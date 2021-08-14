Afghan leaders hold 'chaotic' talks as Taliban captures Mazar-i-Sharif

In a special meeting in Kabul's Presidential Palace on Saturday, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani announced the formation of a negotiating team aimed at unifying a factionalised government against the rapidly advancing Taliban.

The meeting was organised as Afghan security forces retreated from the northern trading hub of Mazar-i-Sharif, leaving local officials to flee the city of half a million people, to neighbouring Uzbekistan.

The fall of Mazar-i-Sharif leaves just one remaining urban centre outside of Kabul in government hands – the country’s fifth largest city of Jalalabad.

Saturday’s meeting included former Afghan President Hamid Karzai, Hamdullah Mohib, Afghan National Security Advisor, Hanif Atmar, former Minister of Interior and Fazel Fazly, Director of the Office of the President.

A number of other former Afghan Mujahideen commanders, known for resisting Soviet forces in the 1980s, as well as other key Afghan politicians, joined the discussions.

Mazar-i-Sharif setback

The meeting was held shortly after Mr Ghani gave a televised address where he said he was on an “historic mission” to stop the violence.

“I will not let the imposed war on people cause more deaths,” he said, saying that a key priority was to “remobilise” forces loyal to the government.

But analysts say Mr Ghani’s political efforts may have already been outpaced by military developments on the ground.

The Taliban now control Kabul from Mazar-i-Sharif in the north and Pul-i-Alam in Logar province in the south, just 60km from the capital.

“The team members won’t matter as much as this fact will: the Taliban are in a position to set all the terms. And even if they offer terms that everyone in the political elite can accept, it isn’t certain the Taliban would abide by what they might agree to,” said Andrew Watkin, Senior Afghanistan analyst at the International Crisis Group.

At the same time, officials said that Abdullah Abudullah, who headed a unity government until May last year, has been conducting similar meetings with political leaders.

Details of those meetings have not been made public, but the issue of a ceasefire and an interim government were discussed, sources shared.

Another security meeting with Mr Ghani was attended by US Ambassador Ross Wilson. Sources from inside the presidential palace told The National that many close-door meetings were underway to discuss next steps.

However, no concrete plans had been formulated yet. The source said that the situation in the palace was "very chaotic" at the moment.

Meanwhile, Sami Sadaat, one of the army's youngest generals, was appointed as the Chief of Kabul Security on Saturday as the Taliban stood poised to strike towards the capital from Mazar-i-Sharif, roughly eight hours away by road.

Thirty-six-year-old Gen Sadaat commands the army's 215th Corps and formerly led Special Forces units, seen as the government's most capable fighters. He will be hard-pressed to stem the Taliban's seemingly inexorable march on Kabul.

Watch: people flee as the Taliban advance

Afghanistan threatened with economic collapse

As the Taliban’s seemingly relentless advance continued, Afghans with the means to leave areas under threat rushed to local banks to withdraw savings.

The Afghan currency lost more than 15 per cent of its value overnight, falling to 94 Afghani to the dollar from 80 on Friday, and banks were crowded with people trying to make withdrawals in US currency.

An official at a branch of a private bank said they received about 1,500 customers, compared with about 100 on peak days previously, most of whom wanted to withdraw their funds.

The demand led the head office to order a withdrawal limit of $5,000 per customer, the official said. Airports across the country were crowded with people trying to leave.

Commercial flights were continuing to operate but there were no economy seats available and in Kabul, business-class seats were being sold for more than $2,000.

Some of the people at the airport who spoke to The National said they were hoping to find space on some of the special evacuation flights being operated by Western nations.

The major Hashd factions linked to Iran: Badr Organisation: Seen as the most militarily capable faction in the Hashd. Iraqi Shiite exiles opposed to Saddam Hussein set up the group in Tehran in the early 1980s as the Badr Corps under the supervision of the Iran Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC). The militia exalts Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei but intermittently cooperated with the US military. Saraya Al Salam (Peace Brigade): Comprised of former members of the officially defunct Mahdi Army, a militia that was commanded by Iraqi cleric Moqtada Al Sadr and fought US and Iraqi government and other forces between 2004 and 2008. As part of a political overhaul aimed as casting Mr Al Sadr as a more nationalist and less sectarian figure, the cleric formed Saraya Al Salam in 2014. The group’s relations with Iran has been volatile. Kataeb Hezbollah: The group, which is fighting on behalf of the Bashar Al Assad government in Syria, traces its origins to attacks on US forces in Iraq in 2004 and adopts a tough stance against Washington, calling the United States “the enemy of humanity”. Asaeb Ahl Al Haq: An offshoot of the Mahdi Army active in Syria. Asaeb Ahl Al Haq’s leader Qais al Khazali was a student of Mr Al Moqtada’s late father Mohammed Sadeq Al Sadr, a prominent Shiite cleric who was killed during Saddam Hussein’s rule. Harakat Hezbollah Al Nujaba: Formed in 2013 to fight alongside Mr Al Assad’s loyalists in Syria before joining the Hashd. The group is seen as among the most ideological and sectarian-driven Hashd militias in Syria and is the major recruiter of foreign fighters to Syria. Saraya Al Khorasani: The ICRG formed Saraya Al Khorasani in the mid-1990s and the group is seen as the most ideologically attached to Iran among Tehran’s satellites in Iraq. (Source: The Wilson Centre, the International Centre for the Study of Radicalisation)

Name: Peter Dicce Title: Assistant dean of students and director of athletics Favourite sport: soccer Favourite team: Bayern Munich Favourite player: Franz Beckenbauer Favourite activity in Abu Dhabi: scuba diving in the Northern Emirates

