Space junk: satellite in orbit for 30 years about to crash back to Earth

A European satellite that has been in orbit for nearly three decades is hurtling back to Earth.

The European Space Agency (ESA) said that the defunct satellite European Remote Sensing 2 (ERS-2) was expected to re-enter the atmosphere on Wednesday.

The ESA said it would break up and most of it would burn on re-entry, while risks to below would be “very low”.

“ERS-2’s re-entry is described as ‘natural’ as it is no longer possible to control the satellite,” the agency said.

“The only force causing ERS-2’s orbit to decay is atmospheric drag, which is influenced by unpredictable solar activity.”

Photos of the satellite's journey home were taken by Australian company HEO using its own satellites over the past month.

ERS-2 spotted! 📸🛰️



The ESA satellite is on a tumbling descent that will lead to its atmospheric reentry and break up this week.



These images of ERS-2 were captured by @heospace for @spacegovuk using cameras on board other satellites.#ERS2reentry pic.twitter.com/GTuubP6apJ — ESA Operations (@esaoperations) February 19, 2024

A live feed by the space agency is available online. The ESA said re-entry would take place on Wednesday, but the exact timing could change as the satellite gets closer to the planet.

ERS-2 was an Earth observation satellite, launched in 1995, and provided insights into the planet, including the chemistry of the atmosphere, behaviour of the oceans and the effects of human activity on the environment.

While modern missions by ESA are designed to ensure that satellites are disposed of more responsibly, older missions were not created that way.

“ESA’s space debris mitigation policy has been updated multiple times since 2008, as recently as November 2023,” the agency said.

“Our missions in Earth orbit are now increasingly designed to conduct controlled re-entries at the end of their life that allow operators to accurately target over which region on Earth they re-enter.

“However, ESA continues to make efforts to dispose of its older satellites (such as ERS-2, Aeolus, Cluster and Integral) in more sustainable ways than were originally planned.”

Over the years, there have been several large defunct rocket body parts that have made uncontrolled re-entries into Earth.

Some of these include China's rocket boosters that have tumbled back into the oceans, as well as debris from SpaceX's Dragon capsule that was found in an Australian farmland in August, 2022.