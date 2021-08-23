Taliban raise flag across Afghanistan as national tricolour becomes resistance symbol

A child waves the Afghan flag during an anti-Taliban protest held in front of Pakistan's embassy in Copenhagen, Denmark. Photo: AFP

After two decades out of power, the Taliban are moving quickly to stamp their authority on Afghanistan and have been using every tool at their disposal, including flags.

Since seizing control of Kabul about a week ago, the white banner of the militants has become a common sight across the country.

It has replaced the national tricolour flag of Afghanistan on government buildings, police stations and military sites.

People sell Taliban flags in the Afghan capital Kabul. Photo: AFP

There have been scattered reports of people being castigated or even punished for waving the Afghan flag, but the Taliban have not yet made any official announcement about the issue.

At the side of a road in Kabul on Sunday, people sold Taliban flags — a white banner bearing the Muslim proclamation of faith, as well as the name the militants used when they ruled Afghanistan in the 1990s: “Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan.”

“Our goal is to spread the flag of the Islamic Emirate throughout Afghanistan, instead of the tricolour flag,” said one of the sellers, Ahmad Shakib, who studies economics at university.

The sight of Taliban fighters in vehicles bearing the flag frightened people across the country as the militants captured all major cities, including Kabul.

They were quick to replace the Afghan national flag wherever it could.

But amid the despair and fear sparked by the Taliban takeover, the Afghan flag has become a symbol of defiance for many and has featured prominently in small protests in recent days.

'My heart is here'

Social media has been awash with images and emojis of the Afghan flag, a black, red and green vertical tricolour with the national emblem overlaid in white.

The flag has featured in posts by public figures, sports stars and many ordinary Afghans in recent weeks.

On Afghanistan's independence day last week, groups of people waved the national flag in Kabul and a handful of suburbs to celebrate — sometimes while Taliban patrols passed by.

At one rally in the capital, people in a convoy of cars waved national flags. In another area, men and women held the tricolour banner as they stood by a road.

A day earlier, Taliban fighters were reported to have fired their guns to disperse dozens of people in the eastern city of Jalalabad during a protest against the removal of the national flag.

“My heart is here for this flag. I will never leave this flag,” one Jalalabad resident said.

“Kill us, fire at us, we will never leave this flag.”

How to improve Arabic reading in early years One 45-minute class per week in Standard Arabic is not sufficient The goal should be for grade 1 and 2 students to become fluent readers Subjects like technology, social studies, science can be taught in later grades Grade 1 curricula should include oral instruction in Standard Arabic First graders must regularly practice individual letters and combinations Time should be slotted in class to read longer passages in early grades Improve the appearance of textbooks Revision of curriculum should be undertaken as per research findings Conjugations of most common verb forms should be taught Systematic learning of Standard Arabic grammar

Tax authority targets shisha levy evasion The Federal Tax Authority will track shisha imports with electronic markers to protect customers and ensure levies have been paid. Khalid Ali Al Bustani, director of the tax authority, on Sunday said the move is to "prevent tax evasion and support the authority’s tax collection efforts". The scheme’s first phase, which came into effect on 1st January, 2019, covers all types of imported and domestically produced and distributed cigarettes. As of May 1, importing any type of cigarettes without the digital marks will be prohibited. He said the latest phase will see imported and locally produced shisha tobacco tracked by the final quarter of this year. "The FTA also maintains ongoing communication with concerned companies, to help them adapt their systems to meet our requirements and coordinate between all parties involved," he said. As with cigarettes, shisha was hit with a 100 per cent tax in October 2017, though manufacturers and cafes absorbed some of the costs to prevent prices doubling.

About Tenderd Started: May 2018 Founder: Arjun Mohan Based: Dubai Size: 23 employees Funding: Raised $5.8m in a seed fund round in December 2018. Backers include Y Combinator, Beco Capital, Venturesouq, Paul Graham, Peter Thiel, Paul Buchheit, Justin Mateen, Matt Mickiewicz, SOMA, Dynamo and Global Founders Capital

PREMIER LEAGUE STATS Romelu Lukaku's goalscoring statistics in the Premier League

Season/club/appearances (substitute)/goals 2011/12 Chelsea: 8(7) - 0

2012/13 West Brom (loan): 35(15) - 17

2013/14 Chelsea: 2(2) - 0

2013/14 Everton (loan): 31(2) - 15

2014/15 Everton: 36(4) - 10

2015/16 Everton: 37(1) - 18

2016/17 Everton: 37(1) - 25

Dunbar

