French parliament to vote on Macron's Ukraine strategy

French President Emmanuel Macron's Ukraine strategy will be put to a symbolic vote in parliament's lower house on Tuesday as political tensions rage in the run-up to June's European Parliament elections.

In a speech, Prime Minister Gabriel Attal said that a Russian victory in Ukraine would be a "cataclysm" for French purchasing power and trigger an "explosion" in energy prices and purchasing power.

"The success of Ukraine is also in the interest of the French people," said Mr Attal ahead of a debate that is set to be followed by a non-binding vote on the government's Ukraine strategy. It includes a bilateral security agreement signed by Mr Macron and the Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy last month.

"By your vote, we will ask you to affirm that France is a loyal military partner of Ukraine," Mr Attal told MPs. "We are at a tipping point in this conflict," he added. Russia is "counting on the weariness of Ukraine's allies – it is counting on upcoming elections in the US and Europe."

France has delivered military aid worth €3.8 billion to Ukraine in the past two years on a bilateral level and via the EU, said Mr Attal.

In the coming months, France will produce up to 3,000 shells for Ukraine and deliver a number of weapons including 150 drones, six Caesar cannons, and close to 600 AASM bombs at a rate of around 50 per month, as well as around 40 SCALP missiles, said Mr Attal.

While the vote will be symbolic, it will give political parties an opportunity to publicly express their positions in relation to Mr Macron's strategy on the conflict as Russia's invasion of Ukraine stretches into its third year.

MPs clapped as Mr Attal lauded the "exceptional resistance" of the Ukrainian people to the "Russian aggressor" as cameras zoomed in on Ukraine's ambassador to France Vadym Omelchenko, who attended the debate in person.

Some however booed when Mr Attal said there was "no space for instrumentalisation" in the debate and that a vote against Mr Macron's Ukraine strategy would be a "signal to Vladimir Putin that he is waiting for". Mr Attal also described those who would abstain as "running away from responsibilities".

The vote has been described in French media as an attempt by Mr Macron to weaken the far-right National Rally (RN), which leads Mr Macron's alliance by a wide margin ahead of the June elections, by highlighting its ambiguity on Russia.

"To turn our backs on Ukraine would be to turn our backs on our values," said Mr Attal. "It would be an act of weakness. It would certainly not be peace but, on the contrary, the door opened to new wounds, new wars."

After a meeting between the president and party leaders last week, some of them said Mr Macron's stance on Ukraine had caused concern.

With the support of the conservative Republicans party (LR), the outcome of the vote could offer backing to Mr Macron's strategy.

The LR has said it would rally behind him at Tuesday's vote but its leader, Eric Ciotti, said that the president's allies attempt at "exploiting the conflict in Ukraine for the French European elections is shameful, unworthy and pitiful".

Le discours ridicule des macronistes à #Lille a confirmé ce que j’ai dénoncé jeudi à l’Elysée.



Exploiter le conflit en Ukraine pour les élections #europeennes françaises est honteux, indigne et pitoyable ! — Eric Ciotti (@ECiotti) March 10, 2024

The far-left has announced it will vote against while the RN will abstain, its 28-year-old leader Jordan Bardella said on Tuesday.

Speaking to the broadcaster France 2, he cited "red lines" including the dispatch of Western ground troops, which Macron has refused to rule out, and the possibility of Ukraine joining Nato and the European Union.

"We need to be very careful", said Mr Bardella. "Yes to support for Ukraine, but no to war with Russia."

In France's polarised political landscape, Russia's war against Ukraine has emerged as a major hot-button topic.

Mr Macron has been seeking to hammer home the importance of greater support for Ukraine, which is running out of ammunition, insisting that Europe's security is at stake.

At the weekend allies of Mr Macron lambasted the RN at the launch of their European election campaign, accusing them of betraying the interests of France and Europe and flirting with Mr Putin.

At the time Mr Attal accused the far-right of "weakness" towards Russia and President Putin. Foreign Affairs Minister Stephane Sejourne told the French weekly La Tribune on Saturday that "standing up to Russia" was "true patriotism".

The Senate upper house was set to hold similar debates on Wednesday.

Speaking to the French broadcaster BFM TV on Monday, Mr Zelenskyy said that there was no need for French troops on the ground in his war-torn country as long as "Ukraine holds".

"Your children are not going to die in Ukraine," he said.