IndiGo passenger attempts to open plane door while in flight

Indian authorities have ordered an investigation after a passenger aboard a Chennai-bound IndiGo flight tried to open an emergency door in mid-flight, causing panic among passengers.

The incident occurred early on Wednesday on a plane travelling from Delhi to the southern city of Chennai, media reports said.

The passenger, identified by his single name Manikandan, was handed over to the Central Industrial Security Force, a federal police force, by the crew on arrival in Chennai.

“Upon arrival, our crew identified one passenger who tried to open the emergency exit door,” an official letter written to the CISF authorities read

“Unruly passenger form filled, hence as per procedure, we are about to lodge a complaint in the police station. Requesting your team to allocate CISF officials to escort the passenger to the police station.”

IndiGo has filed a complaint against the passenger and launched an investigation.

The incident is the latest in a series of aviation controversies in India.

India’s Directorate General of Civil Aviation ordered an investigation after a passenger – reportedly an MP from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party – opened the emergency door of a plane in January.