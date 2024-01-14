King Frederik X to take Danish throne as mother abdicates

Danes began to gather in front of the country's parliament in Copenhagen early on Sunday to witness as Queen Margrethe II, Denmark's longest reigning monarch, passes the throne to her first-born son Frederik.

Margrethe stunned the nation of nearly 6 million on New Year's Eve when she announced her decision to abdicate after 52 years as queen, becoming the first Danish monarch in nearly 900 years to voluntarily relinquish the throne.

People from all over Denmark were flocking to the capital in a sign of the monarchy's high level of popularity.

"The royal family means everything that is Danish. It's fairytales and traditions," said Anna Karina Laursen, 59, in a nod to the country's famous fairytale writer Hans Christian Andersen.

"I was in shock and started crying when the queen said on New Year's Eve she would abdicate," said Karen Holk Jeppesen, 31, a communications consultant, standing in front of parliament where the new king will be proclaimed later on Sunday.

Ms Jeppesen, who arrived in Copenhagen with her sister on Saturday, said she booked a hotel in the capital the day after the queen's announcement.

"It's very rare to witness a real historical moment that you know will be written about in the history books," she said.

Queen Margrethe, affectionately known as Daisy after the marguerite flower, was congratulated by her cousin Sweden's King Carl XVI Gustaf, who himself celebrated 50 years on the throne in September last year.

"Your Majesty, dear Cousin Daisy! When you step down today from your high office as Queen of Denmark, I want to say a warm thank you for the good cooperation over the years," the Swedish king said on Instagram.

Crown Prince Frederik, 55, and his Australian-born wife Mary, 51, who will become queen, are scheduled to leave the royal palace at 1.35pm local time in a 1958 Rolls-Royce. Queen Margrethe, 83, will follow by horse and carriage a few minutes later to take her final ride as monarch through the streets of the capital.

There will be no coronation as in Britain, but the succession itself will take place at around 2pm, when Margrethe will sign the declaration of her abdication.

This will take place during a meeting of the Council of State at Parliament, where the government, Frederik and his oldest son Christian, 18, the next crown prince, will participate.

Roughly one hour later, Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen will proclaim the new king on the balcony of the Parliament, and Frederik will give a short speech, before the new king and his wife ride by carriage back to the palace.

Danes dressed in royal garb gather on Copenhagen's Christiansborg Castle square as Queen Margrethe II prepares to abdicate the throne after a 52-year reign. AP

The Amalienborg complex, built in the 1750s, is located in central Copenhagen and consists of four palaces built around an octagonal courtyard. It is home to both the outgoing queen and the new reigning couple.

Hotel operator Scandic's property just around the corner from the royal palace sold out of rooms just two hours after Margrethe announced her abdication, and has seen 50 per cent more bookings this weekend than it usually does in mid-January, commercial director Klaus Johansen told Reuters.

Royal power couple

Queen Margrethe, who in the past had said she would remain on the throne for life, did not give an exact reason for her decision to step down but said that a major back surgery she underwent in February last year had made her consider her future.

"It could be that she thinks Prince Frederik is prepared to take over now," said Lars Hovbakke Sorensen, a historian and associate professor at University College Absalon in Denmark.

"He's 55, and maybe the queen wanted to avoid a situation where you would have a very, very old king, as you saw with Prince Charles." The British king was 73 when he ascended the throne after his mother Queen Elizabeth died in September 2022 aged 96.

DENMARK QUEEN MARGRETHE II Queen Margrethe II of Denmark delivers her New Year's speech and announces her abdication in Copenhagen on December 31, 2023. EPA

The new Danish royal couple will take the throne at a time of huge public support and enthusiasm for the monarchy. The most recent survey conducted after the queen announced she would abdicate indicated that 82 per cent of Danes expect Frederik to do well or very well in his new role, while 86 per cent said the same about Mary.

About two-thirds of the country's 6 million people have never lived under another monarch, so the succession marks a major shift as they welcome a head of state who couldn’t be any more different from his mother.

Frederik is passionate about sports, physical activity and rock music, while Margrethe is interested in archeology, painting and classical music. He is perceived as informal and approachable, while she is seen as intellectual, articulate and cultured. His more down-to-earth character could strengthen the Danish monarchy, royal observers have argued.