Pakistani military helicopter crashes, killing six soldiers

A Pakistani military helicopter has crashed in the south-west of the country, killing all six soldiers on board, the military said on Monday.

The dead included two officers. The crash happened on Sunday night during a “flying mission” near Harnai in the province of Balochistan, the military's public relations wing said.

No reason was given for the crash.

The incident on Monday comes nearly two months after an army general and five others were killed in the same province when their helicopter crashed during a relief mission in a flood-hit area.

Helicopters and boats have been used in the past several weeks to evacuate flooded parts of the country, including Balochistan and Rajanpur, a district in the eastern Punjab province.

At the UN last week, Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif told AP that crops on four million acres were washed away.

The government says there is no immediate worry about food supplies.