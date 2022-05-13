At least 27 dead in New Delhi building fire

Twenty-seven people died in a fire in a commercial building near Mundka Metro Station in New Delhi, India, on Friday, emergency services said.

More than 50 people have been rescued and firefighters are cleaning up after the fire, police said. Ambulances were also at the site.

"The fire has been put out now," a fire department official told AFP. "The total number of dead is 27. Search operation is on."

Delhi police said: "The building is a four-storey building used commercially for providing office space to companies."

The blaze started from the first floor of the building, which houses the office of a security camera and router manufacturing company, NDTV quoted police official Sameer Sharma as saying.

Over 30 fire trucks were still at the spot along with ambulances late into the night

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted his sorrow at the loss and wished "the injured a speedy recovery".

Extremely saddened by the loss of lives due to a tragic fire in Delhi. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. I wish the injured a speedy recovery. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 13, 2022

Fires are common in India due to poor building practices, overcrowding and a lack of adherence to safety regulations.

The Times of India reported that the owner of the building was in custody.

The Indian capital of 20 million people is currently suffering through a heatwave, with temperatures of up to 46 Celsius (115 Fahrenheit) recorded in some places.