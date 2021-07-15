Taliban offer ceasefire for prisoner release

The Taliban have proposed a three-month ceasefire in return for the release of about 7,000 insurgent prisoners held in Afghanistan's jails, a government negotiator involved in peace talks said on Thursday.

"It is a big demand," Nader Nadery told reporters.

He said the insurgents also want the names of the movement's leaders to be removed from a United Nations blacklist.

The offer comes as the Taliban tighten their grip on the country, seizing towns along major routes and border crossings vital for trade. The insurgents seized Spin Boldak on the border with Pakistan on Wednesday, according to residents, although the government claims to have control of the area.

The district's border crossing into Pakistan is the Afghanistan's second-busiest overland trade route, giving the landlocked country access to Pakistani sea ports.

The seizure of the area follows the Taliban's capture last week of the Islam Qala crossing on the border with Iran, the country's busiest trade point.

The Taliban have been emboldened by the ongoing withdrawal of US and other foreign troops from Afghanistan, and have stepped attacks across the country in recent months despite continuing peace talks with the government.

