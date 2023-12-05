Cyclone Michaung: At least eight killed as heavy rains lash southern India before landfall

At least eight people have been killed in rain-related incidents in Chennai, in southern India, with the two states of Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh bracing for cyclone Michaung to make landfall on Tuesday.

The storm, named by Myanmar, formed over the Bay of Bengal and is expected to make landfall in Andhra Pradesh’s Bapatla city before noon, the India Meteorological Department said.

Michaung is expected to reach land as a severe cyclonic storm with a maximum sustained wind speed of 90 kph to 100 kph, gusting to 110 kph, the weather agency said.

Satellite and Radar Imagery for Cyclone Michaung over westcentral Bay of Bengal off South Andhra Pradesh Coast pic.twitter.com/LpQcXict5l — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) December 5, 2023

A tidal wave of up to 1.5 metres is expected to flood the low-lying areas of coastal Andhra Pradesh while neighbouring Tamil Nadu could receive more than 200mm of rain as the storm approaches.

Authorities in Andhra Pradesh have issued an alert in eight districts and restricted movement of people until 6pm on Tuesday.

A man tries to fully open his umbrella in Chennai on Monday. Cyclone Michaung is expected to make landfall on India's east coast. EPA

Emergency workers, including volunteers from the state and national disaster forces, have been sent to evacuate people from vulnerable coastal communities. Authorities have set up more than 300 relief camps.

The state has a 974km-long coastline and more than 3.3 million people live within 5km of the sea.

The storm triggered heavy rainfall in the states on Monday, with roads, airports and train stations flooded and vehicles swept away. Strong winds uprooted trees and electric poles.

Several coastal areas of Tamil Nadu were also lashed by heavy rain. State capital Chennai was one of the worst hit, with at least eight people killed in rain-related incidents.

Two people died of electrocution and one was killed by a falling tree, police said.

The state government shut down schools and education institutions, government offices, banks and financial institutions and issued an advisory asking people to work from home and to stock up on critical items such as water, food and medicines.

While rains have stopped in the city, most parts remain submerged. The city’s airport will remain closed on Tuesday.