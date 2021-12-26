Taliban dissolve Afghan election bodies

The Taliban on Sunday dissolved Afghanistan's two election commissions as well as the state ministries for peace and parliamentarian affairs, an official said.

Bilal Karimi, deputy spokesman for the Taliban-run government, called the commissions “unnecessary institutes for the current situation in Afghanistan”. He said if there was a need for the commissions in the future, the Taliban could revive them.

Both bodies were to administer and supervise all types of elections, including presidential, parliamentary and provincial council races.

The Taliban have already shut down the former Women’s Affairs Ministry.

In November, the militants appointed 44 of its members as provincial governors and police chiefs, an important step in shoring up its rule as Afghanistan grapples with growing security and economic problems.

The international community is waiting before extending formal recognition to Afghanistan's new rulers. The Taliban made another push this month for control over Afghanistan’s seat at the UN, saying the group has “sovereignty and writ all over the country".