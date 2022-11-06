Passengers missing after plane crashes in Tanzania

Seventeen people are missing after a passenger plane crashed in Lake Victoria in Tanzania on Sunday, authorities said.

Twenty-six people had been saved from the partially submerged aircraft, which crashed in the lake as it approached nearby Bukoba airport.

The aircraft is a 1980s-era ATR-42, a twin-engined propeller plane operated by Precision Air, Tanzania’s largest private airline. It crashed in bad weather while making its final approach and shortly afterwards local fishermen were seen at the crash site assisting with the rescue effort.

“There was an accident involving a Precision Air plane which … crashed into water about 100 metres from the airport,” regional police commander William Mwampaghale told reporters at Bukoba airport.

Regional commissioner Albert Chalamila said 43 people, including 39 passengers, two pilots and two cabin crew, were aboard flight PW494 from financial capital Dar es Salaam to the lakeside city in Kagera region.

Read more Mystery surrounds cargo of plane that crashed in northern Greece

“As we speak, we have managed to rescue 26 people who were taken to our referral hospital,” Mr Chalamila said.

“The rescue operation is still ongoing and we are communicating with the pilots,” he said.

The African Union Commission chairman Moussa Faki Mahamat also shared his condolences, as did the Secretary General of the regional East African Community bloc, Peter Mathuki.

“Our hearts and prayers go to the families of passengers on-board a plane that crashed into Lake Victoria, with our full solidarity to the Government & people of #Tanzania,” he said on Twitter.

“The East African Community joins and sends our condolences to Mama Samia Suluhu Hassan, families and friends of all those who were affected by the Precision Air plane accident.”