Makoenweo, 60, left, and Mamtsaseng Khutsoane, 66, second left, residents of the Kome Caves site. The mud dwellings in Berea, Lesotho, classified as a national heritage site, originally served as a hideout for the Basia and Bataung clans during the 19th-century Mfecane Wars. All photos: AFP