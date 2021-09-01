'The Americans lied to us'. Divided Kabul wakes to a new reality

A day after US forces departed Afghanistan, leaving a wrecked airport and thousands of people who were hoping to escape, life in the capital Kabul at least seemed to have returned to relative normality.

From his central Kabul office in a building surrounded by busy traffic and market sellers, Taliban spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid said he was happy.

“After 20 years, we gained our independence, we gained our country,” Mr Mujahid said.

Outside, Taliban fighters patrolled the city, driving in pick-up trucks formerly owned by Afghan police, waving their flags. They bear weapons and white headbands, with the Islamic Emirate’s name inscribed.

Street-working children navigate through the crowds, selling smaller versions of the same banners.

They say they feel safer than before, in an era so far without magnetic bombs and targeted killings, but they admit to an unknown future.

“Inshallah, it will be better,” a young boy selling flags said. Cautious optimism and scepticism, but also fear, are widespread.

The streets are quieter than usual, although not empty. While many shops and businesses closed when the militants entered the capital on August 15, they have been carefully opened again, even removing security barriers and armed guards.

“It’s safer now,” said an employee working at Finest Supermarket, with the shop’s doors wide open.

Kabul's cashflow problem

But many businesses remain closed, with their owners having fled the country or living in fear of what the future of the new regime might bring.

Many admit to still living in hiding, afraid that their affiliation with the former government or their job could endanger them.

Access to cash remains an issue for most. With banks shut and wiring services such as Western Union only partly operational, hundreds have queued outside cash machines, hoping to withdraw at least enough money to buy food.

“We will solve these problems,” Mr Mujahid said on Wednesday, suggesting that a new government would soon be announced.

Holding up just a few blue Afghani bills, each worth about $7, a young man working for an international aid organisation said he was struggling.

“We’ve only been receiving 30 per cent of our salaries," he said. "They want to pay us fully but there’s just no money.

“The money I have now barely feeds my family and certainly doesn’t pay rent."

At Shar-e-Naw park, one of the city centre’s main recreational areas, about 200 families, most of them from the northern provinces of Kunduz, Badakhshan and Takhar, still live in the tents they pitched here weeks ago.

Children amuse themselves at the nearby playground. Most of their parents have taken to begging.

Quote But here in Kabul, we neither have food nor a house. We live in complete poverty

“We want to return but we don’t have the money to do so,” said Gul Shirin, a mother of five, from Kunduz.

Having fled initial fighting in her home, she left for Kabul with her husband and five children, seeking safety in the capital.

Ms Shirin said returning would cost the family a total of 10,000 Afghani (about $120), which they could not afford.

“We fled because we were afraid of the Taliban and the war,” she said. “But here in Kabul, we neither have food nor a house. We live in complete poverty.

"Our relatives tell us the situation at home has calmed down, that it is safe to return. We want to go back.”

Travelling to Kunduz could take the family as many as 10 hours, through at least a dozen Taliban checkpoints, although travellers report no problems throughout the journey.

On the northern edge of the city, the roads leading up to Hamid Karzai International Airport are void of people.

Closer to its doors, damaged blast walls stand as a reminder of last week’s explosion, claimed by ISIS, that killed about 200 people and injured hundreds more.

Empty bottles, soiled nappies and used clothes still litter the paths leading to the airport’s doors, as do more personal items: family photographs, a pink princess dress, a lost passport.

The Taliban said that cleaning operations were under way, raising hopes for the airport to be functional for commercial air travel.

At a small photography print shop, Eltaf Hamiri, 18, says his family’s biggest problem now was the deteriorating economy, with a falling currency, little business and no access to cash.

“We’ve been trying to keep the shop open but we will decide next week if its survival is possible,” Mr Hamiri said from behind the store’s counter, the walls decorated with photographs mostly of married couples in fancy dresses smiling into the camera.

“We took the pictures down when the Taliban first arrived but they are now back up.”

A customer enters. Like Mr Hamiri, and many people in Kabul, he’s in a mood of melancholy, confusion, maybe hope, definitely uncertainty.

“The Americans lied to us,” said Ehsan Omar, 46. “They played a joke on us but they didn’t help us.

"I don’t know what the future will bring, but one thing is certain: Afghanistan needs change.”

Common OCD symptoms and how they manifest Checking: the obsession or thoughts focus on some harm coming from things not being as they should, which usually centre around the theme of safety. For example, the obsession is “the building will burn down”, therefore the compulsion is checking that the oven is switched off. Contamination: the obsession is focused on the presence of germs, dirt or harmful bacteria and how this will impact the person and/or their loved ones. For example, the obsession is “the floor is dirty; me and my family will get sick and die”, the compulsion is repetitive cleaning. Orderliness: the obsession is a fear of sitting with uncomfortable feelings, or to prevent harm coming to oneself or others. Objectively there appears to be no logical link between the obsession and compulsion. For example,” I won’t feel right if the jars aren’t lined up” or “harm will come to my family if I don’t line up all the jars”, so the compulsion is therefore lining up the jars. Intrusive thoughts: the intrusive thought is usually highly distressing and repetitive. Common examples may include thoughts of perpetrating violence towards others, harming others, or questions over one’s character or deeds, usually in conflict with the person’s true values. An example would be: “I think I might hurt my family”, which in turn leads to the compulsion of avoiding social gatherings. Hoarding: the intrusive thought is the overvaluing of objects or possessions, while the compulsion is stashing or hoarding these items and refusing to let them go. For example, “this newspaper may come in useful one day”, therefore, the compulsion is hoarding newspapers instead of discarding them the next day. Source: Dr Robert Chandler, clinical psychologist at Lighthouse Arabia

Mercer, the investment consulting arm of US services company Marsh & McLennan, expects its wealth division to at least double its assets under management (AUM) in the Middle East as wealth in the region continues to grow despite economic headwinds, a company official said. Mercer Wealth, which globally has $160 billion in AUM, plans to boost its AUM in the region to $2-$3bn in the next 2-3 years from the present $1bn, said Yasir AbuShaban, a Dubai-based principal with Mercer Wealth. “Within the next two to three years, we are looking at reaching $2 to $3 billion as a conservative estimate and we do see an opportunity to do so,” said Mr AbuShaban. Mercer does not directly make investments, but allocates clients’ money they have discretion to, to professional asset managers. They also provide advice to clients. “We have buying power. We can negotiate on their (client’s) behalf with asset managers to provide them lower fees than they otherwise would have to get on their own,” he added. Mercer Wealth’s clients include sovereign wealth funds, family offices, and insurance companies among others. From its office in Dubai, Mercer also looks after Africa, India and Turkey, where they also see opportunity for growth. Wealth creation in Middle East and Africa (MEA) grew 8.5 per cent to $8.1 trillion last year from $7.5tn in 2015, higher than last year’s global average of 6 per cent and the second-highest growth in a region after Asia-Pacific which grew 9.9 per cent, according to consultancy Boston Consulting Group (BCG). In the region, where wealth grew just 1.9 per cent in 2015 compared with 2014, a pickup in oil prices has helped in wealth generation. BCG is forecasting MEA wealth will rise to $12tn by 2021, growing at an annual average of 8 per cent. Drivers of wealth generation in the region will be split evenly between new wealth creation and growth of performance of existing assets, according to BCG. Another general trend in the region is clients’ looking for a comprehensive approach to investing, according to Mr AbuShaban. “Institutional investors or some of the families are seeing a slowdown in the available capital they have to invest and in that sense they are looking at optimizing the way they manage their portfolios and making sure they are not investing haphazardly and different parts of their investment are working together,” said Mr AbuShaban. Some clients also have a higher appetite for risk, given the low interest-rate environment that does not provide enough yield for some institutional investors. These clients are keen to invest in illiquid assets, such as private equity and infrastructure. “What we have seen is a desire for higher returns in what has been a low-return environment specifically in various fixed income or bonds,” he said. “In this environment, we have seen a de facto increase in the risk that clients are taking in things like illiquid investments, private equity investments, infrastructure and private debt, those kind of investments were higher illiquidity results in incrementally higher returns.” The Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, one of the largest sovereign wealth funds, said in its 2016 report that has gradually increased its exposure in direct private equity and private credit transactions, mainly in Asian markets and especially in China and India. The authority’s private equity department focused on structured equities owing to “their defensive characteristics.”

