Panic hits Sudan as food and electricity shortages increase, says ICRC

Sudanese people are increasingly fearing food and water shortages after a conflict between military factions approached a fifth day on Tuesday, humanitarian agencies said as they appealed for better access to help civilians.

Fighting since Saturday has plunged the Sudanese capital of Khartoum and other areas of the country into chaos as two military generals — allies-turned-enemies — battle to take control of the country.

Millions of Sudanese in the capital and in other major cities have been hiding in their homes, caught in the crossfire.

"It's a terrible picture and we don't know what it will look like in the coming days," Germain Mwehu, spokesperson of the International Committee of the Red Cross in Sudan, told The National.

"The building where I reside I see children crying, mothers desperate because they don’t know what they can do any more. People cannot move as its dangerous and it seems like they are running out of food."

Mr Mwehu said he cannot leave his place of residence just like thousands of other Sudanese in Khartoum, so humanitarian officials cannot assist civilians that need urgent medical attention.

"We are facing challenges, we don't have electricity so we depend on generators so we face the same difficulties as those living across the capital," Mr Mwehu said.

"The ICRC today has called on all sides to adhere to the basics of humanitarian law — meaning to protect civilians during armed conflict."

Authorities must be able to "facilitate the work of humanitarian groups, to allow ambulances and health workers and those working for water and electricity sectors to move in the city," Mr Mwehu said.

Women and a boy walk along a street in Khartoum on April 18, 2023. - Explosions rocked the Sudanese capital Khartoum on April 18, the fourth day of fighting that has claimed nearly 200 lives despite growing international calls for an end to hostilities that have spawned increasing lawlessness. (Photo by AFP)

If they cannot move, there will be severe consequences on the distribution of water across the city, he added.

Nine hospitals in Khartoum have been shuttered after being shelled or attacked by soldiers, according to the Sudanese Doctors’ Union Preliminary Committee.

Those that remain open are facing shortages of water and electricity, as well as medicines, including pain relief drugs.

"The responsibility and obligation is on those fighting, we just remind and call on them to abide by their obligation so that the civilians can be protected and spared during the conflict," Mr Mwehu said.

"It’s becoming more and more difficult for people."

People are attempting to leave the country via airports but finding them closed or flights cancelled.

"I got a call from a student in Khartoum University, she is a very sick lady. She's disabled and is asking for help from the Red Cross to take her from the university to her home but unfortunately we cannot do anything," Mr Mwehu said.

For several days, smoke could be seen rising above Khartoum International Airport as fighting in the capital between the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces and the country's armed forces increased. Fires could be seen on the airport's tarmac, possibly complicating attempts by mediators to land in Khartoum and the delivery of humanitarian supplies.

"I stay in an area which is walking distance from the airport and the thing is Khartoum airport is located almost within the city, when there is fighting affecting the airport it impacts everyone" Mr Mwehu said.

"And the fighting is going on right now in the area while I'm on the phone to you."