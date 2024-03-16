Indian Navy intercepts Somali pirates aboard hijacked ship MV Ruen

The Indian Navy has intercepted a hijacked cargo ship suspected of being used by Somali pirates as a base for raids on other vessels, a spokesman said on Saturday.

The pirates were aboard the MV Ruen, a Maltese-flagged bulk cargo vessel that was taken off the coast of Somalia in December.

They opened fire when the vessel was approached by an Indian Navy warship, the spokesman said in a post on X.

“The vessel was intercepted by the Indian Navy warship onMarch 15. The vessel opened fire on the warship, which took actions in accordance with international law, in self defence and to counter piracy, with minimal force necessary to neutralise the pirates’ threat to shipping and seafarers,” the spokesman said.

An Indian Navy warship had pursued the Ruen after it was hijacked on December 14 and managed to negotiate the release of an injured crew member.

Pirates may have used the Ruen in the takeover of a Bangladesh-flagged cargo ship, the Abdullah, off the coast of Somalia on Tuesday, the European Union naval force said.

Somali pirates caused disruption in waterways for a decade leading up to 2018, but had been quiet until a resurgence of attacks starting late last year.

Read More Red Sea shipping crews under intolerable strain due to Houthi attacks

The recent spate of attempted hijackings coincided with attacks on commercial shipping in the Gulf of Aden and Red Sea by Yemen's Houthi militia, who say their campaign is a response to Israel's war on Gaza.

If confirmed, the attack on the Abdullah from a hijacked ship would mark a return to a strategy used when pirates were very active.

The Ruen was seen sailing eastward 160 nautical miles (296km) south-east of Eyl, Somalia, the British maritime security firm Ambrey said on Thursday.

Ambrey said it was suspected the vessel may be “used as a mother ship to conduct further attacks on merchant vessels” and advised other vessels in the area to increase vigilance.

The capture of the Ruen was the first successful hijacking involving Somali pirates since 2017, when international navies stopped attacks in the Gulf of Aden and the Indian Ocean.

Ransom for the Ruen's kidnapped crew has not been paid, Ambrey said. Media reports said the pirates are holding 17 crew after releasing one for medical reasons.

Data from the Maritime Security Centre – Horn of Africa, the planning and co-ordination centre for EU NAVFOR, show there have been more than 20 hijackings or attempted hijackings of vessels in the Gulf of Aden and Somali Basin since November.

With reporting from agencies.