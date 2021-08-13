Torrential rainfall claims 21 lives in central China

Residents and emergency relief workers push a van loaded with supplies in Liulin township, Suixian county, in central China's Hubei province. (AP)

At least 21 people died after heavy downpours struck Hubei province in central China, authorities said on Friday, weeks after record floods wreaked havoc and killed hundreds in a neighbouring province.

China has been battered by unusually heavy rains in recent months, extreme weather that experts say is increasingly common because of global warming.

In Hubei, torrential rains caused power cuts and landslides, destroying hundreds of homes and forcing nearly 6,000 people to flee, the province's Emergency Management Bureau said, as reservoirs reached dangerous levels.

"Twenty-one people were killed and four others are missing as heavy rain lashed townships from Wednesday," state broadcaster Xinhua reported.

Footage showed families, carrying essentials in plastic bags, wading in water that had risen to almost hip level in Yicheng, which received a record 480 millimetres of rain on Thursday. Rescuers carried people to safety on bulldozers.

"Yesterday the water levels rose to about two to three metres. My neighbour's house was completely destroyed," a resident from one of the worst-affected areas in the city of Suizhou told local media.

"We haven't seen so much rain in 20 or 30 years."

Hundreds of firefighters and thousands of police and military personnel have been sent to the worst-hit areas, China's Ministry of Emergency Management said.

About 100,000 people were moved to safer areas in the south-western province of Sichuan last weekend when heavy rains caused several landslides.

More than 300 people were killed in central Henan province last month after record downpours dumped a year's worth of rain in three days.

China's Meteorological Administration said that heavy rainfall was likely to continue until next week, with regions along the Yangtze River, including Shanghai, vulnerable to flooding.

What to watch out for: Algae, waste coffee grounds and orange peels will be used in the pavilion's walls and gangways The hulls of three ships will be used for the roof The hulls will painted to make the largest Italian tricolour in the country’s history Several pillars more than 20 metres high will support the structure Roughly 15 tonnes of steel will be used

War Director: Siddharth Anand Cast: Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff, Ashutosh Rana, Vaani Kapoor Rating: Two out of five stars

Seven tips from Emirates NBD 1. Never respond to e-mails, calls or messages asking for account, card or internet banking details 2. Never store a card PIN (personal identification number) in your mobile or in your wallet 3. Ensure online shopping websites are secure and verified before providing card details 4. Change passwords periodically as a precautionary measure 5. Never share authentication data such as passwords, card PINs and OTPs (one-time passwords) with third parties 6. Track bank notifications regarding transaction discrepancies 7. Report lost or stolen debit and credit cards immediately

MATCH INFO League Cup, last 16 Manchester City v Southampton, Tuesday, 11.45pm (UAE)

