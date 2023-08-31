Delhi police arrest 18-year-old man accused of road rage killing of Amazon executive

Delhi police have arrested one of five men accused of the road rage killing of an Amazon executive.

Harpreet Gill, 36, a senior manager with the e-commerce giant, was shot dead by five unidentified assailants in Delhi late on Tuesday, in what appears to be a case of road rage.

Mr Gill's uncle, shop owner Govind Singh, was also shot. He is receiving hospital treatment.

Police on Thursday arrested an 18-year-old man, identified as Bilal Gani, and accused him and his associates of allegedly slapping Mr Gill and his uncle after their two-wheelers brushed past their scooter in Delhi’s Bhajanpura area.

The police said the accused then shot Mr Gill in the head and Mr Singh in the face.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Joy Tirkey said that the bullet entered from the right side of Mr Gill's head and exited from the other side.

Further investigation is under way, Delhi Police said, as efforts continue to apprehend the remaining four men.

There are 13.4 million registered vehicles in Delhi and 22 million people, and the roads are often filled with traffic jams.

Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari said that India witnessed 215,000 road rage and rash driving cases in 2021.

On Monday, a man was allegedly killed after he intervened in a fight between three people and a taxi driver.

In April, a 39-year-old delivery worker was allegedly beaten to death by two men in the city following an argument over not clearing the way for a car.