Oscar Pistorius denied parole after murder of girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp

Former South Africa Paralympic star Oscar Pistorius, jailed in 2016 for killing his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp, has been denied parole, South Africa's prison authorities and a lawyer for the victim's family said on Friday.

Pistorius became eligible for parole after serving half of his sentence. Steenkamp's family opposed his bid, their lawyer Tania Koen told Reuters

He will be reconsidered for release in a year.

“I can confirm that parole has been denied, they will reconvene in a year to reconsider him again and we don't know the reasons yet (for the denial). I've just received a call from the parole board … It is a huge sense of relief for June,” Ms Koen said.

The Department of Correctional Services said in a statement the “reason provided is that the inmate did not complete the minimum Detention Period”.

On Valentine's Day 2013, Pistorius killed Steenkamp, a law graduate and model, when he fired four shots through a locked bathroom door at his Pretoria home.

This is a developing story …