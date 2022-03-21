Plane crashes in China with 133 passengers on board

A China Eastern Airlines aircraft on Monday crashed while carrying 133 passengers from Kunming to Guangzhou in the region of Guangxi, causing a fire in the mountains, Chinese state television CCTV reported.

The jet involved in what state TV described as an "accident" was a Boeing 737 aircraft. The number of casualties was not immediately known, CCTV said. A rescue team was on its way, said the report.

According to FlightRadar24, China Eastern flight MU5735 took off from Kunming at 1.11pm (5.11am GMT) heading to Guangzhou. Radar tracking shows the aircraft taking a steep decent at 2.22pm local time (6.22am GMT).

The flight tracker said the aircraft was a six-year-old Boeing 737-800 model.

China's record on air safety is world class, according to the Aviation Safety Network, a service that tracks air crashes and aviation incidents.

China's last fatal jet accident was in 2010, when 44 of 96 people on board were killed when an Embraer E-190 regional jet flown by Henan Airlines crashed on approach to Yichun airport in low visibility.

Airlines in China were plagued by safety concerns in the 1990s, when crashes were frequent. A sweeping overhaul of safety regulations followed and Chinese authorities, working with international air safety bodies including the Federal Aviation Administration and the International Civil Aviation Organisation, turned the situation around.