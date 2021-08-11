Chinese court convicts Canadian Michael Spavor to 11 years in prison in espionage case

Jim Nickel, deputy chief of mission for the Canadian Embassy in China, reads the prison sentence for Canadian citizen Michael Spavor at the Canadian Embassy in Beijing. AP

A Chinese court sentenced on Wednesday Canadian Michael Spavor to 11 years on spying charges in case linked to the Huawei arrest a day after another court upheld a Canadian man's death sentence for drug smuggling, prompting western condemnation.

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said a Chinese court's sentencing of businessman Spavor to 11 years in prison for espionage was "absolutely unacceptable" and called for his immediate release.

The United States embassy in Beijing also condemned the sentencing in a statement, saying proceedings against Spavor and another Canadian charged with espionage were an attempt to "use human beings as bargaining leverage".

The espionage cases are embroiled in a wider diplomatic spat involving Washington and Beijing, and Spavor's sentencing comes as lawyers in Canada representing the chief financial officer of Chinese telecoms giant Huawei (HWT.UL) make a final push to convince a court not to extradite her to the United States.

Separately, another Canadian, former diplomat Michael Kovrig, was also detained in China in late 2018 days after Ms Meng’s arrest and charged with espionage. His trial concluded in March with the verdict to be announced at an unspecified date.

"China's conviction and sentencing of Michael Spavor is absolutely unacceptable and unjust," said Trudeau.

"The verdict for Mr. Spavor comes after more than two and a half years of arbitrary detention, a lack of transparency in the legal process, and a trial that did not satisfy even the minimum standards required by international law," he said.

Please read my statement on China's unacceptable and unjust conviction and sentencing of Michael Spavor: https://t.co/HkclGFeWCB — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) August 11, 2021

The court proceedings for the two Canadians come as lawyers in Canada representing the detained chief financial officer of Chinese telecoms company Huawei make a final push to persuade a court there not to extradite her to the US.

Meng Wanzhou's hearing is in the final stretch before a Canadian judge makes a recommendation whether to proceed with her extradition. A ruling is expected during autumn.

Canadian Robert Schellenberg was arrested in China in 2014, charged with drug smuggling and convicted in 2018. He was initially sentenced to 15 years in jail but subsequently condemned to death by a court in Dalian in January 2019 – a month after Ms Meng was arrested at Vancouver International Airport on a warrant from the US.

The High Court in the north-eastern Chinese province of Liaoning heard Schellenberg's appeal against the death sentence in May last year and confirmed the verdict on Tuesday.

"Canada strongly condemns China's decision to uphold the death penalty sentence," Foreign Minister Marc Garneau said. "We have repeatedly expressed to China our firm opposition to this cruel and inhumane punishment."

Ms Meng was charged with misleading HSBC Holdings Plc about Huawei's business dealings in Iran, potentially causing the bank to breach US sanctions against Tehran.

Huawei CFO's US extradition case begins final weeks of hearings in Canadian court

Ms Meng, who has said she is innocent, has been fighting her extradition from Vancouver. Her bail conditions mean she can leave her residence during the day and the evening under supervision but must stay home at night.

Canada's ambassador to China, Dominic Barton, told reporters on Tuesday the proceedings against Canadian citizens were not a coincidence.

On Wednesday, Barton, who visited Spavor at a detention centre in northeastern China following the verdict, said Spavor had three messages that he asked to be shared with the outside world: "Thank you for all your support", "I am in good spirits," and "I want to get home".

"While we disagree with the charges, we realise that this is the next step in the process to bring Michael home and we will continue to support him through this challenging time," the Spavor family said in a statement.

Noting the presence of diplomats from 25 countries gathered at the Canadian embassy, Barton said that "our collective presence and voice sends a strong signal to China and the Chinese government in particular, that all the eyes of the world are watching".

The Dandong Intermediate Court also said 50,000 yuan of Spavor's personal assets will be confiscated. He will be deported on completion of his sentence, Barton said.

The potential sentence ranged from 5 to 20 years.

China detained Spavor in December 2018 and he was charged with espionage in June 2019. The Dandong court concluded a one-day trial in March 2021 and waited till Wednesday to announce the verdict.

Spavor's family said in March the charges against him are vague and have not been made public, and that he has had “very limited access and interaction with his retained Chinese defense counsel”.

A video screen displays images of Canadians Michael Kovrig, left, and Michael Spavor at an event held in connection with the announcement of the sentence for Spavor at the Canadian Embassy in Beijing, Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021. AP

Ottawa accused Beijing of engaging in "hostage diplomacy" in a bid to free Ms Meng. China has rejected the suggestion that the cases are linked while issuing a warning of unspecified consequences unless Ms Meng is released.

"Schellenberg's case is of a completely different nature from Meng's case. Those who link the two together have ulterior motives," a Chinese Foreign Ministry representative said on Tuesday.

Chinese courts have a conviction rate of more than 99 per cent.

Since Ms Meng's arrest, China has sentenced at least three Chinese-born Canadians to death for drug offences.

On Tuesday, Canadian government prosecutors pushed back on assertions by Ms Meng's lawyers that alleged abuses of process by Canadian and American authorities throughout her case should be taken together to warrant a stay on her extradition.

No significant misconduct took place, according to prosecutor Robert Frater who said reviewing each alleged abuse individually would allow the court to decide whether other remedies for each one would be sufficient.

Ms Meng's hearings are scheduled to be completed by August 20.

UAE FIXTURES October 18 – 7.30pm, UAE v Oman, Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi

UAE FIXTURES October 18 – 7.30pm, UAE v Oman, Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi

UAE FIXTURES October 18 – 7.30pm, UAE v Oman, Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi

UAE FIXTURES October 18 – 7.30pm, UAE v Oman, Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi

UAE FIXTURES October 18 – 7.30pm, UAE v Oman, Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi

UAE FIXTURES October 18 – 7.30pm, UAE v Oman, Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi

UAE FIXTURES October 18 – 7.30pm, UAE v Oman, Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi

UAE FIXTURES October 18 – 7.30pm, UAE v Oman, Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi

UAE FIXTURES October 18 – 7.30pm, UAE v Oman, Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi

UAE FIXTURES October 18 – 7.30pm, UAE v Oman, Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi

UAE FIXTURES October 18 – 7.30pm, UAE v Oman, Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi

UAE FIXTURES October 18 – 7.30pm, UAE v Oman, Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi

UAE FIXTURES October 18 – 7.30pm, UAE v Oman, Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi

UAE FIXTURES October 18 – 7.30pm, UAE v Oman, Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi

UAE FIXTURES October 18 – 7.30pm, UAE v Oman, Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi

UAE FIXTURES October 18 – 7.30pm, UAE v Oman, Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi

What went into the film 25 visual effects (VFX) studios 2,150 VFX shots in a film with 2,500 shots 1,000 VFX artists 3,000 technicians 10 Concept artists, 25 3D designers New sound technology, named 4D SRL

Padmaavat Director: Sanjay Leela Bhansali Starring: Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor, Jim Sarbh 3.5/5

