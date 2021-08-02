China floods: death toll rises to 302

A man struggles with his bike on a flooded road after record downpours in Zhengzhou city in central China's Henan province.

The death toll from floods in central China last month is at least 302 with dozens of people still missing, officials said on Monday, after a year's worth of rain fell on one city in only three days.

Zhengzhou, the capital of Henan province and the centre of the record flooding, was hardest hit with 292 people dead and 47 missing, the regional government said, as residents were trapped in subway trains, underground car parks and tunnels.

Images of passengers in shoulder-height water on line 5 of the city's underground went viral on Chinese social media. A total of 14 people died on the line, while dozens of cars in a tunnel were tossed aside by the deluge, many with passengers still inside.

“Thirty-nine people were found dead in underground car parks,” Zhengzhou's mayor Hou Hong said. Another six people were killed in a car tunnel, he said.

The heavy downpours that began on July 17 have affected almost 13 million people, damaged about 9,000 homes and caused economic losses in Henan estimated at 53 billion yuan ($8.2bn).

A large floral tribute at the underground was sealed off last week by authorities, a sign of the government's increasing sensitivity to public criticism of its handling of the disaster.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 12 A man walks down a flooded area in Yuyao near the city of Ningbo in eastern China's Zhejiang province after heavy rains brought by Typhoon In-Fa. (HECTOR RETAMAL/AFP)

Foreign journalists covering the floods have been harassed online and on the ground, part of an accelerated purge on any negative portrayal of China.

Reporters from AFP were forced to delete footage by hostile residents and surrounded by dozens of men while reporting on a submerged traffic tunnel in Zhengzhou.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian last week singled out the BBC, labelling it a “Fake News Broadcasting Company” that has “attacked and smeared China, seriously deviating from journalistic standards”.

Profile box Company name: baraka

Started: July 2020

Founders: Feras Jalbout and Kunal Taneja

Based: Dubai and Bahrain

Sector: FinTech

Initial investment: $150,000

Current staff: 12

Stage: Pre-seed capital raising of $1 million

Investors: Class 5 Global, FJ Labs, IMO Ventures, The Community Fund, VentureSouq, Fox Ventures, Dr Abdulla Elyas (private investment)

Our legal columnist Name: Yousef Al Bahar Advocate at Al Bahar & Associate Advocates and Legal Consultants, established in 1994 Education: Mr Al Bahar was born in 1979 and graduated in 2008 from the Judicial Institute. He took after his father, who was one of the first Emirati lawyers

Recent winners 2002 Giselle Khoury (Colombia) 2004 Nathalie Nasralla (France) 2005 Catherine Abboud (Oceania) 2007 Grace Bijjani (Mexico) 2008 Carina El-Keddissi (Brazil) 2009 Sara Mansour (Brazil) 2010 Daniella Rahme (Australia) 2011 Maria Farah (Canada) 2012 Cynthia Moukarzel (Kuwait) 2013 Layla Yarak (Australia) 2014 Lia Saad (UAE) 2015 Cynthia Farah (Australia) 2016 Yosmely Massaad (Venezuela) 2017 Dima Safi (Ivory Coast) 2018 Rachel Younan (Australia)

How it works Each player begins with one of the great empires of history, from Julius Caesar's Rome to Ramses of Egypt, spread over Europe and the Middle East. Round by round, the player expands their empire. The more land they have, the more money they can take from their coffers for each go. As unruled land and soldiers are acquired, players must feed them. When a player comes up against land held by another army, they can choose to battle for supremacy. A dice-based battle system is used and players can get the edge on their enemy with by deploying a renowned hero on the battlefield. Players that lose battles and land will find their coffers dwindle and troops go hungry. The end goal? Global domination of course.

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League semi-finals, first leg

Liverpool v Roma

When: April 24, 10.45pm kick-off (UAE)

Where: Anfield, Liverpool

Live: BeIN Sports HD

Second leg: May 2, Stadio Olimpico, Rome

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

RESULTS: 2018 WORLD CUP QUALIFYING - EUROPE Albania 0 Italy 1

Finland 2 Turkey 2

Macedonia 4 Liechtenstein

Iceland 2 Kosovo 0

Israel 0 Spain 1

Moldova 0 Austria 1

Serbia 1 Georgia 0

Ukraine 0 Croatia 2

Wales 0 Ireland 1

Sinopharm vaccine explained The Sinopharm vaccine was created using techniques that have been around for decades. “This is an inactivated vaccine. Simply what it means is that the virus is taken, cultured and inactivated," said Dr Nawal Al Kaabi, chair of the UAE's National Covid-19 Clinical Management Committee. "What is left is a skeleton of the virus so it looks like a virus, but it is not live." This is then injected into the body. "The body will recognise it and form antibodies but because it is inactive, we will need more than one dose. The body will not develop immunity with one dose," she said. "You have to be exposed more than one time to what we call the antigen." The vaccine should offer protection for at least months, but no one knows how long beyond that. Dr Al Kaabi said early vaccine volunteers in China were given shots last spring and still have antibodies today. “Since it is inactivated, it will not last forever," she said.

Yemen's Bahais and the charges they often face The Baha'i faith was made known in Yemen in the 19th century, first introduced by an Iranian man named Ali Muhammad Al Shirazi, considered the Herald of the Baha'i faith in 1844. The Baha'i faith has had a growing number of followers in recent years despite persecution in Yemen and Iran. Today, some 2,000 Baha'is reside in Yemen, according to Insaf. "The 24 defendants represented by the House of Justice, which has intelligence outfits from the uS and the UK working to carry out an espionage scheme in Yemen under the guise of religion.. aimed to impant and found the Bahai sect on Yemeni soil by bringing foreign Bahais from abroad and homing them in Yemen," the charge sheet said. Baha'Ullah, the founder of the Bahai faith, was exiled by the Ottoman Empire in 1868 from Iran to what is now Israel. Now, the Bahai faith's highest governing body, known as the Universal House of Justice, is based in the Israeli city of Haifa, which the Bahais turn towards during prayer. The Houthis cite this as collective "evidence" of Bahai "links" to Israel - which the Houthis consider their enemy.

Engine: 3.5-litre V6 Transmission: eight-speed automatic Power: 290hp Torque: 340Nm Price: Dh155,800 On sale: now

