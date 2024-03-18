Foreign students at Indian university attacked during Ramadan prayers

Police in India have arrested two people after a group of international students were attacked during Ramadan prayers at a university hostel in Gujarat, western India.

At least four students were injured on Saturday night when a Hindu far-right mob allegedly stormed the hostel during taraweeh prayers. The group of praying students included citizens of Afghanistan, Uzbekistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and several African countries. Those injured were treated at hospital.

India’s Ministry of External Affairs said it would take “strict actions against the perpetrators”. Two people were arrested by Ahmedabad Police on Sunday in connection with the attack and were identified as Hitesh Mewada and Bharat Patel.

GS Malik, police commissioner of Ahmedabad city, said about two dozen people entered the hostel and objected to the students offering prayers and called on them to do so in a mosque. There is no mosque on the university campus.

“They argued over the issue, assaulting them and hurling stones. They also vandalised their rooms,” Mr Malik said.

An incidence of violence took place at Gujarat University in Ahmedabad yesterday. State government is taking strict action against the perpetrators.



Two foreign students were injured in the clash. One of them has been discharged from hospital after receiving medical attention.… — Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) March 17, 2024

Afghan student Navid Siddique, who was injured in the attack, told The Times of India said the incident came after an argument with some of the attackers during the prayers.

“They returned with a larger mob armed with stones, iron pipes and attacked us,” he said. "They went on a rampage in the hostel, assaulting students in their rooms and damaging property and vehicles."

Dr Neerja A Gupta, vice chancellor of the university, denied the incident was the result of the prayers and said tensions had been increasing between the international students and the attackers for some time.

The international students will be moved to new hostels with better security and facilities, Dr Gupta said.