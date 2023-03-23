Anger in India over arrest of Kashmiri activist Khurram Parvez

India’s federal anti-terror agency has arrested a jailed activist from the disputed Kashmir region, leading to criticism from campaigners and rights groups.

Khurram Parvez, 46, a programme co-ordinator with Jammu and Kashmir Coalition of Civil Society, a non-profit organisation in Kashmir, was arrested by the National Investigation Agency on Wednesday on a charge of terrorism funding.

He has been in prison since November 2021 over charges of supplying sensitive military information to Lashkar-e-Taiba, a Pakistan-based militant group.

His arrest comes two days after the NIA arrested Irfan Mehraj, a journalist from Srinagar and a close associate of Mr Parvez.

Mr Mehraj was arrested under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, which gives police powers to hold people, question them and search properties without judicial mandate. Under the act, police can arrest and jail the accused for six months without bail, and without any charges being filed against them.

“Investigation revealed that the JKCCS was funding terror activities in the valley and had also been in the propagation of a secessionist agenda in the Valley under the garb of protection of human rights,” the NIA said.

“NGOs, both registered as well as unregistered, have come to notice collecting funds domestically and abroad under the cover of doing charity and various welfare … but some of these organisations have developed links with proscribed terrorist organisations, such as Lashkar-e-Taiba, Hizbul Mujahideen.”

The arrests of the Mr Parvez and Mr Mehraj have sparked outrage and condemnation on social media.

“I stand with Khurram Parvez. I stand with Irfan Mehraj. In solidarity,” author Angana P Chaterrji wrote in a tweet.

“The crackdown by the state on Kashmiri journalists and activists must be seen as a concerted effort to suppress any and every dissenting voice that dares,” tweeted Anwar Ali, a social activist.

The Press Club of India said it vehemently opposed the use of the new act for arresting journalists and rights activists.

“The misuse of this draconian law by NIA in randomly arresting Irfan Mehraj, a journalist from Kashmir ominously points towards a violation of freedom of speech and expression. We demand his immediate release.”

Journalists and social activists are increasingly being restricted in India under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Hindu-nationalist government, particularly in the Himalayan region where armed militants are fighting against the Indian rule since more than three decades.

As many as six journalists are jailed under the stringent act, the Committee to Protect Journalists said.

Four of the journalists jailed are from the restive Kashmir region and among them is Aasif Sultan, who has been in prison for more than four years.