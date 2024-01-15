Iceland volcano eruption: Flowing lava reaches fishing town of Grindavik

A volcano erupted in south-west Iceland on Sunday, with molten lava flows reaching the outskirts of a small fishing town by mid-afternoon, setting some houses alight, although the town was evacuated earlier and no people were in danger, authorities said.

Fountains of molten rock and smoke spewed from fissures in the ground across a wide area stretching to the town of Grindavik, where at least one house had caught fire, live video published by daily Morgunbladid showed.

"No lives are in danger, although infrastructure may be under threat," Iceland's President Gudni Johannesson said on social media site X, adding there had been no interruptions to flights.

The eruption began early on Sunday north of the town of Grindavik, which the previous day had been evacuated for the second time in a month over fears that an eruption was imminent amid a surge of seismic activity, authorities said.

Authorities built barriers of earth and rock in recent weeks to try to prevent lava from reaching Grindavik, some 40km (25 miles) south-west of the capital Reykjavik, but the latest eruption has penetrated the town's defences.

Volcanic hotspot

It was the second volcanic eruption on the Reykjanes peninsula in south-western Iceland in less than one month, and the fifth since 2021.

An eruption started in the Svartsengi volcanic system on December 18 after the complete evacuation of Grindavik's 4,000 residents and the closure of the Blue Lagoon geothermal spa, a popular tourist spot.

More than 100 Grindavik residents had returned in recent weeks, before Saturday's renewed evacuation order, according to local authorities.

Lying between the Eurasian and North American tectonic plates, two of the largest on the planet, Iceland is a seismic and volcanic hotspot. The two plates are moving in opposite directions.

In 2010, ash clouds from eruptions of the Eyafjallajokull volcano in the south of Iceland spread over large parts of Europe, grounding about 100,000 flights and forcing hundreds of Icelanders from their homes.

Unlike Eyafjallajokull, the Reykjanes volcano systems are not trapped under glaciers, so are not expected to cause similar ash clouds.