Four arrested for stripping and sexually assaulting tribal women in Manipur

Indian police have arrested at least four people in connection with a case in which two tribal women were stripped, sexually assaulted and paraded in north-eastern Manipur state, triggering nationwide outrage.

The state has been gripped by months-long deadly ethnic violence in which more than 100 people have been killed.

Manipur police arrested main suspect Huirem Heradas Singh, 32, who was seen in the 26-second video dragging one of the women as a frenzied mob moved along a road.

Three others accused of “the heinous crime of abduction and gang-rape” are in custody, police said.

The incident took place on May 4, a day after clashes erupted between the majority Meitei Hindu community and Christian Kuki tribes over a government policy aimed at granting special benefits to Meiteis.

However, the video emerged on social media on July 19, despite authorities shutting down the internet in the state since the violence began in May.

Police said the incident occurred when a Kuki family of five fled to a forest to escape an armed mob that entered their village and vandalised houses.

The mob killed a 56-year-old man and a teenager before assaulting the two women who were paraded naked as videos of the incident were recorded.

As many as 1,000 men, reportedly from the Meitei community, were involved in the incident, said the Indigenous Tribal Leaders’ Forum, a Kuki organisation.

Members from the tribal community wore black as they went on a protest march in Churachandpur village, the centre of the May 3 violence, on Thursday to demand strict action against the perpetrators.

The Indian National Congress party and the Aam Admi Party also staged protests demanding justice for the victims and the resignation of Chief Minister Nongthombam Biren Singh.

Members of the youth wing of India's Congress party during a protest near Parliament House in New Delhi, India, on Thursday. AP

Mr Singh said an investigation would be launched.

“We will ensure strict action is taken against all the perpetrators, including considering the possibility of capital punishment,” he said.

“Let it be known, there is absolutely no place for such heinous acts in our society.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said action would be taken as he addressed the nation before a parliamentary session.

It was the first time Mr Modi spoke on the more than 70 days of violence in the BJP-ruled state.