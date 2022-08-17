Modi reiterates India's 'solidarity' with France in call with Macron

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi conveyed his solidarity to his “friend”, French President Emmanuel Macron, as they discussed drought and “devastating wildfires” that have raged in the European nation this summer.

Mr Modi spoke to Mr Macron on the phone to express “India’s solidarity” with France as the country battles a “monster” wildfire triggered by record temperatures and droughts, India’s foreign ministry said in a statement.

A blaze has been ravaging the Gironde region for the past week. It has gutted 7,400 hectares of forest and forced the evacuation of about 10,000 people. The region had already been ravaged by wildfires last month.

The two leaders also discussed defence co-operation projects, co-operation in civil nuclear energy and global food security challenges, the statement said.

It said the two leaders expressed satisfaction with the strength of the India-France Strategic Partnership

“They agreed to continue working closely together to expand the relationship to new areas of co-operation,” the External Affairs Ministry said.

The two countries' relations cover defence and security, trade, investment, connectivity, health and sustainability.

Their partnership has taken a significant step forward through shared interests in the Asia-Pacific region, where New Delhi is aiming to restrict Chinese influence.

Mr Modi briefly met Mr Macron, who was re-elected to a second-term in April, during his three-day visit to European nations in May.