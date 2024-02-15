US blocking Ukraine aid having impact on Russia war, says Nato chief

A hold-up in the US approving a military aid package for Ukraine has had an “impact” on how it conducts its war with Russia, Nato chief Jens Stoltenberg said on Thursday.

“We see the impact already of the fact that the US has not been able to make a decision, but I expect the US to be able to make a decision, that the Congress and the House of Representatives will agree continued support to Ukraine,” Mr Stoltenberg said in Brussels, before a meeting of Nato defence ministers.

Ukrainian commanders and western officials have said Kyiv's troops are being outgunned by Russia along the front line and are having to use artillery and air defence munition sparingly.

“If we allow President [Vladimir] Putin to win, it will not only be bad for the Ukrainians, a tragedy for Ukrainians, but also be dangerous for us. It will make the world even more dangerous and us more vulnerable,” Mr Stoltenberg said.

Mr Stoltenberg, who visited the US three weeks ago, said he had spoken to Democratic and Republican congressmen and that there was “broad agreement for sustained support”.

Yet aid to Ukraine has been bogged down by US politics. The US Senate on Tuesday approved a $95 billion package for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan by a comfortable margin, but House Speaker Mike Johnson, a Donald Trump ally, has refused to put it to a vote in the lower chamber.

Germany's Defence Minister Boris Pistorius said he would lobby US politicians on the issue at the coming Munich Security Conference.

“We have to emphasise our willingness to support Ukraine. This is an issue for all of us,” he said.

UK Defence Secretary Grant Shapps said it was “simply unconscionable” to think Ukraine might lose the war. “We need to make sure that civilised nations are prepared to stand right behind Ukraine,” he said.

Mr Schapps also announced that the UK, in partnership with Latvia, would send thousands more drones to Ukraine. This is the first project to be launched from a £200 million ($251 million) drone package announced by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak last month.

Speaking at a campaign rally in South Carolina, Mr Trump repeated comments this week saying that if he returned to the White House, he would not defend Nato members that do not meet defence spending targets, prompting worry in European capitals.

Nato has said that it expects 18 out of 31 members to reach a collective target of spending 2 per cent of their gross domestic product on defence. “But we still have a way to go,” said Mr Stoltenberg, who has repeatedly said that “2 per cent is a minimum”.

Mr Stoltenberg on Sunday issued a sharp rebuttal to Mr Trump's comments on Nato, saying that his suggestion that allies would not defend each other undermines their security.

“One for all, all for one applies for all allies and it’s the heart of Nato,” he said on Thursday. “That’s not an alternative to Nato. We should not pursue any path that indicates that we try to divide Europe from North America.”

Speaking as he arrived at the Nato meeting, French Defence Minister Sebastien Lecornu said that France would join European powers such as Germany in reaching that goal this year.

Worries over US support have been compounded by Hungary's blockage of Sweden's accession to the alliance following Turkey's approval in January following a 20-month delay.

Western officials have perceived the blockage as Hungary's Defence Minister Kristof Szalay-Bobrovniczky breaking a promise made personally to his Nato counterparts that his country would not be the last to give approval.

“Sweden must join Nato now,” Mr Pistorius said. “Any further delay is straining everyone's patience.”

Hungary has not clarified what its objections to Sweden's membership are. The only criteria for a country to join Nato is that it enriches the alliance's security.