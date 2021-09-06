Taliban claim control of Panjshir as Afghan resistance calls for ceasefire

An Afghan policeman keeps watch during a ceremony to hand over security control in the rugged mountains of the Panjshir valley. AFP

The Taliban claims to have taken control of the capital of Panjshir valley, a steep strategic valley where thousands of former Afghan army soldiers, resistance fighters and prominent anti-Taliban figures held up after the country fell to the insurgent force in mid-August.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said on Monday that the group had taken the capital of the area and was now in control of the valley as he assured locals that the leadership that will be placed in control will be from the area.

He also said the Taliban would soon be announcing a new government although it would likely only be an interim one.

“Panjshir province completely fell to the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan,” he said.

Some resistance fighters were killed in battle, others fled and the Taliban captured large quantities of weapons and ammunition, he added.

The last anti-Taliban forces in Afghanistan acknowledged suffering major battlefield losses and have called for a ceasefire. The National Resistance Front proposed that the Taliban stop its military operations in Panjshir and withdraw its forces.

“In return, we will direct our forces to refrain from military action,” the resistance said in a statement.

The resistance includes local fighters loyal to Ahmad Massoud, the son of the anti-Soviet and anti-Taliban commander Ahmad Shah Massoud, as well as remnants of the Afghan military that retreated to the Panjshir Valley.

The group said on Sunday that spokesman Fahim Dashti, a well-known Afghan journalist, and General Abdul Wadood Zara had been killed in fighting.

As battles raged in the valley on Sunday, Mr Massoud said he welcomed proposals from religious scholars for a negotiated settlement. Several attempts at talks were held after clashes erupted about two weeks ago but they eventually broke down, with each side blaming the other for their failure.

The Taliban seized control of almost all of Afghanistan three weeks ago, taking power in Kabul on August 15 after the Western-backed government collapsed and President Ashraf Ghani fled the country.

The Panjshir Valley is famous for being the site of resistance to Soviet forces in the 1980s and the Taliban in the late 1990s. But observers had said the National Resistance Front was struggling.

Humanitarian crisis

Former vice-president Amrullah Saleh, who is holed out in Panjshir alongside Mr Massoud, has warned of a humanitarian crisis, with thousands “displaced by the Taliban onslaught".

As the Taliban come to grips with their transition from insurgency to government they are facing a host of challenges, including humanitarian needs for which international assistance is critical.

UN humanitarian chief Martin Griffiths has arrived in Kabul for several days of meetings with the Taliban leadership, which has promised to help.

“The authorities pledged that the safety and security of humanitarian staff, and humanitarian access to people in need, will be guaranteed and that humanitarian workers, both men and women, will be guaranteed freedom of movement,” a statement from UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said.

The international community is coming to terms with the new Taliban regime with a flurry of diplomacy.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is due Monday in Qatar, a key player in the Afghan saga, though he is not expected to meet the militants.

Qatar, home to a major US military base, has been the gateway for 55,000 people flown out of Afghanistan, nearly half of the total removed by US-led forces after the Taliban takeover.

He will also speak to the Qataris about efforts alongside Turkey to reopen Kabul's airport, which is necessary for flying in badly needed humanitarian aid and completing evacuations.

Mr Blinken will then head on Wednesday to the US airbase in Ramstein, Germany, a temporary home for thousands of Afghans moving to the US, from which he will hold a virtual 20-nation ministerial meeting on the crisis alongside German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Sunday called for dialogue with the Taliban on the evacuation of Afghans.

“We simply have to talk to the Taliban about how we can get people who have worked for Germany out of the country and bring them to safety,” she told reporters.

