Indian woman accused of biting off part of husband's ear during row

Indian police are looking into allegations that a man had part of his right ear bitten off by his wife in a fit of rage.

A 45-year-old man has filed a complaint to police in Delhi, alleging his wife dismembered the upper portion of his ear by biting it off.

The incident came to light when the man underwent surgery at a city hospital and medical staff informed police on November 22.

Police have filed a case against the woman on charges of voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means under the Indian Penal Code. The investigation is continuing.

The injured man told police his wife wanted him to sell the house and give her a share so she could live separately with her children.

“I went to throw garbage outside my house around 9.20am on November 20. I asked my wife to clean the house. Soon after I returned home, my wife started fighting with me over an unknown issue," he told police.

"I tried to make her understand but a verbal spat ensued. She even tried to hit me but I pushed her away. I was walking out of the house when she held me from behind and bit my right ear so hard that the upper portion of my ear got dismembered.”

He was taken to hospital by his son and underwent surgery.