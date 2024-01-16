Fans return to savour unique Emirati-Swiss flavour

Davos attendees were treated to some Emirati hospitality in the early hours of the morning.

Nestled in the main promenade of the ski Swiss village sits a pavilion dedicated to the Emirates.

Throughout the week it has been serving a delicate cardamom-infused hot chocolate, giving a UAE twist to a Swiss favourite.

Hind Al Mulla, creator and owner of Home Bakery, told The National that it's her second time at the World Economic Forum and fans have returned for a taste of Emirati culture.

The kiosk has provided passers-by with a moment to warm up in the extreme weather.

Ms Al Mulla said her aim was to make Home Bakery feel like a bit of your grandma's kitchen in Davos.

The pavilion has also been handing out thermal gloves and hats, making the pit stop a special attraction for attendees.

Last night temperatures dropped to minus 14°C, which appears to have created a sense of camaraderie among visitors. Grappling with snow storms and slippery pathways gives a special sense of achievement.

The weather has not deterred crowds from attending the annual event, with the buzz of conversations and meeting of cultures creating a melting pot of ideas.