion rupees allotted for privatisation and stake sales in state-owned assets

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Healthcare spending to double to $2.2 trillion rupees Launched a 641billion-rupee federal health scheme Allotted 200 billion rupees for the recapitalisation of state-run banks Around 1.75 trillion rupees allotted for privatisation and stake sales in state-owned assets

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Healthcare spending to double to $2.2 trillion rupees Launched a 641billion-rupee federal health scheme Allotted 200 billion rupees for the recapitalisation of state-run banks Around 1.75 trillion rupees allotted for privatisation and stake sales in state-owned assets

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Healthcare spending to double to $2.2 trillion rupees Launched a 641billion-rupee federal health scheme Allotted 200 billion rupees for the recapitalisation of state-run banks Around 1.75 trillion rupees allotted for privatisation and stake sales in state-owned assets

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Healthcare spending to double to $2.2 trillion rupees Launched a 641billion-rupee federal health scheme Allotted 200 billion rupees for the recapitalisation of state-run banks Around 1.75 trillion rupees allotted for privatisation and stake sales in state-owned assets

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Healthcare spending to double to $2.2 trillion rupees Launched a 641billion-rupee federal health scheme Allotted 200 billion rupees for the recapitalisation of state-run banks Around 1.75 trillion rupees allotted for privatisation and stake sales in state-owned assets

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Healthcare spending to double to $2.2 trillion rupees Launched a 641billion-rupee federal health scheme Allotted 200 billion rupees for the recapitalisation of state-run banks Around 1.75 trillion rupees allotted for privatisation and stake sales in state-owned assets

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Healthcare spending to double to $2.2 trillion rupees Launched a 641billion-rupee federal health scheme Allotted 200 billion rupees for the recapitalisation of state-run banks Around 1.75 trillion rupees allotted for privatisation and stake sales in state-owned assets

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Healthcare spending to double to $2.2 trillion rupees Launched a 641billion-rupee federal health scheme Allotted 200 billion rupees for the recapitalisation of state-run banks Around 1.75 trillion rupees allotted for privatisation and stake sales in state-owned assets

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Healthcare spending to double to $2.2 trillion rupees Launched a 641billion-rupee federal health scheme Allotted 200 billion rupees for the recapitalisation of state-run banks Around 1.75 trillion rupees allotted for privatisation and stake sales in state-owned assets