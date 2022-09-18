Japan on tsunami alert after 7.2-magnitude earthquake off Taiwan

A 7.2-magnitude earthquake struck Taiwan's south-eastern coast on Sunday, the US Geological Survey said, prompting Japan to issue a tsunami warning.

The quake hit at 2.44pm (10.44am UAE) about 50 kilometres north of the south-eastern city of Taitung at a depth of 10km, the USGS said.

A 6.6-magnitude quake hit the same region on Saturday and there have been multiple tremors since, with Sunday's the strongest by far.

Japan's Meteorological Agency issued a tsunami advisory to remote islands near Taiwan.

Waves as high as one metre were expected to develop at about 4pm (11am UAE), it added.

Taiwan is regularly hit by earthquakes as the island lies near the junction of two tectonic plates.