Philippine president Duterte resigns from politics

Philippine president Rodrigo Duterte has announced he will retire from politics out of respect for "the wishes of the public".

Mr Duterte's announcement signals the end of one of the more controversial periods of modern politics in the Asian nation of 100 million people.

The 76-year-old leader, who came to power in 2016, was known for his outspoken and sometimes contradictory views on the foreign alliances of his country.

Early in his presidency, he signalled strong support for former US president Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping, but later strongly criticised the policies of both countries.

A harsh crackdown on the drugs trade, which became one of his signature policies, drew widespread condemnation after human rights abuses were levelled at police forces, who were accused of carrying out extra-judicial killings.

Mr Duterte has faced a constitutional crisis in recent weeks following an investigation into government corruption in the health sector.

On Thursday, he attempted to block cabinet members from attending a senate hearing on the allegations.