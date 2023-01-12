ISIS claims bombing at Afghan Foreign Ministry

The Afghanistan-based affiliate of ISIS has said it carried out the suicide bombing outside the Foreign Ministry in Kabul that killed at least five people and wounded 40 on Wednesday.

An ISIS member slipped by Taliban security barriers “before blowing up his explosive belt in the middle of employees and guards”, the Amaq news agency of the local chapter of the extremist group said on the Telegram messaging app.

The local ISIS branch, known as Islamic State-Khorasan, claimed that the blast killed at least 20, including “several diplomatic employees”.

Kabul police spokesman Khalid Zadran said five civilians were killed and several more wounded by the blast.

The bombing was the latest claimed by ISIS in a string of attacks on foreigners or foreign interests in recent months.

The attacks come at a time when the Taliban are trying to attract foreign investment to prop up an economy that has suffered under Afghanistan's international isolation after they seized power in August 2021.

At least five Chinese citizens were wounded when gunmen stormed a Kabul hotel popular with Chinese business people on December 12.

The attack came days after militants stormed Pakistan's embassy in Kabul in what Islamabad said was an “assassination attempt” against its top diplomat there.

Both attacks were claimed by ISIS, as was a suicide bombing at the Russian embassy in September.

“There was supposed to be a Chinese delegation at the Foreign Ministry today, but we don't know if they were present at the time of the blast,” the Taliban's Deputy Minister of Information and Culture, Muhajer Farahi, told AFP.

However, Ahmadullah Muttaqi, a senior official in the Prime Minister's office, said no foreigners were present at the ministry when the suicide bomber struck.

Neighbouring China is one of the few nations to maintain diplomatic ties with Afghanistan's new rulers.

Beijing has not recognised the Taliban government but has been interested in Afghanistan's vast mineral deposits, which were largely impossible to exploit during the 20-year war that followed the end of the Taliban's previous reign in late 2001.

— With reporting from agencies