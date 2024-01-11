French political heavyweights to keep top ministerial jobs in cabinet reshuffle

France's recently appointed Prime Minister Gabriel Attal has kept some of the previous government's top ministers in their jobs, including political heavyweights at the interior, finance, defence and justice ministries, French media reported on Thursday.

An official announcement of the new government's composition is expected later on Thursday or Friday.

Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin, who oversees security arrangements for this summer's Paris Olympic Games, was the first to announce on Wednesday that he would stay in place, one day after President Emmanuel Macron appointed Mr Attal, France's youngest prime minister, in a surprise move that was widely commented on due to his relative lack of experience.

A rising star in French politics, 34-year-old Mr Attal is seen as Mr Macron's political successor. He replaced 62-year-old Elisabeth Borne, weakened after a year of turbulent politics and tough pension and immigration reforms.

Mr Attal is one of France's most popular politicians and cemented his reputation with a ban on Muslim dress in public schools last year during his six-month tenure as Education Minister.

Originally a supporter of the Socialist Party, he shifted to Mr Macron's new centrist movement when it was founded in 2016 and became his party's spokesperson in 2018.

Gabriel Attal, right, delivers his speech as France's new Prime Minister as his predecessor Elisabeth Borne looks on. Pool/AP

But Mr Macron's attempt at giving a fresh face to his latest government seemed to have reached its limits as it became clear that Mr Darmanin as well as France's longest-serving Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire would keep their jobs.

Justice Minister Eric Dupond-Moretti and Defence Minister Sebastien Lecornu are also expected to stay. They all have right-wing political backgrounds except for Mr Dupont-Moretti, a lawyer.

French commentators interpreted the continuity as a signal of relative weakness ahead of an expected tough European election in June, BFM TV reported. Centrist groups close to Mr Macron are struggling in the polls, way behind the far-right, and the president is viewed as needing strong political figures beside him.

Another rising star in Mr Macron's entourage who has reportedly been appointed to the new cabinet is Secretary of State for Youth Prisca Thevenot, 38, who becomes government spokesperson, said Radio France and BFM TV. A woman is also expected to replace Foreign Affairs Minister Catherine Colonna but it remains unclear who will be chosen.

French governments usually include as many men as women, although men were over-represented in powerful ministries in the latest cabinet.

Mr Attal's office told the media that Emmanuel Moulin, a close ally of Mr Macron's powerful chief of staff Alexis Kohler, would become the prime minister's chief of staff, in a sign the President may keep a close eye on his premier, as he did with his predecessors.

The reshuffle is likely to intensify the race within Macron's camp to succeed him in the next presidential election in 2027. Former prime minister Edouard Philippe, Mr Darmanin and Mr Le Maire all seen as potential candidates, alongside the fast-rising Mr Attal.