Lebanon to begin returning refugees to Syria next week, presidency says

Syrians in Lebanon will start returning to their home country in batches from next week, Lebanon's President Michel Aoun said on Wednesday.

Lebanon, which is experiencing its worst economic crisis since the civil war, hosts more than a million Syrian refugees who have fled the conflict since 2011. Calls for them to return home have increased during the three-year financial crisis in Lebanon.

"The accomplishment of the [maritime border with Israel] agreement will be followed, starting next week, by the beginning of the return of Syrian refugees to their country in batches," the Lebanese president said on Twitter.

The UN High Commissioner for Refugees and rights groups oppose involuntary repatriation to Syria because it is prohibited under international law by the 1951 Refugee Convention and they say it risks endangering the returning refugees.

More than 5.5 million Syrians are refugees, most of them in Lebanon, Turkey and Jordan.

Few Syrian refugees have returned home since President Bashar Al Assad’s forces, backed by Russia and Iran, regained control of much of the country for fear of reprisals. Rights groups have documented dozens of cases of returning refugees being conscripted, arrested or disappeared.

Over the past year, hundreds of Lebanese, Syrians and Palestinians have migrated from Lebanon by boat to Europe in the hope of a better life.