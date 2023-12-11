EU to demand Israel commits to humanitarian pauses in Gaza

Live updates: Follow the latest news on Israel-Gaza

European foreign ministers meeting in Brussels on Monday are set to demand Israel commits to humanitarian pauses in Gaza as divisions persist over calls for a ceasefire, the bloc's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell has said.

The 27 member states will work towards calling for "a series of pauses" in fighting in the enclave, said Mr Borrell. Calling for a full ceasefire is not possible due to a lack of consensus, he said, after a US veto at the UN Security Council on Friday.

"Prospects are really bleak in Gaza," said Mr Borrell, who added he was "unhappy" with the US veto of the Arab-drafted resolution, tabled by the UAE.

"We have said at G7 meetings and others that Israel shouldn't use the same tactics in the south as in the north of Gaza but it is the same and even worse. So the number of innocent civilians continues to increase," he said.

Nearly 18,000 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli air strikes and ground invasion since October 7, according to the Hamas-run government in Gaza.

Mr Borrell, a Spanish politician, was one of the few EU leaders to publicly support UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres's unprecedented warning last week that the war in Gaza was a threat to world peace and security.

There has been no consensus so far among EU member states to call for a ceasefire, though leaders agreed in late October to call for “humanitarian corridors and pauses”.

On Friday, the bloc added two of Hamas's senior military commanders to its terrorist blacklist, linking them directly to the October 7 attacks on Israel that killed 1,200 people, in an attempt to dry up the group’s financing.

Ministers are also set to discuss plans to stop extremist Israeli settlers from accessing EU territory, on the grounds that attacks and intimidation by settlers against Palestinian civilians undermine the prospects of a two-state solution.

Taking measures against the illegal settlers is an attempt at "preserving the possibility of the Palestinian state with the West Bank and Gaza," an EU official said ahead of Monday's meeting. There are 700,000 Israeli settlers living illegally in the occupied West Bank.

Europeans were encouraged by a US decision last week to ban visas to Israeli settlers who "undermine peace" in the West Bank.

At least 249 Palestinians have been killed since October 7 in the West Bank, including in East Jerusalem, according to the UN.

That figure includes 239 killed by Israeli forces, eight by Israeli settlers and another two by either the army or settlers. In parallel, four Israelis, including three soldiers, have been killed in the West Bank and another four in West Jerusalem, including one by Israeli forces who misidentified him.

EU countries to have publicly supported retaliatory measures on extremist settlers include Belgium, France and Germany. "The US position may help create a strong traction in European debates," said an EU diplomat.

The impact of such measures is not expected to be significant due to previous Israeli governments' support of illegal settlers. But the diplomat said it was important to reaffirm the EU's desire for a two-state solution.

The EU has the possibility of considering other retaliatory measures on settlers such as banning the imports of their produce but this remains unlikely due to divisions within the bloc.

"Extremist settler violence is simply part of the malaise," said the EU official, who made reference to the rapid expansion of illegal settlements in the occupied West Bank in recent years.

The official described the recent approval of a major new Jewish neighbourhood in East Jerusalem called the "Lower Aqueduct project" as "provocation in the middle of a war".

"We have said many times that territorial continuity of a [possible future] Palestinian state is endangered by settlements. That's even truer now than it was a couple of years ago," said the official.

How the EU, which has a visa-free policy with Israel, a historic ally, could stop some Israelis from accessing its territory is open to question.

Belgium's Prime Minister Alexander De Croo said he was working on a list of "violent convicted settlers" with the US.

Countries that are part of Schengen territory, which also includes non-EU countries such as Switzerland, have the possibility of publishing names of those they want to ban from their territory.

