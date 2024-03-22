India's Supreme Court to hear Arvind Kejriwal appeal in corruption case arrest

India’s Supreme Court was on Friday expected to hear an appeal by Delhi’s Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, against his arrest over allegations of corruption in a now-scrapped alcohol policy for the Indian capital.

Mr Kejriwal had been summoned several times by the Enforcement Directorate, the federal economic crimes police, for interrogation related to allegations that his Aam Aadmi Party took bribes from liquor companies to pass a favourable policy.

The chief minister had ignored the summons.

Late on Thursday, officers turned up at his home after the Delhi High Court earlier in the day rejected Mr Kejriwal's plea for protection against arrest by the directorate.

The officials raided the residence in an operation that lasted about two hours before arresting the chief minister. He was set to be taken to a special court on Friday morning.

His party approached the Supreme Court to appeal against the High Court order.

This is the first time in the country that a sitting chief minister has been arrested, sparking street protests and allegations that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's federal government is carrying out a witch-hunt against the opposition.

Anti-riot police stand outside Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's home in New Delhi, as investigators carry out a raid linked to allegations of corruption. AP

Security had been beefed up and key roads leading to his party's office in central Delhi were closed as AAP workers were expected to gather to protest against Mr Kejriwal’s arrest.

The AAP had summoned all its office-bearers, ministers, and councillors to the main office.

Anti-riot police and paramilitary forces were also deployed with water cannon on a major road leading to the BJP headquarters.

The Delhi policy would have led to the government's exit from the alcohol business in 2021, and officials said it was meant to increase revenue and eliminate the black market.

It was cancelled by the government after the allegations emerged, with most of the 849 private alcohol shops shutting their outlets.

The ED has accused Mr Kejriwal's party and ministers of accepting 1 billion rupees ($12 million) in bribes from liquor contractors.

But party leaders have said that the ED has not found any evidence against Mr Kejriwal.

Aam Aadmi Party workers protest as Enforcement Directorate, officers arrive to arrest their leader Arvind Kejriwal at his residence, in New Delhi, on Thursday. AP

The AAP has accused Mr Modi’s government of targeting the Delhi chief minister and misusing the investigative agencies against him to intimidate and weaken him.

“Even after two years, there has been no recovery of even one rupee or any evidence. This shows the BJP’s fear, Modi’s fears. They think that one leader who can challenge them is Arvind Kejriwal and crush him,” said Atishi, an AAP leader.

Opposition party leaders, mainly those of the Congress-led INDIA alliance, have condemned Mr Kejriwal's arrest.

The AAP is a key ally of the bloc, which is contesting the election against the dominant National Democratic Alliance, led by Mr Modi and his Bharatiya Janata Party

“A scared dictator wants to create a dead democracy,” Rahul Gandhi, the Congress leader said, referring to Mr Modi.

Sharad Pawar, a veteran leader from Nationalist Congress Party (SP), called Mr Kejriwal’s arrest “unconstitutional”.