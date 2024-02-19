ICJ told of push for Palestinian state at hearing on Israeli occupation

Palestinian Foreign Minister Riad Al Maliki on Monday told the International Court of Justice his people were suffering from Israeli "colonialism and apartheid" and called on countries to end Israeli "impunity".

"Successive Israeli governments have given Palestinian people only three options: displacement, subjugation or death," Mr Al Maliki said in a half-hour speech that launched a week of highly anticipated hearings into the legality of the Israeli occupation of Palestinian territories.

"I stand before you as 2.3 million Palestinians in Gaza are besieged, bombed, killed, maimed, starved and displaced, as more than 3.5 million Palestinians in the West Bank are subjected to colonisation of their territory and the racist violence that enables it," he said.

The hearings are separate from the war in Gaza and not related to South Africa's accusation of Israel committing genocide in the enclave.

However, they have attracted increased attention due to a renewed push for a Palestinian state by world leaders since the October 7 Hamas-led attacks on Israel that killed about 1,200 people.

The attacks triggered a military response on Gaza that has killed close to 29,000 Palestinians. About 1.5 million people out of a population of 2.3 million have been pushed to the southern city of Rafah.

"Ending Israel's impunity is a moral, political and legal imperative," Mr Al Maliki told the ICJ, the UN's top court in The Hague.

"The Palestinian people have the right to self-determination. It is non-negotiable. No occupying power, including Israel, can be granted a perpetual veto over the right of the people it occupies."

As he spoke, pictures of historic Palestine were projected for the court as Mr Al Maliki argued Palestinians were a people and their land not a "wasteland" before the creation of the state of Israel in 1947 – as some Israeli leaders say.

"Our people are here to stay," Mr Al Maliki said. "They have a right to live in freedom and dignity in their ancestral land. They will not forsake their rights."

Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad Al Maliki and Palestinian UN envoy Riyad Mansour at the International Court of Justice. Reuters

His intervention is to be followed by up to three hours of evidence from lawyers, professors and diplomats that will aim to demonstrate the illegality of Israel's occupation on behalf of the state of Palestine.

Starting on Tuesday, more than 50 countries will each take their turn for 30 minutes until next Monday.

They include the US, China and Russia, as well as a number of Arab states such as the UAE and Saudi Arabia.

Israel has declined to take part in the hearings but has made a written statement that has not been made available to the public.

Three international organisations – the Arab League, the Organisation of Islamic Co-operation and the African Union – have been granted authorisation to intervene on the last day of the hearings.

The sessions stem from a 2022 UN General Assembly vote to seek an advisory opinion from the ICJ on what states should do about Israeli occupation of Palestinian territories.

Israel captured areas that Palestinians want as part of their state in the 1967 war. They include the occupied West Bank, Gaza and East Jerusalem. It withdrew from Gaza in 2005 but, along with neighbouring Egypt, still controls its borders.

Human rights lawyers have told The National they expect the hearings to increase political pressure on countries involved in negotiations to establish a Palestinian state.

Despite not being legally binding, the ICJ's opinions "carry a lot of weight", said Gissou Nia, director of the Strategic Litigation Project at the Atlantic Council. "They could have political impact."

The advisory opinions are likely to either reaffirm the need for a Palestinian state or the need to recognise the rights of Palestinians under occupation. "It will sharpen the need to create a state," said Ms Nia.

There has been a renewed focus on the need for a Palestinian state since October 7.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has repeatedly said he is opposed to the creation of a Palestinian state, which was enshrined in a 1947 UN resolution that also recognised the creation of the state of Israel.

Yet world powers, including Israel's strongest allies, have been increasingly vocal about the need for a Palestinian state in the past few months.

Speaking at the Munich Security Conference a day before the ICJ hearings, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken highlighted "the imperative to proceed to a Palestinian state that ensures Israel’s security".

Mr Blinken, however, refused to call for a ceasefire in Gaza.