Lightning storm kills at least 12 in India's Odisha

At least a dozen people were killed and more than 14 injured after India's Odisha state was hit by lightning.

The three-hour storm on Saturday afternoon saw 61,000 bolts strike, the Odisha State Disaster Management Authority said.

A further 3,200 lightning strikes were recorded on Sunday, with no casualties.

The government has offered compensation of 400,000 rupees ($4,800) to the families of the dead, said the Special Relief Organisation, which deals with disaster management in Odisha.

Help was also available to those who lost cattle in the storm, the SRC said.

There were more than 36,500 cloud-to-cloud bursts of lightning and 25,753 cloud-to-ground strikes as of 5.30pm on Saturday, the state authority said.

The state has seen several days of heavy rain and lightning.

The India Meteorology Department, the federal weather agency, has forecast the formation of a low pressure area over the North Bay of Bengal during the next 24 hours and warned of extreme downpours until Thursday.

“Thunderstorms and lightning are also expected to occur in parts of North Odisha,” said Uma Shankar Das, senior IMD scientist in Bhubaneswar.

“People have been advised to take shelter during lightning and thunderstorms to keep themselves safe. People should stay away from trees and water bodies.”

Lightning strikes are common in the region between April and June during monsoon season, but rare outside the period.

Lightning in Bengaluru. Between 2020 and 2021, there were 18.5 million lightning strikes across India. EPA

About 2,500 people die annually in the country due to thunder and lightning, India's National Disaster Management Authority said.

Between 2020 and 2021, there were 18.5 million lightning strikes across the country, said a report by the Lightning Resilient India Campaign, a government-linked organisation that focuses on eliminating lightning deaths with timely warnings and awareness.

In Odisha, lightning is considered a “state-specific disaster”. In 2021 and 2022, 281 people were killed by lightning in 30 districts, according to media reports.

The state has a deal with US-based weather intelligence data company Earth Networks to provide early warnings.

India has technology to forecast thunder and lightning but there is a lack of public awareness about the phenomenon.

The country has witnessed extreme weather in recent years due to climate change, including intense heat and cold, thunderstorms and flooding.