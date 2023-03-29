Cheetah translocated from Namibia gives birth to four cubs at Indian national park

A cheetah moved from Namibia to India as part of a conservation project has given birth to four cubs, an early success for the operation to reintroduce the species to the subcontinent.

India had translocated eight cheetahs — five females and three males ― from Otjiwarongo in Namibia to the sprawling Kuno National Park in central Madhya Pradesh state in September last year. Cheetahs were declared extinct in the country seven decades ago.

Sharing a video of the newborn cubs on Twitter, federal Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav congratulated the country on the birth of the animals.

“I congratulate the entire team of Project Cheetah for their relentless efforts in bringing back cheetahs to India and for their efforts in correcting an ecological wrong done in the past,” Mr Yadav tweeted.

He also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for launching the project. Mr Modi released the animals into a safe enclosure at the 748-square-kilometre park on his 72nd birthday.

“A momentous event in our wildlife conservation history during Amrit Kaal (golden period). I am delighted to share that four cubs have been born to one of the cheetahs translocated to India on 17th September 2022, under the visionary leadership of PM Narendra Modi,” Mr Yadav said.

The visual shared on Twitter showed the cubs huddled up in the bushes.

The news of the cubs' birth comes days after one of the female cheetahs died from a kidney infection. Sasha, the five-year-old cheetah, died Monday because of renal failure, shocking the country’s wildlife enthusiasts.

The environment ministry said that the wild cat was sick before being transported to India.

India has also received 12 cheetahs from South Africa ― seven males and five females. The second batch was released into the national park in February.

South Africa will send India another 100 cheetahs over the next decade under a deal signed by the two countries last month.