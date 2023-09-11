Saudi Crown Prince holds talks with Modi in New Delhi

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman held talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday as part of a state visit following the G20 summit in New Delhi.

Prince Mohammed arrived in India on Saturday to attend the talks between dozens of world leaders.

Prince Mohammed said relations between India and the Arabian Peninsula go back to "1,000 years of history".

India helped to “build Saudi Arabia over the past 70 years", he said.

Prince Mohammed and Mr Modi led the first leaders’ meeting of the India-Saudi Arabia Strategic Partnership Council, India's Ministry of External Affairs said.

The council was established when Mr Modi visited the kingdom in 2019.

Prince Mohammed and Mr Modi signed the minutes of the meeting.

“In the last four years, the committee meetings have taken place due to which mutual co-operation is increasing in every area. Today's meeting will provide new energy and new direction and together we will work for the humanity,” Mr Modi said after Monday's meeting.

The council includes the Committee on Political, Security, Social and Cultural Co-operation and the Committee on Economy and Investments Co-operation.

“For India, Saudi Arabia is one of the most strategic partners," Mr Modi said.

"The world's two largest and fastest growing. As the world's two largest and fastest growing economies, mutual co-operation is vital for the peace and stability of the entire region."

During a ceremonial reception on Monday, Prince Mohammed said his state visit would "ensure that our relationship is maintained and improved for the sake of both countries. And with the leadership of India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi, I am sure this will happen".

India is Saudi Arabia’s second largest trading partner, while Saudi Arabia is India’s fourth largest trading partner.

Both countries also have strong energy ties, the Ministry of External Affairs said.

Trade between both countries reached an all-time high of $52.75 billion between 2022 and 2023.

Saudi Arabia, India, the US and EU on Saturday announced a deal for a multibillion-dollar rail and shipping corridor to India, the Middle East and Europe.

The project, agreed to on the sidelines of the G20 summit, is part of the Partnership for Global Infrastructure Investment initiative, which will include railway and shipping routes.