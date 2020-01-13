Top officials from US, Iran and Russia are taking part in a three-day annual flagship conference in New Delhi as India aims to unleash its soft power on the global arena.

The fifth edition of the Raisina Dialogue starts on Tuesday with experts and delegates focusing on trade wars, global security, climate change and fake news.

More than 2,000 participants including 13 foreign ministers are expected to attend the meeting, jointly organised by India's foreign ministry and the Delhi-based think tank Observer Research Foundation. The theme this year is "21@20: Navigating the Alpha Century".

New Delhi has increasingly asserted its position on the global front through the event as it seeks a greater role in dealing with political, security and economic upheavals affecting the world.

The Asian powerhouse under Prime Minister Narendra Modi has aimed to enhance its involvement in world affairs, a new approach for the country that traditionally avoided alignments.

“Respecting freedom of navigation and adhering to international norms is essential for peace and economic growth in the larger interlinked marine geography of the Indo-Pacific," Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s said in a tweet ahead of the meeting.

"The theme this year is Alpha century. We had a decade of protests around the world and there are nationalist leaderships, the world has strong leaders and we will have a large number of leaders coming for the conference who will talk on a wide range of issues that are very important in more than many ways," Sunjoy Joshi, chairman of the Observer Research Foundation, told The National.

"We are focusing on cyber security, capitalism, new technology and such other important issues concerning around the world."

The 116 speakers scheduled to address the event include the foreign ministers of Russia, Iran, the Maldives, South Africa, Uzbekistan, Rwanda and Tanzania and the former prime ministers of Sweden, South Korea, Denmark and New Zealand.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, who was invited as the chief guest and scheduled to deliver the inaugural address, pulled out of the meeting because of the devastating bushfire crisis in his country.

Bangladesh Deputy Foreign Minister Shahriar Alam also cancelled his visit to New Delhi, with commentators blaming the raging controversy over India's new citizenship law that offers nationality to Bangladeshi Hindus.

Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov will address the gathering, which could see discussions on the fallout from the US killing of Iranian general Qassem Suleimani in Iraq.

Matt Pottinger, the US deputy national security adviser will be also at the summit.

The US State Department's chief diplomat for South Asian affairs, Alice Wells, will also be in attendance after launching frequent criticism of the Indian government over its handling of Kashmir following the Modi government's decision to revoke the region's autonomy last year and the security and communications restriction imposed there since August 5.

She is expected meet senior Indian officials to advance the US-India strategic global partnership before proceeding to Islamabad. Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi, chairman of the World Muslim Communities Council, will also speak at the conference on identity and religion in the digital age. He will discuss how new technologies are altering beliefs about life, the universe, and everything.

“Going by the past conferences, I am hopeful that this year the conference will be successful and we will succeed in having primary debates on important issues in the changing world," Mr Joshi said.

The biog Alwyn Stephen says much of his success is a result of taking an educated chance on business decisions. His advice to anyone starting out in business is to have no fear as life is about taking on challenges. “If you have the ambition and dream of something, follow that dream, be positive, determined and set goals. "Nothing and no-one can stop you from succeeding with the right work application, and a little bit of luck along the way.” Mr Stephen sells his luxury fragrances at selected perfumeries around the UAE, including the House of Niche Boutique in Al Seef. He relaxes by spending time with his family at home, and enjoying his wife’s India cooking.

Tips for job-seekers Do not submit your application through the Easy Apply button on LinkedIn. Employers receive between 600 and 800 replies for each job advert on the platform. If you are the right fit for a job, connect to a relevant person in the company on LinkedIn and send them a direct message.

Make sure you are an exact fit for the job advertised. If you are an HR manager with five years’ experience in retail and the job requires a similar candidate with five years’ experience in consumer, you should apply. But if you have no experience in HR, do not apply for the job. David Mackenzie, founder of recruitment agency Mackenzie Jones Middle East

THE BIG THREE NOVAK DJOKOVIC

19 grand slam singles titles

Wimbledon: 5 (2011, 14, 15, 18, 19)

French Open: 2 (2016, 21)

US Open: 3 (2011, 15, 18)

Australian Open: 9 (2008, 11, 12, 13, 15, 16, 19, 20, 21)

Prize money: $150m



ROGER FEDERER

20 grand slam singles titles

Wimbledon: 8 (2003, 04, 05, 06, 07, 09, 12, 17)

French Open: 1 (2009)

US Open: 5 (2004, 05, 06, 07, 08)

Australian Open: 6 (2004, 06, 07, 10, 17, 18)

Prize money: $130m



RAFAEL NADAL

20 grand slam singles titles

Wimbledon: 2 (2008, 10)

French Open: 13 (2005, 06, 07, 08, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 17, 18, 19, 20)

US Open: 4 (2010, 13, 17, 19)

Australian Open: 1 (2009)

Prize money: $125m

BRAZIL SQUAD Alisson (Liverpool), Daniel Fuzato (Roma), Ederson (Man City); Alex Sandro (Juventus), Danilo (Juventus), Eder Militao (Real Madrid), Emerson (Real Betis), Felipe (Atletico Madrid), Marquinhos (PSG), Renan Lodi (Atletico Madrid), Thiago Silva (PSG); Arthur (Barcelona), Casemiro (Real Madrid), Douglas Luiz (Aston Villa), Fabinho (Liverpool), Lucas Paqueta (AC Milan), Philippe Coutinho (Bayern Munich); David Neres (Ajax), Gabriel Jesus (Man City), Richarlison (Everton), Roberto Firmino (Liverpool), Rodrygo (Real Madrid), Willian (Chelsea).

MATCH INFO Fulham 0 Aston Villa 3 (Grealish 4', Hourihane 15', Mings 48') Man of the match: Jack Grealish (Aston Villa)

((Disclaimer)) The Liechtensteinische Landesbank AG (“Bank”) assumes no liability or guarantee for the accuracy, balance, or completeness of the information in this publication. The content may change at any time due to given circumstances, and the Liechtensteinische Landesbank AG is under no obligation to update information once it has been published. This publication is intended for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer, a recommendation or an invitation by, or on behalf of, Liechtensteinische Landesbank (DIFC Branch), Liechtensteinische Landesbank AG, or any of its group affiliates to make any investments or obtain services. This publication has not been reviewed, disapproved or approved by the United Arab Emirates (“UAE”) Central Bank, Dubai Financial Services Authority (“DFSA”) or any other relevant licensing authorities in the UAE. It may not be relied upon by or distributed to retail clients. Liechtensteinische Landesbank (DIFC Branch) is regulated by the DFSA and this advertorial is intended for Professional Clients (as defined by the DFSA) who have sufficient financial experience and understanding of financial markets, products or transactions and any associated risks.

The specs Engine: 3.8-litre twin-turbo flat-six Power: 650hp at 6,750rpm Torque: 800Nm from 2,500-4,000rpm Transmission: 8-speed dual-clutch auto Fuel consumption: 11.12L/100km Price: From Dh796,600 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 4.0-litre V8 Power: 503hp at 6,000rpm Torque: 685Nm at 2,000rpm Transmission: 8-speed auto Price: from Dh850,000 On sale: now

The specs: 2018 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross Price, base / as tested: Dh101,140 / Dh113,800 Engine: Turbocharged 1.5-litre four-cylinder Power: 148hp @ 5,500rpm Torque: 250Nm @ 2,000rpm Transmission: Eight-speed CVT Fuel consumption, combined: 7.0L / 100km

